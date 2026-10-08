'Not Flu, That's FLED': Ed Morrissey Shares BIZARRE Finding About James Talarico's Campaign Schedule

James Talarico is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, which is a bold strategy for a man whose own campaign schedule, as of this morning, does not list a single event for him before Election Day.

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Not one single event.

Zip.

Zero.

Zlich.

The campaign says flu. Ken Paxton’s side has been counting the days since anyone saw him on the trail in Texas, and President Trump stood in San Antonio asking the crowd if they knew where “Talafreako” went. Eleven days off for a 37-year-old in the middle of a general election is not a sick day.

That is a candidate who has gone missing, and the calendar still has nothing on it.

As of this morning, Talarico's campaign schedule does not have a single event for the candidate planned before the election. That's not the "flu," that's the "fled." — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 8, 2026

Right? Candidates get sick, it happens. They may even take a week off if they're really sick but to have nothing on their event schedule up to the election?

“TalaFREAKo has been missing for 12 days! Now, after looking for him throughout all of Texas, and beyond, probably even weirder places than anyone would think possible, he put out a statement that he has the ‘flu.’” Vintage banger. 😭 https://t.co/LeMTCvlD8Z — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 8, 2026

That's just weird.

🚨 MISSING: James Talarico Missing posters are popping up across Texas as the search continues. LAST SEEN: 12 days ago. Texans everywhere are asking: where is James Talarico? https://t.co/t6SZG92fge — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 8, 2026

Sara Gonzales from The Blaze teased some damning info:

I have received unverified information on James Talarico's whereabouts. If true, it will END his campaign. I am asking anyone who can verify where James Talarico has been to email me with confirmation. YOU WILL STAY TOTALLY ANONYMOUS. Email: [email protected] — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 8, 2026

So you know we're watching her timeline like a hawk.

Guess somebody forgot to check the calendar when they set up the flu ruse. According to the Dallas Morning News, Talarico’s own campaign says he was diagnosed at a Dallas urgent care the night of September 28, too contagious to face Texans. Small problem. He had two back to back New York fundraisers on his own invitations. Monday, September 28, 7:00 pm, downtown Manhattan, with Robert De Niro. Tuesday, September 29, 5:30 pm, Greenwich Village. Texas Scorecard asked the campaign about that second fundraiser. No answer. The Daily Wire asked about the canceled Texas events. No answer. Nobody has explained how he was in a Dallas urgent care the same night he was at a Manhattan reception. Pick a lie, James. Why are you hiding? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 7, 2026

Weird.

James Talarico has been missing for almost 10 days with “the flu.” Nobody is buying that. The press needs to do their job and find out where the hell James Talarico has been. I got this text message two days ago….. https://t.co/99ULbK2oWk — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 8, 2026

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is GOING OFF after TX Senate candidate James Talarico goes HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC for almost 2 WEEKS “TalaFREAKo has been missing for 12 days! Now, after looking for him throughout all of Texas, and beyond, probably even weirder places than anyone would think possible, he put out a statement that he has the “flu.” 12 days is a long time to rid yourself of the so-called flu bug. What’s going on?” 👀 “We need a Senator that’s a proven Champion like one that has been, without question, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Greatest in the U.S.A. His name is Ken Paxton, and he will never let you down! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP” Nailed it. Talarico has SUSPICIOUS MOVEMENTS and Paxton was spotted in public last night! Talarico is acting sketchy. VOTE FOR @KenPaxtonTX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

Talafreako just works so well for him, you know?

A weekend return would be news. An empty schedule through November is the story.

Texans are being asked to send a man to Washington who cannot currently be located on his own itinerary, and “he’ll be back soon” is doing a lot of work for a campaign that has not put a single appearance on the books.

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Flu gets you out of a town hall. It does not get you out of the race. If Talarico is still the nominee, somebody should tell his schedule.

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