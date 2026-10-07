Pipe DOWN, Bestie! MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed Tells Hasan Piker to Shut Up Until After the Election

First of all, the fact that Abdul El-Sayed will probably win this Michigan race is disgusting and indicative of a larger problem in this country. Michigan used to be this midwestern hub of Americanism.

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Now, a guy who hates America, is a dual citizen with Egypt, and has a father-in-law who plays footsies with the Muslim Brotherhood is about to be in the Senate. Come on, Michigan! Do better!

Secondly, notice what this article says ... El-Sayed isn't distancing himself from Hasan Piker, notable cancer to society. He is simply telling him to be quiet about what they BOTH really believe until after the election. Scum ball.

“El-Sayed recently called Piker and warned his rhetoric was costing El-Sayed votes, asking him to stop” https://t.co/YGNvVM5ORz — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 7, 2026

@billscher He just called him up? Isn’t that what people who know each other do? Doesn’t sound like a rando California streamer to me. 🤨 — MockingJay_IL (@MockingJay_IL) October 7, 2026

Because they're besties. My goodness, El-Sayed spent the day before the primary at a pool party with Hasan Piker.

@billscher woof, this defensiveness: “I could spend all of my time with any one community and it probably wouldn’t be enough. And that’s perfectly fair. People deserve a US senator who’s going to show up and listen, but I’ve showed up and listened.” — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) October 7, 2026

Not only does this guy hate America, he hates people in general. There is nothing at all appealing about this dude.

@billscher @jaketapper I hope he loses. Nothing matters more than keeping radical Islamist out of senate He hates Jews . No wonder many Jewish leaders refuse to endorse him He thinks he wins Muslim vote by 99-1 margins so he really does not care about dip in black votes — Indian American Voice (@Freespeech212) October 7, 2026

It's so disturbing a man like this could even get this far.

@billscher They are obviously best buds. The company you keep… https://t.co/P5axNoUBtH — FreeStateGirl ♀ #AdultHumanFemale #MAGANOMICS (@DRAMAGRRRL) October 7, 2026

El-Sayed believes everything Hasan Piker spews daily. Every bit of it.

@billscher While he is at it he should call Hamas and tell them to lay off for a while. — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) October 7, 2026

@billscher In for a penny, in for a pound now son. Toothpaste never goes back in the tube. — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) October 7, 2026

The worst part is it just doesn't seem to matter to the voters of Michigan. El-Sayed is up YUGE in the polls.

@billscher @RyanGirdusky why would he call an unknown “streamer from California”? — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 7, 2026

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@billscher The conversation went like this: "stop telling people who we are. We're not done fooling them yet. You can pick it back up after 11/3." — Kirk Lazarus (@ChrisMc57285617) October 7, 2026

That's exactly how it went.

@billscher This is the two of them the day before the primary. https://t.co/ccpeC3c61O — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) October 7, 2026

That looks pretty chummy.

@billscher El-Sayed only wants Piker to stop with his hateful rhetoric because it was costing him votes? Really? Nothing else bothers you about the rhetoric @AbdulElSayed ? — BlueCheckmark (@Zortex) October 7, 2026

Don't be fooled. He's not bothered at all by Hasan Piker's words. He's just mad normies found out about them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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