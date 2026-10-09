LOL! Throw the TOWEL! Mike Rogers Ends Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan Debate Over and OVER Again (Watch)

Mike Rogers didn’t debate Abdul El-Sayed in Grand Rapids last night so much as he unplugged him. It. Was. GLORIOUS.

Unless, of course, you're Abdul El-Sayed.

The former congressman spent the hour branding the socialist Islamist darling a “glitchy AI chatbot” and a “con man,” hammering the Medicare-for-All fantasy with the line “we can’t afford Abdul,” and daring him to explain the physician act and the family history he’d rather leave off the website. El-Sayed answered with the usual sock-puppet-of-Trump script and a lot of talking over the moderator, which only made Rogers’ “say anything to win” diagnosis look like a live demo.

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By the commercial break, they were still swinging, and the only thing left standing was Rogers’ grin and El-Sayed’s talking points, both of them equally scripted and only one of them still breathing.

We collected several different clips from the evening ... grab yer corn.

Nuked: Mike Rogers: "Abdul can't condemn Hamas. He can't condemn the Muslim Brotherhood. He says his home is Egypt." Abdul El-Sayed: "Mike does own a home in Florida!" Mike Rogers: "Abdul owns a home in the United Arab Emirates! At least Florida’s in the United States!" https://t.co/SHX1Zj6GST — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 8, 2026

Nuked is putting it nicely.

Must watch exchange "Would you vote to provide defensive weapons to protect the Israeli people. Yes or no?" Abdul: *non-answer* Moderator follows up: "If there was an attack would you provide defensive weapons for Israel?" Abdul: "I don't want our tax dollars buying weapons for other countries. I don't know what's so hard about that." Moderator: "That's a no" Abdul: "Yes. I will NOT!" — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2026

So many non-answers from El-Sayed, so little time.

.@MikeRogersforMI calls out conman Abdul El-Sayed: "He had a top staffer flee his campaign talking about how this guy's a manufactured candidate. He watched him say one thing to one group and say another thing to another group. This guy is so filled with hypocrisy." https://t.co/tfQV5EwGso — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2026

Hypocrisy. That's putting it nicely.

MI DEBATE TAKEAWAYS: Rogers showed up tonight and exceeded expectations. He spoke with absolute moral clarity about who Abdul El-Sayed actually is, he hit the right notes clearly and forcefully, and he didn’t flinch when going in on the attack. He was confident, direct, and leaned into every line. I’ve yet to see Abdul on his heels like he was tonight. He walked away like a very unhappy and frustrated candidate. Watch the body language: Abdul looked deflated, hung his head, and begrudgingly shook the moderator’s hand. He was angry and frustrated. Rogers walked offstage with pep in his step—smiling, confident, and exuberant—like a guy who knows he not only won the debate but also decked his opponent. #MISEN — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 9, 2026

From a Democrat, one who worked for Jill Biden, no less.

Savage Mike Rogers on Abdul: "He's not really a doctor. If somebody came into his office and he tried to treat them, he'd go to jail!" https://t.co/uMQmpr85lk — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2026

Woof. That one hurt. Ain't it great?

🔥 I don’t think I’ve seen a debate stage takedown this BRUTAL since Trump against Hillary in 2016. Mike Rogers might have just put the FINAL NAIL in Abdul’s campaign tonight. "You're bought off by George Soros' family. You're bought off by Hamas, Hezbollah, Al Qaeda. Those people who are supporting you pour that money into YOUR campaign!" "You begged Chuck Schumer — matter of fact, you had to sneak by the trash cans in the back of the building to BEG for that money!" "So here's the guy to say 'money out of politics' until it gets to shove into HIS POCKET!" https://t.co/QtqeZEobV4 — Jack (@jackunheard) October 9, 2026

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Excellent point right here.

Trump voters are looking my way because I'm not bought off. I want money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All. https://t.co/0RmXq27SfG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 9, 2026

Sure, bro. We totes believe you.

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Yup, He Went THERE: Brandon Gill NUKE-I-FIES Obama for Campaigning With Little Man Abdul El-Sayed



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