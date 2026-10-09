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OMG, Her FACE! Saritha Komatireddy STEAMROLLING Letitia James in Debate a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 9:35 AM
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OMG, Her FACE! Saritha Komatireddy STEAMROLLING Letitia James in Debate a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Letitia James walked into Thursday night’s NY1 debate with eight years in the job and one move in the bag, and Saritha Komatireddy spent the hour taking it away from her. 

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Joyfully.

Gleefully taking it away from her.

The former federal prosecutor opened by telling New Yorkers they do not currently have an attorney general, just a political hack spending their money on her own causes, and James’s answer was a loop of “Trump puppet.” 

She's right, of course.

But wait, there's more.

Komatireddy hit the bail laws James championed, the Medicaid fraud unit that now hauls in $19 million and eight convictions where it used to bring $250 million and a hundred prosecutions, and the 10,000 illegal guns James bragged about taking off the street in eight years, which New Jersey manages in about eight months. 

She also noted that the state’s top law-enforcement officer has never prosecuted a criminal case, never touched a sexual-assault case, and still managed to prejudge the Cornell gang-rape prosecution

We told you guys, she nuked her.

Watch:

How could she not even know a single former NY AG?! 

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HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 

There are SOOOO many clips of her working James over — almost as many as Mike Rogers nuking Abdul El-Sayed.

Almost.

James came to talk about Trump. Komatireddy came with the record. Only one of them left with it.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | LETITIA JAMES | NEW YORK

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