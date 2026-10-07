Boston Globe: Cornell Case Highlights Drop in Resolved Sexual Assault Cases Under Trump

The Boston Globe has a pretty hot take blaming the Trump administration for not addressing an alleged gang rape that took place under the Biden administration. According to The Globe, the administration's lack of action (what is it supposed to do?) in the case of the Cornell Seven "highlights an apparent drop … in resolved investigations of sexual assault." This case was investigated two years ago. You could even say it was resolved. The only reason we're talking about it now is that the alleged victim has filed a civil suit against seven former Chi Phi fraternity members and Cornell University for failing to protect her.

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The Trump administration’s lack of action on the Cornell case highlights an apparent drop from the president's first term in resolved investigations of sexual assault. https://t.co/aa8dpgSV28 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 6, 2026

Apparently, The Globe picked up this story from Michael C. Bender at The New York Times, who wrote:

In President Donald Trump’s first term, news reports of sexual abuse allegations at San Jose State University prompted a Justice Department investigation that forced the school to make extensive policy changes and pay the victims, and to remain under federal monitoring for four years. But the intense focus on allegations that a Cornell University student was assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity party has barely drawn a response from the federal government. The hands-off stance reflects the more muted approach that Trump’s administration has taken to sexual abuse cases on campuses in his second term. “I don’t know that much about it,” Trump told reporters Thursday in response to a question about the case. “But Cornell is a fine school, and I’m sure they’ll do what’s right.”

@BostonGlobe It happened under Biden, in 2024. Why didn't the Biden administration do anything about it? — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe This all happened under the Biden administration. This is why nobody believes the fake news legacy media. — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) October 6, 2026

@BostonGlobe Democrat POTUS. Leftist state. Leftist city. Leftist DA Van Houten. Leftist Governor. Leftist school. Leftist students. Leftist promiscuity. Multiple minorty groups involved. Of course they would try and blame Trump. — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) October 7, 2026

The Cornell incident happened: • under Biden • in a Democrat-controlled state • in a deep, deep blue city • at a leftist university • by progressives Every. Single. Person. Involved. Is. A. Democrat. https://t.co/DHLWfGY5ZL — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe The Cornell “incident” happened under Biden you fucking idiots. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe I’m confused. Did Trump leave office in early 2021 and become the President of Cornell, Chief of Police for Cornell University, Mayor of Itchica overseeing the Ithica Police Dept., Chief of Ithica Police, and the DA? All to have a lack of action in this 2024 case? — Bob (@BobDC2018) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe The federal government doesn't handle alleged sexual assault cases at universities. You either know this or are just dumb, but we get the anti-Trump narrative has to be pushed. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Is the Globe trying to get all of its reporting awards revoked? Call the 27 year-olds who don't know anything into the news room (you still have one?) and talk to them about who were president and vice president in 2024. — James Wass, Esq. (@jimwass) October 7, 2026

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@BostonGlobe The Boston Goebbels. — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Wrong administration. Apparently the propagandists aren't sending their best. — Trunk Monkey (@C4ndide) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe There's nothing federal about this morons. Make up your minds. Should the president worry about enforcing domestic laws or not? When he did I'd guess you called it unconstitutional. I wouldn't know bc I didn't read your shit even when I lived in Boston. — Herman Hermanson (@HermanSonofHerm) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Fake news, this all happened under Biden. In a blue city. Progressives top to bottom. — Neon_Wolf (@RMG_Neon) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Lol. Making this about Trump? Everyone involved—from Jane Doe to the 7 young men— are no doubt flaming leftwing Democrats. Oh and when did this incident happen? During the Biden admin. It’s a state issue and has nothing to do with Trump. So go fuck yourselves, losers. — KateMaité (@kateC3P0) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe You do realize this happened under Biden right? Not to mention campus sexual assault allegations aren’t handled at the federal level. — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe This happened during the Biden administration, Cornell investigated and punished the students and the DA refused to bring charges. Where's the problem? — Appropriately Whelmed in Delaware (@jamiemoulthrop) October 7, 2026

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@BostonGlobe This incident occurred and was investigated by local Democrat officials during the Biden Administration. How does it have anything to do with Trump? — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Because there’s no criminal case and it happened under the Biden administration, man, this is insane — MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Under Biden, in blue state, with a blue governor, at a college that votes 98% blue. There isn’t a republican within miles of this thing. — Read Only Mode (@Red_Devil1208) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Your theory is that Trump was supposed to act on an allegation which occurred while Biden was president? — Kohltrain 🇺🇸 (@kohljm) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe Have you no shame? This happened under Biden and NY governance. Why on earth would you make this about Trump? The media loves to feign ignorance over why the public has virtually zero confidence in the reporting. — Crash Davis (@Call_me_Crash12) October 7, 2026

@BostonGlobe I love how you guys think your readers are so stupid they won’t realize this happened under Biden and every single official involved in the case thus far has been a leftist — im nobody but i am someone (@transcended) October 7, 2026

Apparently, the federal government is supposed to re-investigate this case under Title IX, which the Biden administration gutted:

The administration’s shift to using Title IX to reverse transgender protections is rooted in a series of executive orders Trump started signing on the first day of his second term. The orders have led educators to de-emphasize sex discrimination, victims’ advocates and civil rights lawyers said.

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"Victims' advocates and civil rights lawyers said." As this editor always says, always check the headline for qualifiers like "experts said," "the victim's family claimed," or "according to the family's attorney."

There's a civil suit. It's already been investigated. What is the Trump administration supposed to do about that?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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