There was a horrific attack on a Somali Uber driver on Saturday morning. Mohamed Yusuf was found in a ditch after a passenger beat him and ran him over multiple times with his own car. His relatives are calling it "a pure hate crime," saying that the passenger asked Yusuf his name and then told him, "I don't like that name," before attacking him. He's now in a coma, and members of the Minnesota House of Representatives Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus and other politicians are blaming racist, right-wing rhetoric for the attack.

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Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver in Minnesota, was choked, dragged out of his car, and ran over by a passenger who said he “didn’t like the name Mohamed.” Violence like this — and the racist right-wing rhetoric that encouraged it — has no place in Minnesota. https://t.co/D1EvURXcot — Minnesota House DFL (@mnhouseDFL) November 16, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey paid a visit to the hospital and said that this kind of hateful act happens in a climate where "this has been not just OK'd but in many cases commended." (Really? How many cases? There must be quite a few if he said "many.") He also seemed to blame the social media platforms that put this sort of hate out there.

My heart goes out to Mohamed Yusuf and his family following this horrific assault. The Islamophobia and anti-Somali hate spreading online have real-world consequences. We must confront this hatred, stand with our Somali community, and demand justice for Mohamed. https://t.co/Rv6bO4EYB5 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) November 16, 2026

There will be accountability for this horrific crime. My heart breaks for Mohamed, his loved ones, and our Somali and Muslim communities apparently targeted by this assault. Everyone should feel safe and be safe in Minnesota—no exceptions. Hate and violence have no place here. — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) November 16, 2026

So, who do you picture when the House DFL Caucus and Frey blame "racist right-wing rhetoric" spreading on social media? It's funny, because you have to dig a bit to find the suspect. Police haven't released the name of the suspect, but a 25-year-old man of Indian descent named Samit Apurva Patel was arrested for first-degree assault the same day.

@mnhouseDFL Was it a blond MAGA named Tanner? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 17, 2026

Samit Patel is the name of the guy arrested for this attack, btw. https://t.co/nanWJ9uigI — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 17, 2026

@ChuckRossDC Don't let that little bit of reality ruin a perfectly good narrative. — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) November 17, 2026

@AGEllison So, what are you going to do to the Indian immigrant that committed the crime? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) November 16, 2026

@AGEllison Are you going to charge the Indian guy? https://t.co/nqc06iZ8rO — desdemona00000 (@desdemona00000) November 17, 2026

@AGEllison I believe the Indian man has been arrested, no? We expect the full weight of the law thrown at him. And if he is not a citizen I imagine you’ll move to deport him? — North in the South (@Dsl429) November 16, 2026

@AGEllison The person that did this Samit Apurva Patel (age 25), according to public arrest/booking records and multiple reports. Do the Indians and Somalis have a beef we didn't know about? — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) November 16, 2026

@AGEllison It couldn't have been an attack motivated by hatred, the attacker wasn't white. Democrats have spent years telling normal people that only white people are capable of racism. — ChrisChrissersen the 2nd (@VeryChrislike) November 17, 2026

@AGEllison Immigrant assaults immigrant. Maybe you can call in ICE? — Teslacles (@MeClydeYouNot) November 17, 2026

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@AGEllison Was the Indian perpetrator a Muslim or Hindu? — Goys against chicken swinging (@RankGroyper) November 17, 2026

Was Patel following a lot of racist, far-right figures on X, and is that what's to blame?

@MayorFrey You are implying it was a white right-winger. Would you care to show the picture of the attacker? Oh yeah, and what was his name? — Johnny America (@tdevtse) November 17, 2026

@MayorFrey There is animosity between Jews and Muslims, but there is also animosity between Indians and Muslims. See Pakistan. Make sure your pandering is historically correct. — Profile (@Phil_Azotus) November 17, 2026

@MayorFrey Oh you mean the Indian dude Samit Apurva Patel. You forgot to mention that part. You also don’t know it’s a hate crime. The police are still investigating. So before you end up with egg on your face…again. Let the police do their job to find out his motivation. — crazykitty (@ckitty33forkag) November 17, 2026

@mnhouseDFL Democrats support immigration policies that bring in people from regions with deep, generational conflicts—such as longstanding tensions between certain Hindu and Muslim communities—and then act surprised when those divisions spill over into our own country. — PlastikSpork (@plastikspork) November 17, 2026

@AGEllison This will be just like the "Stop Asian Hate" campaign or the "Protect Native Women" push. It is implied these people are being victimized by white people. The truth is something quite different. — Rodney Tucker (@Hip_Blaster9000) November 16, 2026

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@mnhouseDFL This type of rhetoric does so much more damage than you realize. — Daren Cotter (@DarenCotter) November 17, 2026

An Indian dude is arrested for attacking a Somali Uber driver, so naturally, all of Minnesota's Democrats race to the microphones to blame the racist right-wing. Maybe Patel is a racist right-winger — if so, throw the book at him, or deport him if that's an option.

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