Abdul El-Sayed Finds ‘Delicious Irony’ in His Habibi JD Being Obligated to Swear Him In

We're trying to keep things positive on Twitchy today after the thrashing that Republicans took on Tuesday, but we need to talk about "Doctor" Abdul El-Sayed's victory speech, which took place, as predicted, in the wee hours of the morning, after those "late ballots" were counted in Michigan.

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We're old enough to remember when El-Sayed took great offense at the NRSC putting out a statement using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. "Subtle stuff from the NRSC," The Bulwark's Sam Stein whined. "If you can't say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out your damn mouth! I'll be happy to give you lessons!" El-Sayed said at a rally in August.

So it was very much a deliberate rubbing of salt into the wound when El-Sayed introduced himself at his victory speech as … Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

Abdul El-Sayed proudly introduces himself as Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, America’s first Muslim senator, and then starts speaking in Arabic. Americans better brace themselves. The communist and Islamic takeover has officially begun. They’re going to get exactly what they just asked for. — Justin (@JustinUSA) November 4, 2026

"… asked for."

This is actually terrifying https://t.co/PCLjQoYc90 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2026

@JustinUSA Michigan voters might have got what they wanted, but sure as shit, they're not going to want what they get. — DidISayThat (@BlueHouseRoad) November 4, 2026

@libsoftiktok I hope Michigan gets everything they voted for. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 4, 2026

@JustinUSA Get ready. This isn't inclusion. It's the advance of a culture that makes no effort to conceal its agenda, while the other side commits moral suicide in the name of its own moral purity. You voted for this. Now you're going to get it. With an accent, a date, and a full name. — 𝖁𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔 (@VictorScotte) November 4, 2026

@JustinUSA @ZacharyMcR28365 Sadly, pain may be necessary for Americans to understand. — Richard de los Santos (@ZeusRadls) November 4, 2026

El-Sayed was really feeling sassy, saying that there was "delicious irony" in the fact that "JD, habibi" was constitutionally obligated to swear him in in January.

“JD, habibi,” Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed said, using an Arabic term of endearment. “There is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.” https://t.co/HqMW1GVsAF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 4, 2026

I'm not a Vance fan, but at least his wife can show her hair. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2026

@WSJ What an arrogant piece of shit. Absolute garbage. And democrats aren't even hiding today that the "affordability" narrative was complete nonsense and they just want chaos and division. Buckle up people, it's going to get very, very nasty. — 🐶Dog194🐶 (@dhr194) November 4, 2026

@WSJ That was the most tactless and obnoxious election night speeches of all time. Really, is that sand flea the best that Michigan could produce? — Phil Hall (@BizSuperstar) November 4, 2026

@WSJ He remains an asshole to the end. And you cheer him on. — Okham Man (@OckhamMan) November 4, 2026

@WSJ What a douchebag this disgusting Islamist is. — Jacqueline (@Tibbs18072997) November 4, 2026

@WSJ Jerk — Karin Pereira (@tradess2013) November 4, 2026

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@WSJ This guy should learn to check his arrogance at the door. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) November 4, 2026

A writer from The Free Press assured us that El-Sayed would be our next president if he won in Michigan.

@WSJ Unprofessional garbage. When you win a race, you thank the voters and hope for better relations with the other side. The way Abdul El-Sayed won is trash. — RJay64 (@agamersescape) November 4, 2026

@WSJ He’s a petulant little terrorist. — LAM526 (@lisafitzmagic11) November 4, 2026

@WSJ Vance doesn’t care - he doesn’t take it personally. But obviously El takes it personally. And I’ve seen videos of him lashing out - Lil El has a temper. — SusanK (@RecruiterSue62) November 4, 2026

@WSJ And this is just the beginning of this piece of shit!!! — Bahar (@Bahhar_nomad) November 4, 2026

The optics of El-Sayed using a stepstool to place his hand on the Quran will be something.

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