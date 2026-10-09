Sooo ... About That Illegal ICE Shot in the Bronx Yesterday? Yeah, There's a Whole Lot MORE to Him

ICE says the Dominican national shot in the Bronx yesterday was not a mystery and not a first encounter.

Color us SHOCKED.

He had already run from agents in September, when ICE chose not to chase him, and the city had already ignored a detainer after a prior arrest last year and cut him loose. Yesterday agents tried to box him in with several vehicles. He tried to flee again by ramming their cars. He is now being held outside New York, which is what happens when a known flight risk is finally caught.

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Homeland Security Secretary Mullin then asked the obvious question Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not: why the rush to the cameras to call this man a New Yorker, and the silence last week when two Dominican illegal aliens were accused of trying to stab and rob an NYPD officer.

The detainer was the off-ramp. The city skipped it.

NEW: ICE announces that the Dominican criminal illegal alien shot by ICE in the Bronx yesterday previously fled from ICE in September, and ICE didn’t pursue. Yesterday, ICE says they tried to block him in with several vehicles and he tried to flee again by ramming the ICE cars. ICE says they also had a detainer on him on a prior arrest last year, but NYC released him and ignored the detainer. ICE says because he’s a known flight risk, they now have him in detention outside of New York. DHS Sec. Mullin then blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani for referring to the alien as a “New Yorker”, and for running to the microphones about this, but having nothing to say about the attempted stabbing murder & robbery of a NYPD officer by two Dominican illegal aliens last week. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 9, 2026

But wait, there's more!

"We weren’t aware the child was in the car I can tell you that. But do you know who was? Oscar. Oscar knew he had a child in his car. Oscar chose to accelerate at a high rate of speed and ram two different vehicles as it appears he was going towards officers. And so the public outcry should also be towards this criminal, this thug, this gangbanger, this possible murderer, the outrage should be with him for endangering the five year old.” @SecMullinDHS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

Can someone tell us why Democrats are always, and we mean ALWAYS, on the side of criminals? We don't get it. What do they get out of putting illegals before themselves? Their own families? Is it just that important to them to hate Trump?

Makes no sense to us.

Like, at all.

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