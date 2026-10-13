Peggy Flanagan Shares and Defines Her Native American Tribal Name Annnd The Jokes Write THEMSELVES

Peggy Flanagan is reminding everyone that her Ojibwe name means “Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman,” and she’s using it to declare that she’ll be Minnesota’s voice in the Senate rather than Donald Trump’s.

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You can see where this is going, right?

Beyond the fact that it's a tidy campaign slogan from the Democrat nominee who has already spent years as lieutenant governor, but it lands differently once you remember the trail of deleted tweets and public comments that framed American history and figures like Christopher Columbus in the harshest possible terms.

The pitch is that a loud, clear voice is exactly what Minnesota needs — just not the one that keeps having to scrub its own record before voters get a full look.

Not to mention what an annoying heifer she is:

My Ojibwe name is Gizhiiwewidamookwe, which means ‘Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman.’ I’m going to be Minnesota’s voice in the U.S. Senate — not Donald Trump’s. — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 13, 2026

She really set herself up for this one:

Lol! Did the Ojibwe tell you that? Actually, "Gizhiiwewidamookwe" means "Crazy White Woman with Huge Num-Nums" — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) October 13, 2026

asdf

@peggyflanagan I’d love to have heard President Biden introduce you. 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 13, 2026

Now that would be a hoot.

@peggyflanagan Have YOU got a “Pow Wow Chow” recipe like Lieawatha? @ewarren @SenWarren — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) October 13, 2026

@peggyflanagan Your name is literally loud mouth. Fitting — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 13, 2026

She made our job easy for us. Yup.

@peggyflanagan “Hollers Like A Madwoman” — Tom McCarthy (@ishmael0464) October 13, 2026

@peggyflanagan Your name literally means "loudmouth." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 13, 2026

That it does.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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