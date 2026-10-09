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Mamdani Called Trump to Request Release of Criminal Illegal in ICE Custody (Guess How THAT Went)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 09, 2026 9:20 AM
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Mamdani Called Trump to Request Release of Criminal Illegal in ICE Custody (Guess How THAT Went)
Meme

As we told you last night, an illegal alien in New York City who has a criminal conviction for grand larceny and several previous arrests was shot by ICE during an ultimately successful attempt to take him into custody. The man had his five-year-old child in the back seat of the car and is being treated in a hospital. The Department of Homeland Security said the shooting is under investigation.

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Democrats instinctively rushed to defend the criminal illegal and protest against ICE. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the other Democrats who never express outrage when one of their beloved illegals harms American citizens in doing their anti-ICE thing:

If NYC leadership wasn't harboring criminal illegals, ICE wouldn't be in their city. It would be that simple. 

According to Mamdani, he called President Trump and DHS Secretary Mullin and requested that ICE release the illegal once he recovers. That demand went about as well as you would expect.

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Mamdani essentially asked Trump and Mullin to release the illegal alien with a criminal conviction and many arrests back onto the streets.

That's just more proof that the Democrats don't believe "no one is above the law" and also don't care about the safety of law-abiding citizens. 

Political theater is what Mamdani does for a living. 

It must have been something. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK

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