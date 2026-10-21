Pandering Mayor Jacob Frey Says Somalis Are Being Targeted Because They’re CEOs and Entrepreneurs

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey knows how to pander. The Democrat was recently trying to appeal to a crowd at a Somali networking event. During the gathering, he tried to paint Somali Minnesotans as victims. Then he delivered the pandering master touch — he told his Somali audience that they are being targeted because they are future CEOs and entrepreneurs.

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He then added that they’re already those things today. (WATCH)

Minneapolis Mayor Frey: "They come after Somalis because you're future CEOs and entrepreneurs"



Yes, that 67 IQ is very intimidating pic.twitter.com/4gHaPZm8hS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

Every time this guy opens his mouth this kind of absurd BS comes out

He lives in a fantasy world — James (@jag195720) October 20, 2026

Well, he’s a Democrat after all.

Posters compared this latest pandering to the viral video of Frey eating a spicy Somali dish while pretending to like it. In other words — fake!

Democrat politicians lie as easily as they breathe. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 20, 2026

If they’re breathing, they’re lying. — Matthew Gibson (@mgibson81) October 20, 2026

He did a decent job stifling the laugh pic.twitter.com/T9IGHfdTuw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

I think they have training camps for this. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 20, 2026

There must be something, since Democrats spout such inanity with ease.

Commenters were wondering which entrepreneurial endeavors Frey was referring to. Somalis have proven they really excel at certain ventures.

We know they are very good and gaming the system and committing fraud. — Seahorse130 (@Seahorse130) October 20, 2026

Feeding Our Future was certainly entrepreneurial. About $250 million in federal child-meal money, at least 69 convictions, and one vendor billed for 4.8 million meals while buying very little food. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 20, 2026

Entrepreneurship? Like creating fake daycare centers and defrauding the government? — Nicole (@IHJWAMH) October 20, 2026

Don’t forget the ‘Learing’ centers!

Let’s listen to some of the fabled Somali business wisdom Frey is bragging about. (WATCH)

"Being Somali is more than bananas & rice, it's a lot, it's uh.. it's kind of like bananas & rice" pic.twitter.com/m5fphubcQr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2026

Mayor Fray needs to eat more rice and bananas to compensate for his failing learing abilities. — Intrepidus𝕏 (@Intrepidus_17) October 20, 2026

Dawg they have some of the lowest IQ’s tested in studies. Don’t fill them with false hope. — RODAN (@Rodan_zz) October 20, 2026

Oh god, this guys fake virtue signaling is epic — JustJerm🇺🇸 (@JF_Adams73) October 20, 2026

Yep, it’s exactly like bananas and rice.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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