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WOMP! Hasan Piker Crashing OUT After Debate Tells Us How Bad His Bro Abdul El-Sayed REALLY Did (HA!)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 10:10 AM
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WOMP! Hasan Piker Crashing OUT After Debate Tells Us How Bad His Bro Abdul El-Sayed REALLY Did (HA!)
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As Twitchy readers know, Abdul El-Sayed got absolutely completely and totally BODIED by Mike Rogers during the Michigan debate last night.

It wasn't even close.

We suppose the one good thing for El-Sayed is that they used a lot of split screen so people couldn't see how short the man is while Rogers was dismantling him point by point.

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Adding to the hilarity was Abdul's favorite bromance, Hasan Piker, trying to live tweet the debate pretending that his little buddy was somehow doing better than he really was.

For example:

He tried so hard to pretend his bro Abdul wasn't getting worked. Anyone watching could see very well that he was ... otherwise, Hasan would have been posting video.

Meh, lame but nice try.

Such honesty from her. Ahem.

Let us pray. 

Eventually, even he had to admit things did not go well for the Islamic leprechaun.

It got really bad after the debate ... WATCH:

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Aww, the poor Maoist fan is upset his Hamas-sympathizing bestie got his arse handed to him by a real American. Womp womp.

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Related:

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OOF! CNN May Not RECOVER After This DOOZY of a Dunk from Pete Hegseth on Their 'Fake Iran Coverage'

LOL! Throw the TOWEL! Mike Rogers Ends Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan Debate Over and OVER Again (Watch)

'Not Flu, That's FLED': Ed Morrissey Shares BIZARRE Finding About James Talarico's Campaign Schedule

'Pig by Any Other Name's STILL a PIG': Black MI Voter SLAMS Abdul El-Sayed for Using Obama for Votes

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | FAKE NEWS | FREE SPEECH | MEDIA BIAS | X

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