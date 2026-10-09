WOMP! Hasan Piker Crashing OUT After Debate Tells Us How Bad His Bro Abdul El-Sayed REALLY Did (HA!)

As Twitchy readers know, Abdul El-Sayed got absolutely completely and totally BODIED by Mike Rogers during the Michigan debate last night.

It wasn't even close.

We suppose the one good thing for El-Sayed is that they used a lot of split screen so people couldn't see how short the man is while Rogers was dismantling him point by point.

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Adding to the hilarity was Abdul's favorite bromance, Hasan Piker, trying to live tweet the debate pretending that his little buddy was somehow doing better than he really was.

For example:

i dont think what abdul is doing to mike rogers in the debate so far is appropriate to show on television. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 8, 2026

He tried so hard to pretend his bro Abdul wasn't getting worked. Anyone watching could see very well that he was ... otherwise, Hasan would have been posting video.

abdul: i'm a dr, i want everyone to have healthcare! rogers: he's a dirty muslim! he loves al qaeda! it's not a tough choice for michigan — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 8, 2026

Meh, lame but nice try.

They’re resorting to smearing Mike Rogers because that’s how badly Abdul did. They wouldn’t be doing this if they were winning. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 9, 2026

Rogers made your buddy his bitch, Hasan. :) — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 9, 2026

Such honesty from her. Ahem.

True. Mike Rogers is going to win. — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) October 9, 2026

Let us pray.

Eventually, even he had to admit things did not go well for the Islamic leprechaun.

It got really bad after the debate ... WATCH:

Hasan Piker is CRASHING OUT after Mike Rogers whooped Abdul El-Sayed in the debate https://t.co/kbpFaRFLOW — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 9, 2026

Aww, the poor Maoist fan is upset his Hamas-sympathizing bestie got his arse handed to him by a real American. Womp womp.

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