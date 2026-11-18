The Somali Brief is where we first heard about the brutal assault on a Somali Uber driver in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. Mohamed Yusuf was choked, dragged out of his car, and was run over by a passenger who said he “didn’t like the name Mohamed” — at least that's according to his family … he's reportedly in a coma, so he must have relayed the details before slipping into unconsciousness. As we reported, the Minnesota House of Representatives Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus ran to the cameras and declared that "violence like this — and the racist right-wing rhetoric that encouraged it — has no place in Minnesota." Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference outside the hospital and said that "the Islamophobia and anti-Somali hate spreading online have real-world consequences" and that this kind of hateful act happens in a climate where "this has been not just OK'd but in many cases commended." What they didn't mention was that the racist right-winger arrested was a 25-year-old man of Indian descent named Samit Apurva Patel.

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Even though Democrats in Minnesota were quick to blame the right wing for the assault, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that the county wouldn't be seeking a hate crime penalty in this case. If you can't stand the sound of her voice, she says that "after our analysis of the evidence, we reached broad consensus that we are not able to prove that this assault was motivated by bias." Nevertheless, she still cited "disgusting statements."

While we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this attempted murder was motivated by bias, the environment right now in this state is frightening for our Somali community. Words matter. Disgusting statements by the administration and voices in this state need to stop. — Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty This would be so much easier if the perp had been white. 😕 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty If the attacker was white you’d be demonizing half of America and calling for his head. — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty You are so upset the perp isnt white. — MajorElint (@ElintMajor) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty That’s remarkable. You’re still using this to race bait when you know it was Samit Patel. And yet another scam conducted with Somalis and CAIR. You should be disbarred and charged with hate speech for promoting anti-white conspiracies and violence. https://t.co/epYTaSLufj — TruthSlipper (@TruthSlipper) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty You previously called it a hate crime. Now you found out the culprit is a brown immigrant your tune has changed. Curious 🧐 — McNoodle (@reachMcNoodle) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty You're only backing off on the racism narrative because it turns out that it was a brown Indian and not a white man like you hoped. https://t.co/ZND9hZ0xjt — SMAUG (@JGugelmeye39637) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty So, when everyone was insinuating that it was a white guy wearing a MAGA hat, it was absolutely motivated by bias. Now that we know it was an Indian guy, suddenly you're not sure. — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty When it first happened you blamed Trump and his followers and said you'd go after a hate crime, now that he's not white you don't know his motive? https://t.co/iMqVdI2JmJ — Michele Lee (@NKOTBGIRL78) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty I understand your frustration. How can anyone expect you to railroad a defendant who is not a straight white male? — Ultra MAGAnomics (@frlarson) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty “What I said didn’t happen, but it totally could have.” — Magic 8 Brain (@CrimsonPKing) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty You're literally doing the Norm McDonald bit unironically. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 18, 2026

@MaryMoriarty Quite the conundrum you have here. I mean the narrative no longer meets the requirements. — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) November 18, 2026

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This is going to be quite a disappointment to the family after hearing that their loved one was assaulted because his attacker didn't like the name Mohamed.

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