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Marco Rubio Goes Full 'OH HELL YEAH' on Amnesty Intl. for Accusing America of 'War Crimes' in Iran

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 11:45 AM
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Marco Rubio Goes Full 'OH HELL YEAH' on Amnesty Intl. for Accusing America of 'War Crimes' in Iran
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about Amnesty International accusing the United States of war crimes in Iran, and he redirected the conversation to the people Amnesty keeps forgetting to mention. 

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The Iranian regime, he said, murdered tens of thousands in the streets of Tehran and elsewhere, then went into hospitals and killed wounded protesters in their beds, sometimes the doctors and nurses who treated them. Those, Rubio argued, are the war crimes and the crimes against humanity. 

Amnesty International, in his telling, is a fraud: quiet when a regime slaughters its own people, loud the minute America hits back. The group can file that under feedback.

He's just so damn good at this. Rubio 28?

Watch:

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He always finds a way to turn things around on the dummies who deserve it.

And in this case they are absolutely dummies who deserve it.

What she said.

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News Topics FOREIGN POLICY | INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT | IRAN | MARCO RUBIO

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