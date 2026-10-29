‘He’s Going to Be President If He Wins MI’: Free Press Writer Sounds the Alarm on Abdul El-Sayed

A Free Press writer is convinced Abdul El-Sayed is on a path to the presidency if he wins the Michigan Senate seat. Even more reason to get out and vote in Michigan to ensure that never happens.

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He’s going to be President one day if he wins the Senate. I don’t think the Republicans have anyone that can match him. — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) October 29, 2026

This was in response to an ad showing El-Sayed putting his daughters to bed. Apparently, his campaign thinks people need to see the softer, not praising the Muslim Brotherhood, side of him.

@rupasubramanya https://t.co/a2zJzWFDYr — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 29, 2026

@rupasubramanya He can’t, he has dual citizenship with Egypt — Nofsgiven🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) October 29, 2026

Do the research.

@rupasubramanya You are truly out of your f**king mind if you think this country will elect a 5'5" Hams-loving, Jew-hating, racist Arab to be POTUS. — Sir Harry Flashman (@RealHarryFlash) October 29, 2026

Unfortunately, a good percentage of this country has lost their minds, so it's hard to tell what people might do.

@rupasubramanya Ah yes sharia law would be so wonderful. Not happening sorry. This country was founded on Judeo-Christianity. — JJ (@grlfrmboston) October 29, 2026

Unless the devil's and his minions get a foothold.

@rupasubramanya lol. No. He’s too short. Among other issues. — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) October 29, 2026

And angry. An angry little Elf-Sayed.

@rupasubramanya He is nothing but pure evil. Hope he loses — Tenny's View (@tennyethomas) October 29, 2026

If only more people could see it.

@rupasubramanya The man who said he picked fights in AP class will never become a president of anything. — Carl (@gsb0824) October 29, 2026

@rupasubramanya He’ll never be a Senator much less a President — VolatileQueen (@rogersqueen) October 29, 2026

@rupasubramanya No he's not. Don't be so delusional. — Wingate's Bastard (@DavidPowelson1) October 29, 2026

His supporters aren't the brightest bulbs.

@rupasubramanya Sure they do. Marco Rubio. — Lorraine Cook (@Lorraine4Why) October 29, 2026

Marco Rubio far exceeds El-Sayed in every single way that matters.

@rupasubramanya Maybe president of Canada. Not the US. — Sanat Dixit MD FACS (@sdixitmd) October 29, 2026

@rupasubramanya You must be insane! — Windy City Tiger (@WindycityTiger) October 29, 2026

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Insanity is considering this man for any office.

@rupasubramanya I’d take any Republican and some democrats over him every day of the week and twice on Sunday. His policies are socialism and would be disastrous for Michigan and the rest of the United States. — poljunkey (@poljunkey) October 29, 2026

Any Democrat who doesn't hate Jewish people and agree with the Muslim Brotherhood.

@rupasubramanya Are you crazy? I don't care how intelligent and appealling he is. There cannot be a Muslim president. That is the end of the country. The Ummah allows for no divergence other than complete dominance. — Bob's your uncle (@RJurmain) October 29, 2026

Too many don't understand that.

@rupasubramanya President Elf Sayed will never be a thing. — Brain Shift (@brain76591) October 29, 2026

Prayers up!

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