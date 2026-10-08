DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'Not Flu, That's FLED': Ed Morrissey Shares BIZARRE Finding About James Talarico's Campaign Schedule

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 08, 2026 1:35 PM
Advertisement
'Not Flu, That's FLED': Ed Morrissey Shares BIZARRE Finding About James Talarico's Campaign Schedule
AP Photo/LM Otero

James Talarico is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, which is a bold strategy for a man whose own campaign schedule, as of this morning, does not list a single event for him before Election Day. 

Advertisement

Not one single event.

Zip.

Zero.

Zlich.

The campaign says flu. Ken Paxton’s side has been counting the days since anyone saw him on the trail in Texas, and President Trump stood in San Antonio asking the crowd if they knew where “Talafreako” went. Eleven days off for a 37-year-old in the middle of a general election is not a sick day. 

That is a candidate who has gone missing, and the calendar still has nothing on it.

Right? Candidates get sick, it happens. They may even take a week off if they're really sick but to have nothing on their event schedule up to the election?

That's just weird.

Recommended
‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter Just Mindy Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids Brett T.
Advertisement

Sara Gonzales from The Blaze teased some damning info:

So you know we're watching her timeline like a hawk.

Weird.

Advertisement

Talafreako just works so well for him, you know?

A weekend return would be news. An empty schedule through November is the story. 

Texans are being asked to send a man to Washington who cannot currently be located on his own itinerary, and “he’ll be back soon” is doing a lot of work for a campaign that has not put a single appearance on the books. 

Advertisement

Flu gets you out of a town hall. It does not get you out of the race. If Talarico is still the nominee, somebody should tell his schedule.

============================================================

Related:

'Pig by Any Other Name's STILL a PIG': Black MI Voter SLAMS Abdul El-Sayed for Using Obama for Votes

Marco Rubio PIMP-SLAPS Anti-Trump Journo SO HARD You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him ... Almost (WATCH)

Yup, He Went THERE: Brandon Gill NUKE-I-FIES Obama for Campaigning With Little Man Abdul El-Sayed

LOL! Run Zohran, RUN! WATCH How Pro-Palestinian Protesters Treat Mamdani at Oct. 7 Candlelight Vigil

YAAAS! We've Got Some BAD NEWS Out of Michigan About the Midterms for Democrats and It's GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | BRANDON GILL | JAMES TALARICO

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

Just Mindy
Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Brett T.
NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos