On Election Day, Connecticut voters sent purple-haired octogenarian Democrat Rosa DeLauro back to the U.S. House of Representatives for another two years. Some of those confused souls were likely young first-time voters. That's why DeLauro wants those voters to know she’s 'with it,' despite being born when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt occupied the White House.

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DeLauro posted this bizarre ‘waving’ video of her and a youthful crowd at the Capitol building to prove it. (WATCH)

Letting the kids know I’m with it https://t.co/CaITBYOWdW — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) November 18, 2026

Are you casting a spell? — Charles A Huggins (@realchuggins) November 18, 2026

House Slytherin is casting a socialism spell. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 18, 2026

Well, she does look like a witch. But this is not black magic.

It’s called the Scuba Dance, and it spread on social media late last year. It’s based on a music track called “Scuba Juke” by rapper Desean "Hawk" Logan-Russell. It involves mimicking a scuba diver. Here are several examples and variations of the trend. (WATCH ALL)

jay’s own version of scuba trend 😭🤿 pic.twitter.com/JyVNk2TITu — ishi ✮ (@catstarpjs) August 5, 2026

The winners of the scuba dance challenge 😂😂😂 … @PoojaMedia will be dropping tutorials soon😂 pic.twitter.com/LdtyUre6P4 — isemuan_ (@Isemuan_) November 14, 2026

Jasontheween & Arky do the viral Scuba Diving dance trend in Arky’s new TikTok 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/lHoLtArYxt — GrimAnt🪽 (@GrimedAnt) October 25, 2026

we hit the scuba so hard we ended up in finals, lou mel brawks dance club 4 the winnnn 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/8B41UNg17S — ail 🇮🇪 (@ailnanana) October 30, 2026

How did we all miss such an 'important' fad?

The DeLauro video made commenters want to dive headfirst into a shallow pool. Here are their reactions. (WATCH)

Rumored 2028 Democrat Presidential frontrunner Rosa DeLauro is making waves on Capitol Hill.

pic.twitter.com/B6zuo1qudK — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 18, 2026

Do they smell themselves and finally became aware? — Bunter Hiden, 48% Gay Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) November 18, 2026

Yeah, there’s a stench about the Democrat Party!! I totally agree. — POPSMAGROIN (@popsmagroin) November 18, 2026

Will this help lower prices? I thought your side promised cheaper groceries? — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) November 18, 2026

This doesn’t look like working on affordability and gas prices — Brian KrassenPonzi (@Jon_Cicada) November 18, 2026

If you were my grandmother I would disown you for this — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 18, 2026

She's 83 years old and trying to convince teenagers she's one of them.



I can't do this anymore 😭 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 18, 2026

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This is what people see pic.twitter.com/626SctWBGr — letthatsinkin69 🏴‍☠️ (@DeepFuckinVideo) November 18, 2026

We want her retirement, not whatever the hell this is. — Bye Don 🇺🇸🦅 (@byedon26) November 18, 2026

grats, this is the cringiest video of the year — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) November 18, 2026

Sadly, DeLauro or another delusional Democrat will probably top it between now and New Year’s Eve, when we wave goodbye to 2026 and dive into 2027.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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