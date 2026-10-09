New York Democrats Rush to Defend Criminal Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC on Thursday

That deafening noise you hear is Democrats screeching in unison over the shooting of an illegal alien in New York City. We know it’s not an American citizen shot by an illegal alien because it would have been met with utter silence by these very same bleating Democrats. The party never misses a chance to express its love for illegal aliens, so there’s all the feigned outrage and calls for ICE’s abolishment we’ve come to expect from Democrats.

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Here’s how DHS describes Thursday’s shooting. (READ)

On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured. ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available. When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

(post continues) ...assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured.ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available. When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement.

Democrats are determined to put the well-being of criminal illegal aliens before all Americans.

The illegal alien in the ICE-involved shooting has been identified by name as Oscar Bergdahl. NYPD confirms his past arrests.

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tish confirmed tonight that the Dominican illegal alien ICE shot during a targeted operation has two prior NYPD arrests, one for robbery in 2023, which led to him pleading guilty to 4th degree grand larceny, and another for criminal sale of a controlled substance, which is still pending. His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely. The facts and details of what led up the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 9, 2026

(post continues) ...substance, which is still pending. His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely. The facts and details of what led up to the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam.

If you think Democrats are going to be convinced by bodycam footage to end their crusade against ICE, you haven’t been paying attention.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used the shooting to go after ICE and lie that Bergdahl was a New Yorker. He’s a Dominican national living illegally in America. (WATCH)

I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now. https://t.co/ZizKB0OP7S — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2026

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Selective outrage

For a gang banger with multiple priors

Time for mamdani to perform

Just shocked they still have the gall to call him a “New Yorker” — Ewan McGrath (@makemoneymoney6) October 9, 2026

Don’t be surprised if ‘news’ agencies dishonestly refer to him as a ‘New York man.’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also weighed in on the shooting.

New Yorkers are outraged tonight. Immigrant communities are terrified. And we are demanding answers. There is still much we don’t know about what happened in Marble Hill. But initial reports indicate ICE agents fired into a vehicle with a five-year-old child inside. Any trained law enforcement officer knows how easily that could have ended in tragedy. By the grace of God, that child appears to have escaped without physical injury. No child should ever have to experience the terror of gunfire, let alone wonder if they’ll make it home alive. As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine how frightening those moments must have been. New Yorkers have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity. Federal authorities need to provide answers, and they must do so immediately. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 9, 2026

(post continues) ...law enforcement officer knows how easily that could have ended in tragedy. By the grace of God, that child appears to have escaped without physical injury.No child should ever have to experience the terror of gunfire, let alone wonder if they’ll make it home alive. As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine how frightening those moments must have been. New Yorkers have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity. Federal authorities need to provide answers, and they must do so immediately.

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Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and DHS Secretary Mullin about the shooting in Marble Hill. I expressed outrage on behalf of New Yorkers and urged them to halt ICE enforcement operations in New York. I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 9, 2026

(post continues)...the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth.

Since when has the truth stopped Democrats from championing illegal aliens?

Democratic Socialists and other illegal alien advocates violently clashed with police officers in New York City. (WATCH)

Zohran Mamdani’s NYPD just tackled @DarializaforNY Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Democratic nominee in New York’s 13th Congressional District during ICE protests after a person was shot in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/WQyXO2skda — Marwa Nashashibi 🇵🇸 (@MarwaNasha99112) October 9, 2026

Maybe stop fighting with the police, I can’t believe this has to be said. The level of stupidity among you leftists is scary. He hates the cops anyways you should be happy. Dumb dumb dumb. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustyShack6969) October 9, 2026

Mamdani is no friend to the NYPD.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has already come out on the side of the illegal alien shot by ICE.

If there hasn’t been an investigation yet, why are you calling the subject a “victim”? It’s almost like you made your mind up before any investigation has taken place… While on-brand for you, it’s wholly unbecoming of an AG. — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) October 9, 2026

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It’s not as if she cares how unbecoming it is.

Commenters noticed that Democrats never get this animated when Americans are shot on New York City streets.

It’s weird seeing all these NYC Democrats get all worked up over a shooting in the city when there are between 600 and 900 shootings in the city every year that they don’t care about. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) October 9, 2026

Have you noticed how Democrats couldn’t care less when American citizens are raped, killed, or victimized by illegal aliens, but the second an ICE agent is involved in a shooting while trying to arrest foreign criminals, they’re all over social media? Imagine how much better this country would be if they spent half that energy giving a damn about Americans. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 9, 2026

Democrats will never care about Americans more than illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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