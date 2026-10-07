‘Where’s Talarico?’ Nowhere to Be Seen: Paxton Says He’s Been Off the Texas Trail for 11 Days

Ken Paxton says James Talarico is nowhere to be found. What!?





WATCH: James Talarico has been missing for 11 days. He was last seen in Texas on September 26th. While his campaign continues to lie to Texans, he is nowhere to be seen. https://t.co/O83BjlmVSl — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

Where's Talarico?

Anybody have any ideas where to look for him? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2026

Certainly not in a Christian church, that's for dang sure.

@KurtSchlichter Maybe some Austin drag shows? — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 7, 2026

He does love the trans kids.

@KurtSchlichter Activate gay bar search and rescue — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) October 7, 2026

Don't save him! He don't want to be saved!

@KurtSchlichter He had a prior engagement. https://t.co/aFGuYPTJZn — TeddyKGB 🇺🇸 (@CaptainKrusty_) October 7, 2026

What kind of furry would TalaFREAKo be? Maybe a sly fox since he likes to lie all the time?

@KurtSchlichter He’s with his “girlfriend”.. you wouldn’t know her — she goes to another university! — KJMG 🇺🇸🦅⚔️ (@GarrigleKen) October 7, 2026

She lives in Canada.

@KurtSchlichter It looks like Talarico is the lazy campaigner and horrible candidate in this race. 🤔 — UpperDecker (@BullpenCop1) October 7, 2026

Like most Democrats, he is entitled.

He's been getting testosterone treatment and they mistakenly gave him too high a dose, his estrogen side is fighting back and is still too dominate...massive warfare happening currently in his-it's body and mind...but maybe he'll eat some more turkey BBQ and return to his abnormal self. — Tom Sullivan (@sullytjs1011) October 7, 2026

Oh, our tweeps have the BEST imaginations.

@KurtSchlichter Is there an autumn retreat for low-T wusses going on anywhere? — Ward Clark (@TheGreatLander) October 7, 2026

Hmmm ... isn't the DNC national convention usually in the summer? Maybe Obama or Soros Jr. are hosting something.

@KurtSchlichter 11 days not seen in public. 9 days after a one hour virtual Q&A. That’s a bit excessive for a flu. If he has complications from the flu, people would understand. He doesn’t have to offer his lab reports. I think people are just sick and tired of the secrecy. — Veni vidi vilipendi (@Dragoon581898) October 7, 2026

@KurtSchlichter In the women’s bathroom? Trolling for trans kids to groom? Shopping for panties at Victoria”s Secret? Getting a fresh haircut at Super Cuts? — Hank Moody (@FrenkelMar3646) October 7, 2026

Don't be silly! James would never trust his precious combover to a cheap salon. He's spending hundreds on that coif.

@KurtSchlichter Somewhere in a room with Satan discussing how they can further deceive people. — Chuck Cole (@ccolefree) October 7, 2026

This one is closest to the truth.

Advertisement

@KurtSchlichter Just a theory: Campaign getting a bit nervous, saw youtube vids of beto jumping up on tables... Hey Jim- try this! And alas, he fell and bumped his noggin. — Edward (@EdN618) October 7, 2026

He doesn't seem like a very athletic fellow.

@KurtSchlichter Maybe he's busy doing the cover photo for the 1st edition of a renewed Mad Magazine. — Cam Feldcamp (@cmichaelf61) October 7, 2026

@KurtSchlichter The Dems have 2 strategies: - Blame Trump for everything - Hide — Paul Dougherty (@paulwhatevr) October 7, 2026

Also, spend Soros' money and destroy America.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.