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Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 10:35 AM
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Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW
AP Photo/LM Otero

Spencer Pratt just offered the explanation the flu story was never going to cover. His sources, he says, have James Talarico in a mental health facility, which would also explain why the Texas Democrat’s campaign has stopped putting events on the calendar in the last stretch before Election Day. 

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The campaign, of course, is still on the flu. But ... the schedule is still empty. And a missing nominee is a problem whether the reason is a sick day or something the staff would rather nobody ask about.

Of course, at this point, we can neither confirm nor deny any of this and it's just a rumor. For now. But we had to share because to be honest, a flu that lasts 12 days doesn't exactly add up either.

Take a gander:

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This would certainly explain his empty calendar.

That being said, like Pratt, we honestly hope if this is the case that Talarico is able to make a full mental recovery and get back in the race so the election goes forward as it was originally intended.

Paxton wouldn't want to win this way.

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'Not Flu, That's FLED': Ed Morrissey Shares BIZARRE Finding About James Talarico's Campaign Schedule

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | MENTAL HEALTH | SENATE | TEXAS

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