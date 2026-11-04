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Abdul El-Sayed Finds ‘Delicious Irony’ in His Habibi JD Being Obligated to Swear Him In

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 8:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Finds ‘Delicious Irony’ in His Habibi JD Being Obligated to Swear Him In
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We're trying to keep things positive on Twitchy today after the thrashing that Republicans took on Tuesday, but we need to talk about "Doctor" Abdul El-Sayed's victory speech, which took place, as predicted, in the wee hours of the morning, after those "late ballots" were counted in Michigan. 

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We're old enough to remember when El-Sayed took great offense at the NRSC putting out a statement using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. "Subtle stuff from the NRSC," The Bulwark's Sam Stein whined. "If you can't say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out your damn mouth! I'll be happy to give you lessons!" El-Sayed said at a rally in August.

So it was very much a deliberate rubbing of salt into the wound when El-Sayed introduced himself at his victory speech as … Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

"… asked for."

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El-Sayed was really feeling sassy, saying that there was "delicious irony" in the fact that "JD, habibi" was constitutionally obligated to swear him in in January.

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A writer from The Free Press assured us that El-Sayed would be our next president if he won in Michigan.

The optics of El-Sayed using a stepstool to place his hand on the Quran will be something.

***

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | THE WALL STREET JOURNAL | LIBS OF TIKTOK

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