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Peggy Flanagan Shares and Defines Her Native American Tribal Name Annnd The Jokes Write THEMSELVES

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 12:40 PM
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Peggy Flanagan Shares and Defines Her Native American Tribal Name Annnd The Jokes Write THEMSELVES
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Peggy Flanagan is reminding everyone that her Ojibwe name means “Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman,” and she’s using it to declare that she’ll be Minnesota’s voice in the Senate rather than Donald Trump’s. 

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You can see where this is going, right?

Beyond the fact that it's a tidy campaign slogan from the Democrat nominee who has already spent years as lieutenant governor, but it lands differently once you remember the trail of deleted tweets and public comments that framed American history and figures like Christopher Columbus in the harshest possible terms. 

The pitch is that a loud, clear voice is exactly what Minnesota needs — just not the one that keeps having to scrub its own record before voters get a full look.

Not to mention what an annoying heifer she is:

She really set herself up for this one:

asdf

Now that would be a hoot.

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She made our job easy for us. Yup.

That it does.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | MINNESOTA | SENATE

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