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LOL! Throw the TOWEL! Mike Rogers Ends Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan Debate Over and OVER Again (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 8:00 AM
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LOL! Throw the TOWEL! Mike Rogers Ends Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan Debate Over and OVER Again (Watch)

Mike Rogers didn’t debate Abdul El-Sayed in Grand Rapids last night so much as he unplugged him. It. Was. GLORIOUS.

Unless, of course, you're Abdul El-Sayed.

The former congressman spent the hour branding the socialist Islamist darling a “glitchy AI chatbot” and a “con man,” hammering the Medicare-for-All fantasy with the line “we can’t afford Abdul,” and daring him to explain the physician act and the family history he’d rather leave off the website. El-Sayed answered with the usual sock-puppet-of-Trump script and a lot of talking over the moderator, which only made Rogers’ “say anything to win” diagnosis look like a live demo. 

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By the commercial break, they were still swinging, and the only thing left standing was Rogers’ grin and El-Sayed’s talking points, both of them equally scripted and only one of them still breathing.

We collected several different clips from the evening ... grab yer corn.

Nuked is putting it nicely.

So many non-answers from El-Sayed, so little time.

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Hypocrisy. That's putting it nicely.

From a Democrat, one who worked for Jill Biden, no less.

Woof. That one hurt. Ain't it great?

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Excellent point right here.

Sure, bro. We totes believe you.

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Yup, He Went THERE: Brandon Gill NUKE-I-FIES Obama for Campaigning With Little Man Abdul El-Sayed

LOL! Run Zohran, RUN! WATCH How Pro-Palestinian Protesters Treat Mamdani at Oct. 7 Candlelight Vigil

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MEDICARE | MIKE ROGERS | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

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