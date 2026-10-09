DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sooo ... About That Illegal ICE Shot in the Bronx Yesterday? Yeah, There's a Whole Lot MORE to Him

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 1:05 PM
Advertisement
Sooo ... About That Illegal ICE Shot in the Bronx Yesterday? Yeah, There's a Whole Lot MORE to Him
Twitchy

ICE says the Dominican national shot in the Bronx yesterday was not a mystery and not a first encounter. 

Color us SHOCKED.

He had already run from agents in September, when ICE chose not to chase him, and the city had already ignored a detainer after a prior arrest last year and cut him loose. Yesterday agents tried to box him in with several vehicles. He tried to flee again by ramming their cars. He is now being held outside New York, which is what happens when a known flight risk is finally caught. 

Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Mullin then asked the obvious question Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not: why the rush to the cameras to call this man a New Yorker, and the silence last week when two Dominican illegal aliens were accused of trying to stab and rob an NYPD officer. 

The detainer was the off-ramp. The city skipped it.

But wait, there's more!

Recommended
Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others Doug P. You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control Sam J.
Advertisement

Can someone tell us why Democrats are always, and we mean ALWAYS, on the side of criminals? We don't get it. What do they get out of putting illegals before themselves? Their own families? Is it just that important to them to hate Trump?

Makes no sense to us.

Like, at all.

============================================================

Related:

Marco Rubio Goes Full 'OH HELL YEAH' on Amnesty Intl. for Accusing America of 'War Crimes' in Iran

Nate Silver Says the GOP's Best Hope Is a Polling Error. That's ADORABLE.

Spencer Pratt Shares What His Sources Have Told Him About James Talarico and If True? WOW. JUST WOW

WOMP! Hasan Piker Crashing OUT After Debate Tells Us How Bad His Bro Abdul El-Sayed REALLY Did (HA!)

OMG, Her FACE! Saritha Komatireddy STEAMROLLING Letitia James in Debate a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRIME | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NEW YORK

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Doug P.
You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

Sam J.
Instant Karma: ‘Journo’ Geraldo Rivera Confuses John Lennon’s B-Day With Date He Was Fatally Shot

Instant Karma: ‘Journo’ Geraldo Rivera Confuses John Lennon’s B-Day With Date He Was Fatally Shot

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos