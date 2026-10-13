Faked It BEFORE! Sean Davis TROUNCES the NYT and Their MAGICAL Talarico Video With BRUTAL Reminder

Man oh man, what a mess this whole James Talarico story has turned into. On one hand, we have audio claiming that Talarico had been discharged from the looney bin, but on the other, we have The New York Times claiming they've seen timestamped video of Talarico at his house so that's that.

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Like many of you, we just want the truth. Is it possible Talarico was so sick while at home that he couldn't even do a Zoom call in 12 days? Sure. Is it also possible the NYT is full of crap and the footage they claim to have seen is also crap? Also possible.

Do we think we'll ever actually know the full truth? Eh.

Sean Davis actually brought up a pretty important piece that this editor should have thought of as well considering we COVERED IT ...

Talarico’s own campaign recently posted video of him in Lubbock that it presented as current when it was actually footage from February. In other words, the same operation that just got caught recycling months-old clips is now asking everyone to take the Times’ word that these particular images are exactly what they say they are — and that no further verification is needed.

Is this like when his campaign posted video last week of him in Lubbock, pretending it was current, when it was actually footage from February? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 13, 2026

Yeah.

Things that you go HRMMMMM.

Let's also not pretend The New York Times has ever really given us a reason to believe them. They were all in on the Russia Hoax ...

Ultimately, this is the saddest part of all. If our mainstream media had been doing their job instead of acting as political activists for the Democrats, people could trust them to report honestly. Sadly, it's hard to trust any of them.

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