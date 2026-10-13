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Hillary Clinton Shows Her True RACIST Colors Trying to Dunk on Trump Admin Removing Illegals (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PM
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Hillary Clinton Shows Her True RACIST Colors Trying to Dunk on Trump Admin Removing Illegals (Watch)
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hillary Clinton is back with a new take on immigration enforcement, arguing that the current push for mass deportations has nothing to do with removing criminals and everything to do with targeting people based on how they look. 

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It’s a convenient distinction from someone who once talked tough about deporting lawbreakers while she was in the Senate, and who spent years watching the border spiral without treating it as an existential crisis. 

The framing turns routine enforcement into a racial project, which is the same script Democrats have used for years whenever the conversation shifts from open borders to actual consequences.

What's really wild about her comments is that she's really outing herself for the racist she is, and always has been. Does she really think all illegals are the same color?

C'mon, Hill-dawg.

Watch:

It goes without saying, she earned the dragging she received on X over this one.

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This is who she's always been.

That too.

Ahem.

The woman is political herpes. She's annoying, burning, and no matter what you do, she won't go away.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER SECURITY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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