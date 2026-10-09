DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

BREAKING: James Talarico Has Been Sighted. Now, Where Was He? (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Oct 09, 2026 7:15 PM
Advertisement
BREAKING: James Talarico Has Been Sighted. Now, Where Was He? (VIDEO)
AP Photo/LM Otero

We have a Talarico sighting! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! 

And the footage is a tad bit better than your average bigfoot sighting:

Advertisement

We immediately wondered if this was old footage being passed off as new — which his campaign previously tried to do — but this was verified by the Texas Tribune:

From the article:

After a nine-day illness-induced absence from the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico re-emerged Friday with an unannounced appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival.

With early voting fast approaching, Talarico stepped off the trail near the start of last week after revealing he had been diagnosed with the flu. His showing at ACL was his first public appearance since Sept. 30, when he called in virtually to an event with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. His last scheduled in-person event before that was a Sept. 28 fundraiser in New York with Robert De Niro.

Talarico was seen walking the grounds of Austin’s Zilker Park, the site of ACL, and greeting voters ahead of an expected onstage appearance at the festival Friday afternoon.

This is a leftist publication, but we don't think they would outright lie.

And much like Spencer Pratt, we are legitimately glad to see him seemingly alright. We never wish harm against anyone whom we merely have a political disagreement with. We break out the party hats when dictators, terrorists and other significant criminals bite the dust or otherwise suffer misfortune, but for the people we merely disagree with, we always say that we pray that they have a long life, increased wisdom and, failing that last part, an early retirement.

Recommended
Sit This One Out, Lady: Hillary Clinton Is Aghast That America Is Publicly Executing a Terrorist Grateful Calvin Sex Perplexed: Study Shows Uptick in Identifying As L-G-B Was a F-A-D but Experts Can’t See It Warren Squire
Advertisement

But it still doesn’t answer the question of where he was all this time. Frankly, we had never seen an absence from the campaign trail for this long since Joe Biden in 2020. And, well, we think have no doubt they were hiding Biden back then to deprive the American people of vital information about their candidate — namely, the apparent fact that they were trying to put a turnip into the Oval Office.

We personally find Talarico's claim that he had the flu to be doubtful at best. Earlier this year, this author had a relatively mild case of COVID. That disease briefly kicked our behinds — it was definitely worse than any mere flu — but within seven days we were well enough to help a friend move out of his house. So, what is Talarico’s excuse for failing to even drop a video when the questions started piling up?

How does this prove he had the flu? It only proves that whatever he had he was able to get over enough to make an appearance.

Advertisement

We wonder if he brought his rented truck.

Of course, the rumors that he was in some kind of mental institution really haven’t been verified. But that didn’t stop people from talking about it.

And we are fine with reporters giving no credence to those reports. But they shouldn’t take the campaign at its word, either.

We don’t get the snottiness. Does he think that this somehow disproves anything Pratt said?

Pratt, for his part, was taking a victory lap:

Advertisement

Okay, that’s funny.

‘The campaign is lying’ isn’t a ‘crazy conspiracy theory.’ And it hasn’t been disproven.

Does she not understand that if he was in one, he could have been released? Again, we are not saying there is enough evidence to prove he was in a psych ward, but this is not even evidence against that claim.

For a more important insight, we get this:

We haven’t looked into it, but he is a notary public, so we will assume he is right. (Laughs)

Sounds like a plan.

Finally, he is campaigning in Austin? If he has to campaign in the People’s Republic of Austin, that is not a good sign for his campaign.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Argo F**k Yourself:’ Iranian Director Criticizes Classic Movie for the Dumbest Reason Possible

VIDEO: Former DOJ Lawyer John Yoo Says Christa Pike Could Face a Firing Squad (LAWSPLAINING)

BREAKING: Christa Pike Reportedly SURVIVES Two Attempts at Execution (VIDEO)

‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender Issues (LAWSPLAINING)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | SPENCER PRATT | TEXAS | JOE BIDEN | MENTAL HEALTH

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Sit This One Out, Lady: Hillary Clinton Is Aghast That America Is Publicly Executing a Terrorist

Sit This One Out, Lady: Hillary Clinton Is Aghast That America Is Publicly Executing a Terrorist

Grateful Calvin
Sex Perplexed: Study Shows Uptick in Identifying As L-G-B Was a F-A-D but Experts Can’t See It

Sex Perplexed: Study Shows Uptick in Identifying As L-G-B Was a F-A-D but Experts Can’t See It

Warren Squire
Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos