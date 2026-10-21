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Pandering Mayor Jacob Frey Says Somalis Are Being Targeted Because They’re CEOs and Entrepreneurs

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 21, 2026 1:45 AM
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Pandering Mayor Jacob Frey Says Somalis Are Being Targeted Because They’re CEOs and Entrepreneurs
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey knows how to pander. The Democrat was recently trying to appeal to a crowd at a Somali networking event. During the gathering, he tried to paint Somali Minnesotans as victims. Then he delivered the pandering master touch — he told his Somali audience that they are being targeted because they are future CEOs and entrepreneurs.

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He then added that they’re already those things today. (WATCH)

Well, he’s a Democrat after all.

Posters compared this latest pandering to the viral video of Frey eating a spicy Somali dish while pretending to like it. In other words — fake!

There must be something, since Democrats spout such inanity with ease.

Commenters were wondering which entrepreneurial endeavors Frey was referring to. Somalis have proven they really excel at certain ventures.

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Don’t forget the ‘Learing’ centers!

Let’s listen to some of the fabled Somali business wisdom Frey is bragging about. (WATCH)

Yep, it’s exactly like bananas and rice.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FAKE NEWS | JACOB FREY | MINNESOTA | WOKE

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