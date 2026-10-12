We are trying to talk about things other than James Talarico’s unexplained absence from the campaign trail for nearly two weeks, but it keeps shoving itself into the news.

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Regular readers know that earlier today, we covered how Nick Sortor claimed to have audio from a mental health facility called the Lindner Center of Hope, located in Ohio, where a staff member said that James Talarico was recently discharged from there. Here’s is part of that alleged phone call:

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week



The “flu” thing was a BIG FAT LIE



Following reporting by @SaraGonzalesTX and @CarolineWren, a hospital employee told @RheinAmacher and I that Talarico had in… pic.twitter.com/VDdfKoaAFG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

The cut off text:

... that Talarico had in fact been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio, which specializes in around-the-clock mental health treatment. While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS. The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful. And Talarico clearly can’t handle it. I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on.

We also covered the laughable attempt by Brian Krassenstein to debunk the claim with his own phone call by allegedly getting someone who worked there to state that 1) they will not admit or deny that Talarico has been treated there, and 2) it is their policy not to admit or deny such claims:

URGENT RECORDING BELOW: Despite MAGA liars claiming that James Talarico was a patient at Lindner Center of Hope in Ohio, and allegedly recording an employee stating that he was, I just got off the phone with the Lindner Center and they have confirmed that the whole story is a… pic.twitter.com/imoYZ5NnzB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 11, 2026

The cut off words are "...Giant LIE." Again, with that exact capitalization.

The hobbit’s Krassenstein’s argument was that Sortor’s audio must be fake, because no one would ever break company protocol and verify that Talarico had been discharged. Except every logical person who lived in the real world knows that people don’t always follow company policy or the law. So, all that the leprechaun Krassenstein left us with was a goose egg. It told us that if the Sortor call was genuine what the employee said was against company policy, which is in line with the law, but that doesn’t tell us whether or not Sortor’s call was authentic.

Now, the facility has seemingly weighed in:

Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope. — Lindner Center HOPE (@LindnerCtrHope) October 11, 2026

The candidate himself has seemingly taken a victory lap:

I’ve never even been to Ohio 😂 https://t.co/J7EBNK7W5C — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) October 12, 2026

We say ‘seemingly’ because most politicians don’t run their own social media accounts. There are exceptions and we are always open to being proven wrong, but as a rule of thumb, chances are he hired some social media specialist and that person is writing most of their posts. Still, even if Talarico isn’t writing it, we would assume whoever is running his Twitter/X account would ask permission before making a blanket statement, because of the risk of that statement blowing up in his face. Because if anyone could prove he had ever been in Ohio, that makes him look like a liar.

And yes, this author checked. We have yet to find any verification that he has ever been in Ohio outside of claims he has been at this facility. But naturally, if anyone does find such evidence, we would be very interested in seeing it.

So, we are left with three alleged statements.

1) The Nick Sortor recording where an alleged employee says he had been discharged from their facility.

2) The Lilliputian Krassenstein recording where he allegedly speaks to an employee and they say they won’t admit or deny that Talarico was treated there, and it is against policy for them to say so.

3) The Twitter/X statement allegedly from the facility that he had never been there.

Let’s start with the last one. With the ‘Lindner Center HOPE’ Twitter/X account, we feel pretty certain it is from the actual facility. While it doesn’t have any kind of verification from Twitter/X, if you go back into its timeline, it has been posting exactly like they are the authentic account for quite some time. Just as a sample, here is a post we found from July:

Everyone deserves a place where they feel seen, heard and accepted for who they are. At Lindner Center of Hope, we’re committed to creating a safe, supportive environment where you can be your authentic self and take steps toward healing and growth. pic.twitter.com/3HcNX6CojG — Lindner Center HOPE (@LindnerCtrHope) July 15, 2026

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Of course, they could have set this up as part of a ‘long con,’ but that really doesn’t seem very likely. So, we feel safe saying they are just what they say they are.

As for the garden gnome’s Krassenstein’s recording, did he make it up? Was he really talking to a Lindner Center employee? Yes, we tend to think his recording is authentic.

Look, this author used to work as the corporate counsel for a healthcare company. What these people said on the phone is what we would expect them to say as their official policy. It’s frankly what this author told his company. You don’t admit or deny that a particular person was being served by you.

You might ask ‘Let’s say Talarico was never treated there. Why wouldn’t a company just say that on the phone with the man who even Tom Cruise says is short Krassenstein that Talarico was never treated there?’

Well, the answer is: ‘what do they do if the answer changes?’ What if next week, Talarico has a real mental breakdown and decides to go there after all?

Suppose on October 9, they say ‘Talarico was never a patient here.’

Then on October 11, they say ‘Talarico was never a patient here.’

And then finally on October 13, they suddenly say ‘we cannot confirm or deny that Talarico was a patient here.’

In that scenario, the third response will be seen by many as a confirmation that he was a patient before that day (such as maybe on the 12th). So, the best policy is to refuse to confirm or deny.

That’s the normal statement you would expect from them. But that makes the denial stand out as unusual. We will talk about how that might be explained, whether Talarico was treated by them or not, but it is unusual.

As for Nick Sortor, there is a much longer version of this audio, which you can listen to here:

Current Revolt has the full 6:40 call that is purportedly to the Lindner Center of Hope. https://t.co/fpcbxpXLQx — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) October 11, 2026

The longer audio isn’t 100% uncut, because it announces that it is muting the audio several times to protect the privacy of other patients. In any case, the longer audio doesn’t add very much. What it does add is that the speaker is pretending to be Talarico’s cousin and he says he is trying to send a ‘care package’ to him.

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All of which makes the audio facially plausible. This author has experienced situations where we have had information disclosed to us by healthcare facilities that shouldn’t be disclosed and it was because we 1) called the place acting as if we already knew the person was a patient there (because we did), and 2) we were only seeking relatively innocuous information such as where they are in the facility. Mind you, in those cases, this author was either friends with or family of the patient, and we used that information in the best way possible — to visit and/or help patients who wanted our help/company. In other words, we didn’t trick the employees into saying too much, and we didn’t do anything with the information that the patient wouldn’t have wanted us to. But you could see how a person lying to them could trick a facility’s employees into giving away information that the patient didn’t want the public to know — and the facility didn’t want to give out.

We have also personally called Lindner Center as of about 11:40 PM local time, and the voice at the beginning of that long recording offering options sounds the same to our ears. When we were calling, they then offered a list of numbered options, unlike in that call, but it is consistent with them pressing the option before the list was offered.

And we have never known Nick Sortor to lie or fabricate evidence to the public. Some people will correctly note that the call itself is deceptive, in the sense that we are pretty confident that Rhein Amacher is not actually Talarico’s cousin, etc. and that might count against the credibility of the call itself. That’s your call.

But we will also note that it's not hard to imagine a scenario where all three sources of information were authentic and Sortor’s audio is not only genuinely what it purports to be, but that the information in it was basically accurate: Talarico was a patient there. We will note that this is entirely speculation based on the author’s own life experience, including his work as corporate counsel for a healthcare company, but let’s play pretend for a moment.

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First, as we said above, we assume that what was said on the Technomite Krassenstein recording is their official company policy. Even if by some surprising turn of events the Poppler Krassenstein faked the call, we would still assume that is the official answer that they would give: ‘We will not admit or deny Talarico was a patient there, and our employees are not supposed to give any other answer.’ It is what they are basically supposed to say in good practice.

Which makes their later denial puzzling, because that is not typically good practice.

We can think of one explanation that is consistent with Talarico not ever being a patient there. It ties into what we said in our last post on the topic:

Indeed, it wouldn’t be hard for Talarico himself to debunk this. He could contact the Lindner [Center] of Hope, sign a document that says he waives all rights to privacy in relation to any care he might have or might not have gotten there, and then let reporters call to determine if he had been there. Why doesn’t he do that?

So, it might be the case that the Talarico campaign did something similar. They sent a waiver over to them, and asked them to truthfully say he was never their patient, and they put out that social media statement as a result.

But if Nick Sortor’s audio is authentic, it is what he purports it to be, and the anonymous employee in that call was accurately saying Talarico was a patient there, recently, then that would necessarily mean that the official Twitter/X account was at least saying something untrue. And the natural question is why would they do that?

Again, we will engage in pure speculation to answer that question.

One answer is that the person responsible might have an ideology that whatever James Talarico was treated for should not stop him from being Texas’ next Senator. We will stress this is entirely speculation, but that person might believe that the condition is not a reason to vote against him, or they just might hate Ken Paxton or Republicans in general enough to think we should have Talarico instead. Given today’s culture, that is sadly plausible.

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Or here is another explanation — equally based on speculation. Maybe Lindner Center became afraid they would get sued by Talarico. While HIPAA doesn’t create an individual cause of action, Ohio privacy law most likely does, and there might be something in their contracts that also gives him a cause of action. (If their lawyers are smart, the contract approach won’t work, but not every lawyer is smart.)

And maybe that fear was reinforced by one or more of Talarico’s lawyers. Again, we are just speculating, but it’s not too wild to imagine his lawyers firing off an angry letter, or even a few phone calls on a Sunday. And maybe the Lindner Center’s lawyers responded to Talarico’s lawyers by offering to actively lie to the public to ‘clean up their mess.’

Or maybe they decided to do that on their own without any threat from the Talarico camp.

Our point is to say this. We can imagine a scenario where Talarico was indeed treated at Lindner Center and they are lying now. We can also imagine scenario where he was never treated at Lindner Center — and that would likely involve someone in the Sortor camp lying. Although it seems unlikely, it is even possible that the woman Mr. Amacher spoke with was just confused, and mistakenly told them he was treated there when he wasn’t. We don’t think there’s much chance that the Nuno sa Punso’s Krassenstein’s recording is fake, and it doesn’t tell us very much.

But which is the truth? Was Talarico treated at the Lindner Center or not? We don’t know.

Perhaps in the next day or two, things will sort out, but right now, we don’t know. It's frustrating, but it is reality.

So, we will fall back to this. Talarico was gone for nearly two weeks. The people of Texas deserve to know where he was and to know this before they go to the polls. And ‘trust me, bro, I had the flu’ is not enough. No one should be expected to simply trust a politician is telling the truth. If he really had the flu, if it really hit him that hard, there should be a paper trail. At the very least, he should have receipts showing purchase of cold/flu medicine, if not an actual doctor’s note. And if it was something else, we deserve to know that, too.

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