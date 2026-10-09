OMG, Her FACE! Saritha Komatireddy STEAMROLLING Letitia James in Debate a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Letitia James walked into Thursday night’s NY1 debate with eight years in the job and one move in the bag, and Saritha Komatireddy spent the hour taking it away from her.

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Joyfully.

Gleefully taking it away from her.

The former federal prosecutor opened by telling New Yorkers they do not currently have an attorney general, just a political hack spending their money on her own causes, and James’s answer was a loop of “Trump puppet.”

She's right, of course.

But wait, there's more.

Komatireddy hit the bail laws James championed, the Medicaid fraud unit that now hauls in $19 million and eight convictions where it used to bring $250 million and a hundred prosecutions, and the 10,000 illegal guns James bragged about taking off the street in eight years, which New Jersey manages in about eight months.

She also noted that the state’s top law-enforcement officer has never prosecuted a criminal case, never touched a sexual-assault case, and still managed to prejudge the Cornell gang-rape prosecution.

We told you guys, she nuked her.

Watch:

Leticia James is a complete disaster as Attorney General. In one of the biggest Freudian slips, she actually told the truth about how she has operated as Attorney General — she doesn’t look at the facts or the law and pre-judges cases based entirely on politics. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 9, 2026

Name one former New York Attorney General you admire. Letitia James: 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/ab8SqvPgFZ — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 9, 2026

How could she not even know a single former NY AG?!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Antisemitism is on the rise in New York, and we cannot allow this hatred to become the new normal. I made it clear tonight: As Attorney General, I will confront antisemitism head-on and hold those responsible accountable. https://t.co/LSAFjuaGhu — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 9, 2026

There are SOOOO many clips of her working James over — almost as many as Mike Rogers nuking Abdul El-Sayed.

Almost.

James came to talk about Trump. Komatireddy came with the record. Only one of them left with it.

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