'Pig by Any Other Name's STILL a PIG': Black MI Voter SLAMS Abdul El-Sayed for Using Obama for Votes

Barack Obama can still pack a church in Detroit.

He can still con a bunch of old white women to vote against their own best interests.

He can still impress simple-minded people with a fancy X post.

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What he apparently cannot do is launder Abdul El-Sayed for black voters who have already sized up the Michigan Senate nominee and decided a reunion tour will not fix it.

A Detroit commentator put the problem in plain terms this week: affection for the former president is real, and it is not transferable. El-Sayed is still the candidate a local minister reportedly dressed down for caring more about Gaza than about the city, and no amount of Obama on the stump changes the record those voters are actually weighing.

We'll let the Detroit commentator say it for himself... WATCH:

Detroit commentator says Obama campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed won’t move Black voters: "We love Obama. I love Obama. But listen, a pig by any other name is still a pig. You can put lipstick on a pig, as they say. It’s a pig." https://t.co/bnDWJG7Nl1 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 8, 2026

Ouch.

Not to mention El-Sayed spent a lot of time trashing Obama and his administration. People have not forgotten.

The man is 💯 right! Pig is a pig. — CYNDI (@CYNDI_TX_) October 8, 2026

Tough crowd.

Obama trying to shame black men to vote for Harris was hilarious — SoxOnMyFeet (@Sox30599976) October 8, 2026

Luckily, it did not work in swing states; it did work in blue states like Virginia though. Well, then again, would we know if it didn't since Virginia was blue already anyway?

But Obama is showing who he really is by this move. I am so disappointed. — AllyBoss (@allyboss0713) October 8, 2026

Seems Democrats are disappointed in Obama for doing this as well.

Interesting.

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