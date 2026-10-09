OOF! CNN May Not RECOVER After This DOOZY of a Dunk from Pete Hegseth on Their 'Fake Iran Coverage'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth read CNN’s report that Iranian operatives used OpenAI and fake personas to plant stories attacking the U.S. war against Iran in American outlets, and he did the unthinkable: he noticed who keeps printing them.

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CNN really did walk into a buzzsaw this time, and what makes it even funnier is that it's a buzzsaw they created.

Iranian operatives used OpenAI models and fake personas to help plant news articles critical of the US war against Iran in multiple US media outlets, OpenAI said. https://t.co/jp2IXe15U8 https://t.co/lUZElYNhtl — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2026

Enter Hegseth with a nuke:

And you — @CNN — fall for it over and over. Because you hate the President more than you love the country (and our troops). — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 8, 2026

OpenAI said the regime was manufacturing articles and shopping them into U.S. media. CNN wrote that up like a public service, then stood there shocked that the Secretary of War would suggest the network has been a repeat customer. Hegseth’s point was simpler than the chyron. They fall for it over and over, because hating the President still outranks the country and the troops actually fighting the war.

Tehran did not need a sophisticated influence operation. It needed a newsroom that already wanted the story because all they care about is trashing Trump and his administration.

@PeteHegseth @MAGAmechanic60 @CNN Remember when CNN spread the stupid narrative that “the Trump Admin didn’t plan for Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz”? So ridiculous. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2026

"CNN, The New York Times, Bellingcat, the AP... they all raced to prove American responsibility. Open-source intelligence. Satellite analysis. Tomahawk missile fragments. They poured more investigative resources into blaming America for a wartime tragedy in enemy territory than they have ever spent in forty-five years investigating Iran’s terrorism. And when the President raised questions, when he said the investigation was ongoing, they hit him with the full weight of the “fact-check” industry. PolitiFact. FactCheck. The entire apparatus, mobilized to assign blame to America. Always to America. These are the same networks that warn about “Christian nationalism” at home and then go silent on Islamic theocracy abroad. They call Trump a dictator and then ignore the Iranian regime’s Holocaust denial, its stated goal of wiping Israel off the map, its execution of women and children in its own streets. They pose as defenders of democracy while offering comfort and cover to one of the most brutal, repressive, anti-democratic governments on Earth. The polls. Of course, the polls. They weaponized those too." https://t.co/IN3NPOXf2C — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 9, 2026

@PeteHegseth @CNN They thought Iran was running the strait LMAO! — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 9, 2026

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No one has ever accused them of being overly bright.

@PeteHegseth @TeslaGirlSWFL @CNN CNN assists with it 🤣🤣 — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) October 9, 2026

If it means they can hurt Trump. Yup.

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