BREAKING: James Talarico Has Been Sighted. Now, Where Was He? (VIDEO)

We have a Talarico sighting! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!

And the footage is a tad bit better than your average bigfoot sighting:

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We immediately wondered if this was old footage being passed off as new — which his campaign previously tried to do — but this was verified by the Texas Tribune:

James Talarico returns to campaign trail at ACL festival after illness spurred GOP calls for “proof of life” https://t.co/q1dYm8ykoW — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 9, 2026

From the article:

After a nine-day illness-induced absence from the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico re-emerged Friday with an unannounced appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival. With early voting fast approaching, Talarico stepped off the trail near the start of last week after revealing he had been diagnosed with the flu. His showing at ACL was his first public appearance since Sept. 30, when he called in virtually to an event with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. His last scheduled in-person event before that was a Sept. 28 fundraiser in New York with Robert De Niro. Talarico was seen walking the grounds of Austin’s Zilker Park, the site of ACL, and greeting voters ahead of an expected onstage appearance at the festival Friday afternoon.

This is a leftist publication, but we don't think they would outright lie.

And much like Spencer Pratt, we are legitimately glad to see him seemingly alright. We never wish harm against anyone whom we merely have a political disagreement with. We break out the party hats when dictators, terrorists and other significant criminals bite the dust or otherwise suffer misfortune, but for the people we merely disagree with, we always say that we pray that they have a long life, increased wisdom and, failing that last part, an early retirement.

But it still doesn’t answer the question of where he was all this time. Frankly, we had never seen an absence from the campaign trail for this long since Joe Biden in 2020. And, well, we think have no doubt they were hiding Biden back then to deprive the American people of vital information about their candidate — namely, the apparent fact that they were trying to put a turnip into the Oval Office.

We personally find Talarico's claim that he had the flu to be doubtful at best. Earlier this year, this author had a relatively mild case of COVID. That disease briefly kicked our behinds — it was definitely worse than any mere flu — but within seven days we were well enough to help a friend move out of his house. So, what is Talarico’s excuse for failing to even drop a video when the questions started piling up?

Wow, you mean he just had the flu? What a shocker. — Sultan Santis (@SultanSantis) October 9, 2026

How does this prove he had the flu? It only proves that whatever he had he was able to get over enough to make an appearance.

So where was he for two weeks? — Patriotic American (@TexUSAPatriot) October 9, 2026

He's going to get all those people sick that's not very nice. — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) October 9, 2026

He’s gonna have blisters on his feet wearing them boots for the first time — Clay Heaton (@ClayHeaton1) October 9, 2026

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We wonder if he brought his rented truck.

He has that Britney Spears look..... so sad, I hope he gets the help he needs — Jim8068104 (@jim8068104) October 9, 2026

>tfw you have a psychotic break but they still make you go be brat — & Yet & Yeti (@whatyyetiagain) October 9, 2026

Of course, the rumors that he was in some kind of mental institution really haven’t been verified. But that didn’t stop people from talking about it.

And we are fine with reporters giving no credence to those reports. But they shouldn’t take the campaign at its word, either.

My friend just saw him there as well! Looking good @jamestalarico pic.twitter.com/B5RaRjEIV5 — Doug Neil (@socaldoug) October 9, 2026

We found James Talarico for you @spencerpratt since you’re so concerned about his whereabouts.



He’s at ACL, a festival that happens every year in Texas. You probably don’t know that since you’re not from the great state of Texas. — randy (@woahokrandy) October 9, 2026

We don’t get the snottiness. Does he think that this somehow disproves anything Pratt said?

Pratt, for his part, was taking a victory lap:

Dude didn’t lose a pound. 2 week flu my ass LMAO.



I smoked him out of hiding. https://t.co/IuGqDv1aZa — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026

Talarico canceling plans for 10 days, telling friends he’s sick, then re-appearing up for a music festival—he’s like me in my 20s https://t.co/2AGtziXqKX — Jack Herrera (@jherrerx) October 9, 2026

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Okay, that’s funny.

Hate to disappoint the conspiracy theorists, but James is still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today. https://t.co/OnhpE6Ezt9 — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) October 9, 2026

‘The campaign is lying’ isn’t a ‘crazy conspiracy theory.’ And it hasn’t been disproven.

how is that possible I thought he was in a psych ward https://t.co/eOdInh3det — Dj (@DjsokeSpeaking) October 9, 2026

Does she not understand that if he was in one, he could have been released? Again, we are not saying there is enough evidence to prove he was in a psych ward, but this is not even evidence against that claim.

Talarico spotted for his first in person appearance since September 28.



Let the gaslighting on his whereabouts the past 10 days begin! https://t.co/8rqwCC0s4F — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 9, 2026

For a more important insight, we get this:

Isn’t this a major HIPPA violation? — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 9, 2026

We haven’t looked into it, but he is a notary public, so we will assume he is right. (Laughs)

Shoot. I was enjoying his absence. Let’s make him permanently absent from the US Senate🗳️🗳️🗳️ 🗳️🗳️🗳️ — Sarah T (@Sarah6t) October 9, 2026

Sounds like a plan.

Finally, he is campaigning in Austin? If he has to campaign in the People’s Republic of Austin, that is not a good sign for his campaign.

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