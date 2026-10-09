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New York Democrats Rush to Defend Criminal Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC on Thursday

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 09, 2026 3:45 AM
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New York Democrats Rush to Defend Criminal Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC on Thursday
AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File

That deafening noise you hear is Democrats screeching in unison over the shooting of an illegal alien in New York City. We know it’s not an American citizen shot by an illegal alien because it would have been met with utter silence by these very same bleating Democrats. The party never misses a chance to express its love for illegal aliens, so there’s all the feigned outrage and calls for ICE’s abolishment we’ve come to expect from Democrats.

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Here’s how DHS describes Thursday’s shooting. (READ)

(post continues) ...assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year.

This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk.

During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured.ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement.

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Democrats are determined to put the well-being of criminal illegal aliens before all Americans.

The illegal alien in the ICE-involved shooting has been identified by name as Oscar Bergdahl. NYPD confirms his past arrests.

(post continues) ...substance, which is still pending. His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely. The facts and details of what led up to the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam.

If you think Democrats are going to be convinced by bodycam footage to end their crusade against ICE, you haven’t been paying attention.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used the shooting to go after ICE and lie that Bergdahl was a New Yorker. He’s a Dominican national living illegally in America. (WATCH)

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Don’t be surprised if ‘news’ agencies dishonestly refer to him as a ‘New York man.’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also weighed in on the shooting.

(post continues) ...law enforcement officer knows how easily that could have ended in tragedy. By the grace of God, that child appears to have escaped without physical injury.No child should ever have to experience the terror of gunfire, let alone wonder if they’ll make it home alive. As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine how frightening those moments must have been.

New Yorkers have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity.

Federal authorities need to provide answers, and they must do so immediately.

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(post continues)...the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth.

Since when has the truth stopped Democrats from championing illegal aliens?

Democratic Socialists and other illegal alien advocates violently clashed with police officers in New York City. (WATCH)

Mamdani is no friend to the NYPD.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has already come out on the side of the illegal alien shot by ICE.

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It’s not as if she cares how unbecoming it is.

Commenters noticed that Democrats never get this animated when Americans are shot on New York City streets.

Have you noticed how Democrats couldn’t care less when American citizens are raped, killed, or victimized by illegal aliens, but the second an ICE agent is involved in a shooting while trying to arrest foreign criminals, they’re all over social media?

Imagine how much better this country would be if they spent half that energy giving a damn about Americans.

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 9, 2026

Democrats will never care about Americans more than illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES | KATHY HOCHUL

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