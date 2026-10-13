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NYT: We Reviewed Talarico’s Home Cameras. Trust Us, He Was Flu-Ing Out ... (but You Can’t See Them)

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 13, 2026 8:00 AM
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NYT: We Reviewed Talarico’s Home Cameras. Trust Us, He Was Flu-Ing Out ... (but You Can’t See Them)
Natalia Edwards

The Talarico campaign is hitting back at the rumor he was in mental health treatment in Ohio while he was missing from the campaign trail. 

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If you log into that story expecting to see footage to prove once and for all Talarico was in his home, don't get your hopes up. Talarico released the footage to the New York Times under the condition they would not share it with the public for 'safety' reasons. They want the public to take their word for it. Ok.

Everyone recognizes why Bayliss went to the trouble to write the story. She wants to clean up Talarico's mess. We get it.

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Journalists should have been on the story a long time ago. It shouldn't take 'rumors' on X to make them wonder why a candidate went missing and why he was canceling events. 

All the usual suspects are having a great time shaming the people who believed there was more than the 'flu' going on with Talarico

Again, since the NYT won't share the footage, there are going to be a whole bunch of people who think this is just another example of them protecting a Democrat.

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It seems this secret footage is only going to appease the people who always believed the flu story anyway.

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And so the saga continues.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | THE NEW YORK TIMES | VIDEO

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