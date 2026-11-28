Jacky Rosen, a Senator from Nevada, apparently decided she had time today to respond to a post about Medicare.

Social Security isn’t a “Ponzi scheme,” a “scam,” or a handout. Hardworking Nevadans have paid into it paycheck after paycheck, and they’ve earned it by working their whole lives. I’ll never stop pushing back against efforts to threaten this critical lifeline. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 27, 2026

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If hard working people 'paid into an account' that was a lifeline, then if they died before collecting, that account and those monies could be handed down to their beneficiaries. It's not because the money actually doesn't 'belong' to anyone. You can spend a whole lifetime paying in and never get a cent. That's not how 'accounts' you 'own' work.

I had a discussion once with an older relative receiving social security who simply refused to believe me that his payments came out of taxes I and others pay now. There really are people who think they paid in and the government wisely invested their $$ or something. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) November 28, 2026

People truly don't understand how the system works and how precarious it all really is.

It’s pretty plainly a Ponzi scheme. — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) November 28, 2026

It’s worse than a Ponzi scheme because it’s forced. Young Americans don’t want to pay into a system that won’t be there for them. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 28, 2026

And young Americans could make so much more money by having the opportunity to pay into an investment account. Heaven forbid people in a free country have choice.

It legitimately is a "Ponzi scheme" if you set something up in the private market that promises the marks that they'll receive a financial benefit for leaving their money with you, but you need a constant stream of new people to pay in, to meet those promises. You'd be arrested — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) November 28, 2026

It requires people at the bottom of the triangle to continually pay into the system (by law) so the people at the top get paid. That's a Ponzi scheme.

Social Security is in fact a Ponzi scheme. — Midwestern Patriot 🇺🇸 (@MWpatriot01) November 28, 2026

So, literally Medicare.

Make up your mind — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 28, 2026

Leftists are always doing double speak. They never can stay on topic and they always talk in circles.

social security is a government-mandated ponzi scheme that you democrats force everyone to pay into and do not protect beneficiaries with sound financial moves to keep it solvent. stop lying to everyone. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 28, 2026

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Then you've no problem allowing young people scraping by to opt out? — Surgery Center of OK (@SurgeryCenterOK) November 28, 2026

@SenJackyRosen Oh it is a Ponzi scheme alright. SO much so you can keep everything I've paid in for decades if you give me the option to opt out and stop paying right now. Unfortunately that will never happen because Social Security is so awesome you have to force people to participate. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) November 28, 2026

They can dress it up in pretty paper, but it is what it is. You can't put lipstick on a pig.

A wise woman said that sometime.

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