DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As Twitchy readers know, Spencer Pratt shared earlier today that his sources were telling him that James Talarico wasn't sick with the flu, but dealing with some mental illness issues.

Advertisement

And while it's absolutely possible that Pratt's people are wrong, the response from Obama Bro Jon Favreau (who also somehow managed to drop the days Talarico has been missing) makes us wonder if Pratt is closer to the truth than he realizes.

Then again, to be fair, Favreau is a hot mess who once claimed Graham Platner (you know, the Maine Nazi predator) was the answer to the Democrat Party.

This is what he had to say:

Seems a little defensive, don't you think?

We're also seeing this bouncing around on social; again, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is true.

If this was the situation we are praying for Talarico. What a horrible situation if this is true.

Recommended
Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others Doug P. Touchy TOUCHY: Abdul El-Sayed Flips Out on Female Journo for Asking Him About Khamenei Comments Sam J.
Advertisement

Fair. Heck, this editor is set to campaign, that doesn't mean she's running for office any time soon.

============================================================

Related:

Mike Rogers Decimated Abdul El-Sayed but It's CNN (No, Really!) That Well and Truly ENDED Him -WATCH

Sooo ... About That Illegal ICE Shot in the Bronx Yesterday? Yeah, There's a Whole Lot MORE to Him

Marco Rubio Goes Full 'OH HELL YEAH' on Amnesty Intl. for Accusing America of 'War Crimes' in Iran

Nate Silver Says the GOP's Best Hope Is a Polling Error. That's ADORABLE.

Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELON MUSK | JAMES TALARICO | MENTAL HEALTH

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Doug P.
Touchy TOUCHY: Abdul El-Sayed Flips Out on Female Journo for Asking Him About Khamenei Comments

Touchy TOUCHY: Abdul El-Sayed Flips Out on Female Journo for Asking Him About Khamenei Comments

Sam J.
Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW

Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos