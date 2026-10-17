Michele Tafoya BODIES Peggy Flanagan for Refusing to Accept Accountability for Minnesota Fraud



We hate to set ourselves up for disappointment by believing that Michele Tafoya has a solid chance to flip a Senate seat in Minnesota this November, but with less than a month to go before Election Day, every indication is that this race is neck-and-neck, even in such a deep-blue state.

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Part of the reason is that Tafoya has proven to be a formidable candidate. Just as importantly, however, is the elephant in the room of Minnesota politics: the rampant fraud that took place in the state under Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, much of it committed by people who have no business being in America in the first place.

It also helps that Flanagan might be the most cringeworthy Democrat candidate in the current cycle this side of James Talarico (who, until very recently, could only be seen on the side of a milk carton). Flanagan has made everyone wince over the last few weeks for any number of reasons, from touting her "Native American name" to embracing "future President Hillary Clinton" to even her unfortunate fashion sense.

This week, Flanagan couldn't avoid direct questions as she sat down with Tafoya for a debate.

Like many recent debates, this one didn't go well for the Democrat.

Here is Flanagan refusing to accept responsibility for the aforementioned fraud, followed by Tafoya absolutely wiping the floor with her. Watch and enjoy:

🚨 MUST WATCH: Peggy Flanagan had to be asked TWICE if she takes any responsibility over the fraud—and refused to do so. Michele Tafoya absolutely destroys her response. https://t.co/o4eBJe3Gb0 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 16, 2026

"Sell it to someone else."

You can just hook that right into our veins.

Dustin Grage shared many more clips from the debate showing how Tafoya demolished Flanagan on issue after issue, but this one was our favorite. And while Tafoya is correct that President Trump is not on the ballot in Minnesota in 2026, the fraud that Flanagan enabled clearly is.

Michele Tafoya absolutely annihilated Peggy Flanagan last night in the Minnesota senate debate. Peggy Flanagan oversaw billions in fraud alongside Tim Walz, how in the world does she deserve a promotion? Vote Tafoya, Minnesota! https://t.co/kayVT0nu9x — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 17, 2026

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Minnesotans will vote for sanity and accountability in November, instead of "blue no matter who."

I'm guessing Peggy won't be doing another debate. — The Friar of Frogtown 🇺🇲 👍✌️ (@tsn_says) October 16, 2026

As we've seen with many Democrats this year, she is terrified of facing difficult questions, and we can clearly see why.

Like Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones in Virginia, Democrats are counting on early voting (fraudulent or otherwise) to bank as many ballots as they can before they get exposed.

Never seen anything like this. Now Flanagan runs from the fraud claim and @Michele_Tafoya gives the greatest beatdown ever. C’mon Minnesota, prove to the rest of the United States you’re sane by voting Tafoya. https://t.co/mJ8a4hSg8C — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) October 16, 2026

It was an epic beatdown.

If it had been a prize fight, the referee would have pronounced a TKO after this clip alone.

Chills. @Michele_Tafoya is the woman we need in Washington. Shame on this state if we elect Peggy Flanagan. — amanda (@amandatalks__) October 16, 2026

It's hard to imagine how Minnesota could shame itself any further after electing Walz and Flanagan to run the state, but sending Flanagan to the Senate would do it.

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I bet she got kickbacks… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 17, 2026

Gee, ya think?

Even a convicted fraudster in Minnesota told me the Governor’s office should be held accountable for the billions of tax payer dollars that was stolen. Explaining they knew about the fraud but turned a blind eye. — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) October 16, 2026

Of course, they all knew. Because they were all in on it.

Join Peggy Flanagan, Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, her brother/husband and the rest of the Democratic Party as they hilariously let the Somali fraudsters steal all of our money!



The next season of Frauds coming soon! 😂 pic.twitter.com/kaWTEF12G5 — Geepers808 🍌 🦍 (@GeepersNFT) October 16, 2026

Worst. Sitcom. EVER!

This absolute a**-whooping by @Michele_Tafoya is one for the record books! Ugly white liberal female psycho @peggyflanagan wants you to believe that she had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with the stratospheric Somali pirate fraud in Minnesota. Let's just blame Trump for everything. That doesn't work, libtard! VOTE MICHELLE TAFOYA AND SEND THE KOOK BACK TO TARDVILLE! — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) October 17, 2026

Tafoya opened a can on Flanagan, alright.

And she deserves every bit of it.

She names the exact program riddled with fraud but just says I fed schoolkids... — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 16, 2026

We'll say this much for Flanagan: that took some real chutzpah.

But that's what happens when politicians are convinced they will never be held accountable.

Flanagan: My position on everything is - I hate Donald Trump. — Jaber (@Jaberdad81) October 16, 2026

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That's all they have. Nothing else.

And we can't really blame them for trying to play that game. Again, it worked in Virginia.

Tafoya from the top rope! Amazing! — Jimmy (@jimmy2_thymes) October 16, 2026

It was a turnbuckle flip worthy of Ric Flair.

Woooo!

That was straight fire! 🔥

Get her @Michele_Tafoya

"SELL IT TO SOMEONE ELSE" — Michele (@micheleramX) October 16, 2026

Yep. That was our favorite line, too.

We can only hope that Minnesota voters remember it over the coming weeks.





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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Peggy Flanagan.

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