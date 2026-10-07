TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

Today, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth worked out with the troops in San Diego. That city is of course one of the places the Democrats are trying to convince everybody that President Trump is trying to get Iran to hit with a nuke.

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Hegseth was in San Diego working out with U.S. servicemembers, and a series of videos are now available. Predictably, the ironman triathlete and decathlete keyboard warriors on the Left have decided those videos were mockworthy.

We won't subject you to the full TDS lunacy about Hegseth working out with the troops under him, but these examples will do.

Pete Hegseth trails behind the crowd while running with troops in San Diego https://t.co/szbYarq8jM — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 7, 2026

This is the funniest shit of all time… wait for it… 😂 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 7, 2026

Where’s Pete? Oh there he is. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2026

"FactPost" is an account run by the DNC, so maybe they can send Talarico to show Hegseth how running with the troops, lifting weights and calisthenics should be done.

@TheTNHoller Can you run? Or are you pointing out that the mid-40’s side doesn’t run as fast as the 20 something’s? — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) October 7, 2026

@factpostnews Most physically in shape, motivating, and upholding of the standards SecWar I've ever seen. He's 46 years old, running with teenagers and early twenty-something Devil Dogs. But yeah...you do you bro. — Wes Perry (@WPerry1151) October 7, 2026

STFU! You're out of breath after running to the fridge — Chance (AKA Grizzly Way) (@swe_way019880) October 7, 2026

We can't help but wonder how many of the people trying to mock Hegseth would have passed out after 50 yards (or less).

Let us know when you get your ass out there and run with them. :) — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 7, 2026

Not gonna happen!

Remember when Hegseth's predecessor used to routinely work out with the troops and totally keep up with them? Neither do we.

@factpostnews Yeah, we'll take Pete running all day over this clown https://t.co/8spPQWv9wA — J (@JayTC53) October 7, 2026

Lloyd Austin spent a week in the hospital and nobody even had any idea he was gone… — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 7, 2026

You should probably sit this one out. https://t.co/p33u7xhsxm — Based and Biased (@based_biased) October 7, 2026

They tried.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the "progressives" are having hissy fits about it.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!