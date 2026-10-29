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‘He’s Going to Be President If He Wins MI’: Free Press Writer Sounds the Alarm on Abdul El-Sayed

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 29, 2026 7:30 PM
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‘He’s Going to Be President If He Wins MI’: Free Press Writer Sounds the Alarm on Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

A Free Press writer is convinced Abdul El-Sayed is on a path to the presidency if he wins the Michigan Senate seat. Even more reason to get out and vote in Michigan to ensure that never happens. 

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This was in response to an ad showing El-Sayed putting his daughters to bed. Apparently, his campaign thinks people need to see the softer, not praising the Muslim Brotherhood, side of him.

Do the research.

Unfortunately, a good percentage of this country has lost their minds, so it's hard to tell what people might do.

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Unless the devil's and his minions get a foothold.

And angry. An angry little Elf-Sayed.

If only more people could see it.

His supporters aren't the brightest bulbs.

Marco Rubio far exceeds El-Sayed in every single way that matters. 

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Insanity is considering this man for any office. 

Any Democrat who doesn't hate Jewish people and agree with the Muslim Brotherhood. 

Too many don't understand that. 

Prayers up!

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | MICHIGAN

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