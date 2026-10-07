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Pipe DOWN, Bestie! MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed Tells Hasan Piker to Shut Up Until After the Election

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 07, 2026 9:43 AM
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Pipe DOWN, Bestie! MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed Tells Hasan Piker to Shut Up Until After the Election
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

First of all, the fact that Abdul El-Sayed will probably win this Michigan race is disgusting and indicative of a larger problem in this country. Michigan used to be this midwestern hub of Americanism

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Now, a guy who hates America, is a dual citizen with Egypt, and has a father-in-law who plays footsies with the Muslim Brotherhood is about to be in the Senate. Come on, Michigan! Do better!

Secondly, notice what this article says ... El-Sayed isn't distancing himself from Hasan Piker, notable cancer to society. He is simply telling him to be quiet about what they BOTH really believe until after the election. Scum ball.

Because they're besties. My goodness, El-Sayed spent the day before the primary at a pool party with Hasan Piker

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Not only does this guy hate America, he hates people in general. There is nothing at all appealing about this dude.

It's so disturbing a man like this could even get this far.

El-Sayed believes everything Hasan Piker spews daily. Every bit of it.

The worst part is it just doesn't seem to matter to the voters of Michigan. El-Sayed is up YUGE in the polls.

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That's exactly how it went.

That looks pretty chummy. 

Don't be fooled. He's not bothered at all by Hasan Piker's words. He's just mad normies found out about them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | SENATE

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