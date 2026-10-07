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‘Where’s Talarico?’ Nowhere to Be Seen: Paxton Says He’s Been Off the Texas Trail for 11 Days

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 07, 2026 12:15 PM
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‘Where’s Talarico?’ Nowhere to Be Seen: Paxton Says He’s Been Off the Texas Trail for 11 Days
Grok

Ken Paxton says James Talarico is nowhere to be found. What!?

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Where's Talarico?

Certainly not in a Christian church, that's for dang sure.

He does love the trans kids.

Don't save him! He don't want to be saved!

What kind of furry would TalaFREAKo be? Maybe a sly fox since he likes to lie all the time?

She lives in Canada.

Like most Democrats, he is entitled.

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Oh, our tweeps have the BEST imaginations.

Hmmm ... isn't the DNC national convention usually in the summer? Maybe Obama or Soros Jr. are hosting something.

Don't be silly! James would never trust his precious combover to a cheap salon. He's spending hundreds on that coif. 

This one is closest to the truth.

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He doesn't seem like a very athletic fellow.

Also, spend Soros' money and destroy America.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER

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