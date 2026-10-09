You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

As Twitchy readers know, Spencer Pratt shared earlier today that his sources were telling him that James Talarico wasn't sick with the flu, but dealing with some mental illness issues.

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And while it's absolutely possible that Pratt's people are wrong, the response from Obama Bro Jon Favreau (who also somehow managed to drop the days Talarico has been missing) makes us wonder if Pratt is closer to the truth than he realizes.

Then again, to be fair, Favreau is a hot mess who once claimed Graham Platner (you know, the Maine Nazi predator) was the answer to the Democrat Party.

This is what he had to say:

Talarico is set to campaign this weekend after 8 days of a flu that landed him in urgent care, which we know because he did a virtual event on 9/30 where he appeared visibly ill. Perhaps this is actually a time to pray for Pratt, who's got Elon/Trump levels of Twitter brain-poison — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 9, 2026

Seems a little defensive, don't you think?

We're also seeing this bouncing around on social; again, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is true.

It was a suicide attempt. It’s actually sad. — Pat Webb (@CommissionerPW) October 9, 2026

If this was the situation we are praying for Talarico. What a horrible situation if this is true.

"Set to campaign". You weasel sophist.



I'M "set to campaign", doesn't mean I will follow through.



So GTFOOH, Jon. His website disputes your account. Go pray for yourself, maybe He will hear you and grant you some additional brain cells somehow... — melanie cee (@melliehcee) October 9, 2026

Fair. Heck, this editor is set to campaign, that doesn't mean she's running for office any time soon.

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Nate Silver Says the GOP's Best Hope Is a Polling Error. That's ADORABLE.

Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW

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