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TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 4:43 PM
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TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Today, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth worked out with the troops in San Diego. That city is of course one of the places the Democrats are trying to convince everybody that President Trump is trying to get Iran to hit with a nuke. 

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Hegseth was in San Diego working out with U.S. servicemembers, and a series of videos are now available. Predictably, the ironman triathlete and decathlete keyboard warriors on the Left have decided those videos were mockworthy.

We won't subject you to the full TDS lunacy about Hegseth working out with the troops under him, but these examples will do. 

"FactPost" is an account run by the DNC, so maybe they can send Talarico to show Hegseth how running with the troops, lifting weights and calisthenics should be done. 

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We can't help but wonder how many of the people trying to mock Hegseth would have passed out after 50 yards (or less).

Not gonna happen!

Remember when Hegseth's predecessor used to routinely work out with the troops and totally keep up with them? Neither do we. 

They tried. 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the "progressives" are having hissy fits about it.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | DNC | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH

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