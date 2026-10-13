Hillary Clinton Shows Her True RACIST Colors Trying to Dunk on Trump Admin Removing Illegals (Watch)

Hillary Clinton is back with a new take on immigration enforcement, arguing that the current push for mass deportations has nothing to do with removing criminals and everything to do with targeting people based on how they look.

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It’s a convenient distinction from someone who once talked tough about deporting lawbreakers while she was in the Senate, and who spent years watching the border spiral without treating it as an existential crisis.

The framing turns routine enforcement into a racial project, which is the same script Democrats have used for years whenever the conversation shifts from open borders to actual consequences.

What's really wild about her comments is that she's really outing herself for the racist she is, and always has been. Does she really think all illegals are the same color?

C'mon, Hill-dawg.

Watch:

Hillary Clinton on mass deportations: "When I was in the Senate, I supported deporting criminals. That's not what this is about. This is a systematic effort to try to rid the country of people that don't look like them." https://t.co/OP2jNR0vTl — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 13, 2026

It goes without saying, she earned the dragging she received on X over this one.

Actually, it is about getting illegals out. Those who came illegally are illegal. Nothing to do with what they look like. If that were the criteria, we'd get your ass out of the country, Hillary. — mbm (@mbm0062) October 13, 2026

Such a hate-fueled Democrat liar > @HillaryClinton 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 — JilliBee (@Jill992004231) October 13, 2026

This is who she's always been.

She is the dumbest dumb irrelevant idiot ever — Mike Herrington (@Herrington8Mike) October 13, 2026

That too.

Your party let them all in because you need votes to stay in power. — Let Us Pray (@planetearth1313) October 13, 2026

Ahem.

She just won't go away....... — @sunshine (@fricke_terri) October 13, 2026

The woman is political herpes. She's annoying, burning, and no matter what you do, she won't go away.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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