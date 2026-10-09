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OOF! CNN May Not RECOVER After This DOOZY of a Dunk from Pete Hegseth on Their 'Fake Iran Coverage'

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 9:10 AM
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OOF! CNN May Not RECOVER After This DOOZY of a Dunk from Pete Hegseth on Their 'Fake Iran Coverage'
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth read CNN’s report that Iranian operatives used OpenAI and fake personas to plant stories attacking the U.S. war against Iran in American outlets, and he did the unthinkable: he noticed who keeps printing them.

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CNN really did walk into a buzzsaw this time, and what makes it even funnier is that it's a buzzsaw they created. 

Enter Hegseth with a nuke:

OpenAI said the regime was manufacturing articles and shopping them into U.S. media. CNN wrote that up like a public service, then stood there shocked that the Secretary of War would suggest the network has been a repeat customer. Hegseth’s point was simpler than the chyron. They fall for it over and over, because hating the President still outranks the country and the troops actually fighting the war. 

Tehran did not need a sophisticated influence operation. It needed a newsroom that already wanted the story because all they care about is trashing Trump and his administration.

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No one has ever accused them of being overly bright.

If it means they can hurt Trump. Yup.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | FAKE NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | PETE HEGSETH

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