Marco Rubio Goes Full 'OH HELL YEAH' on Amnesty Intl. for Accusing America of 'War Crimes' in Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about Amnesty International accusing the United States of war crimes in Iran, and he redirected the conversation to the people Amnesty keeps forgetting to mention.

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The Iranian regime, he said, murdered tens of thousands in the streets of Tehran and elsewhere, then went into hospitals and killed wounded protesters in their beds, sometimes the doctors and nurses who treated them. Those, Rubio argued, are the war crimes and the crimes against humanity.

Amnesty International, in his telling, is a fraud: quiet when a regime slaughters its own people, loud the minute America hits back. The group can file that under feedback.

He's just so damn good at this. Rubio 28?

Watch:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Marco Rubio just MIC DROPPED Amnesty International attacking the US for "war crimes" in Iran "You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that M*RDERED in cold blood tens of THOUSANDS of people in the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country!" "What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and M*RDERS the people in their hospital bed." "And by the way, sometimes m*rders the doctors or the nurses who treated them. So they should focus on THEM!" "THOSE are war crimes. THOSE are crimes against humanity. Those crimes are committing against their own people!" "Amnesty International is a FRAUD!" It's just another globalist organization that cozies up to Islamists and ignores the REAL crimes committed against humanity. Marco is spot-on These "human rights" groups go silent when a regime slaughters its own people, then suddenly find their voice when America fights back! Rubio said what millions of Iranians have been begging the world to acknowledge, and what AMERICANS KNOW Just like the ICC, we will ignore "Amnesty International." Frankly, ANY group branding itself around "amnesty" should be written off as BS The best Secretary of State we've had, EVER 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

He always finds a way to turn things around on the dummies who deserve it.

And in this case they are absolutely dummies who deserve it.

This is the best US Presidential campaign I’ve seen in a long time. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) October 8, 2026

What she said.

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