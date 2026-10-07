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Boston Globe: Cornell Case Highlights Drop in Resolved Sexual Assault Cases Under Trump

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 11:00 PM
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Boston Globe: Cornell Case Highlights Drop in Resolved Sexual Assault Cases Under Trump
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The Boston Globe has a pretty hot take blaming the Trump administration for not addressing an alleged gang rape that took place under the Biden administration. According to The Globe, the administration's lack of action (what is it supposed to do?) in the case of the Cornell Seven "highlights an apparent drop … in resolved investigations of sexual assault." This case was investigated two years ago. You could even say it was resolved. The only reason we're talking about it now is that the alleged victim has filed a civil suit against seven former Chi Phi fraternity members and Cornell University for failing to protect her.

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Apparently, The Globe picked up this story from Michael C. Bender at The New York Times, who wrote:

In President Donald Trump’s first term, news reports of sexual abuse allegations at San Jose State University prompted a Justice Department investigation that forced the school to make extensive policy changes and pay the victims, and to remain under federal monitoring for four years.

But the intense focus on allegations that a Cornell University student was assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity party has barely drawn a response from the federal government. The hands-off stance reflects the more muted approach that Trump’s administration has taken to sexual abuse cases on campuses in his second term.

“I don’t know that much about it,” Trump told reporters Thursday in response to a question about the case. “But Cornell is a fine school, and I’m sure they’ll do what’s right.”

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Apparently, the federal government is supposed to re-investigate this case under Title IX, which the Biden administration gutted:

The administration’s shift to using Title IX to reverse transgender protections is rooted in a series of executive orders Trump started signing on the first day of his second term. The orders have led educators to de-emphasize sex discrimination, victims’ advocates and civil rights lawyers said.

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"Victims' advocates and civil rights lawyers said." As this editor always says, always check the headline for qualifiers like "experts said," "the victim's family claimed," or "according to the family's attorney."

There's a civil suit. It's already been investigated. What is the Trump administration supposed to do about that?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JOE BIDEN | TITLE IX | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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