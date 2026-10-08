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'Pig by Any Other Name's STILL a PIG': Black MI Voter SLAMS Abdul El-Sayed for Using Obama for Votes

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 08, 2026 12:55 PM
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'Pig by Any Other Name's STILL a PIG': Black MI Voter SLAMS Abdul El-Sayed for Using Obama for Votes
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Barack Obama can still pack a church in Detroit. 

He can still con a bunch of old white women to vote against their own best interests.

He can still impress simple-minded people with a fancy X post.

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What he apparently cannot do is launder Abdul El-Sayed for black voters who have already sized up the Michigan Senate nominee and decided a reunion tour will not fix it. 

A Detroit commentator put the problem in plain terms this week: affection for the former president is real, and it is not transferable. El-Sayed is still the candidate a local minister reportedly dressed down for caring more about Gaza than about the city, and no amount of Obama on the stump changes the record those voters are actually weighing.

We'll let the Detroit commentator say it for himself... WATCH:

Ouch.

Not to mention El-Sayed spent a lot of time trashing Obama and his administration. People have not forgotten.

Tough crowd.

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Luckily, it did not work in swing states; it did work in blue states like Virginia though. Well, then again, would we know if it didn't since Virginia was blue already anyway?

Seems Democrats are disappointed in Obama for doing this as well.

Interesting.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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