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Michele Tafoya BODIES Peggy Flanagan for Refusing to Accept Accountability for Minnesota Fraud

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 17, 2026 11:00 AM
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Michele Tafoya BODIES Peggy Flanagan for Refusing to Accept Accountability for Minnesota Fraud
Twitchy


We hate to set ourselves up for disappointment by believing that Michele Tafoya has a solid chance to flip a Senate seat in Minnesota this November, but with less than a month to go before Election Day, every indication is that this race is neck-and-neck, even in such a deep-blue state. 

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Part of the reason is that Tafoya has proven to be a formidable candidate. Just as importantly, however, is the elephant in the room of Minnesota politics: the rampant fraud that took place in the state under Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, much of it committed by people who have no business being in America in the first place. 

It also helps that Flanagan might be the most cringeworthy Democrat candidate in the current cycle this side of James Talarico (who, until very recently, could only be seen on the side of a milk carton). Flanagan has made everyone wince over the last few weeks for any number of reasons, from touting her "Native American name" to embracing "future President Hillary Clinton" to even her unfortunate fashion sense

This week, Flanagan couldn't avoid direct questions as she sat down with Tafoya for a debate. 

Like many recent debates, this one didn't go well for the Democrat. 

Here is Flanagan refusing to accept responsibility for the aforementioned fraud, followed by Tafoya absolutely wiping the floor with her. Watch and enjoy: 

"Sell it to someone else." 

You can just hook that right into our veins. 

Dustin Grage shared many more clips from the debate showing how Tafoya demolished Flanagan on issue after issue, but this one was our favorite. And while Tafoya is correct that President Trump is not on the ballot in Minnesota in 2026, the fraud that Flanagan enabled clearly is. 

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We're keeping our fingers crossed that Minnesotans will vote for sanity and accountability in November, instead of "blue no matter who." 

As we've seen with many Democrats this year, she is terrified of facing difficult questions, and we can clearly see why. 

Like Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones in Virginia, Democrats are counting on early voting (fraudulent or otherwise) to bank as many ballots as they can before they get exposed. 

It was an epic beatdown. 

If it had been a prize fight, the referee would have pronounced a TKO after this clip alone. 

It's hard to imagine how Minnesota could shame itself any further after electing Walz and Flanagan to run the state, but sending Flanagan to the Senate would do it. 

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Gee, ya think? 

Of course, they all knew. Because they were all in on it. 

Worst. Sitcom. EVER! 

Tafoya opened a can on Flanagan, alright. 

And she deserves every bit of it. 

We'll say this much for Flanagan: that took some real chutzpah

But that's what happens when politicians are convinced they will never be held accountable. 

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That's all they have. Nothing else. 

And we can't really blame them for trying to play that game. Again, it worked in Virginia. 

It was a turnbuckle flip worthy of Ric Flair. 

Woooo!

Yep. That was our favorite line, too. 

We can only hope that Minnesota voters remember it over the coming weeks. 

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Peggy Flanagan.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MINNESOTA | SENATE | TIM WALZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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