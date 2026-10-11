‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

Earlier today, we shared a report James Talarico was in a mental health facility for the last two weeks and that is why he went AWOL off the campaign trail. His campaign claims he had the flu.

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His spokesperson has finally responded to the claim he was in a facility receiving treatment for a breakdown out of state.

This is a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory. Last week James Talarico was home in Austin, Texas recovering from the flu. — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) October 11, 2026

It seems this would be easy to prove. Surely, Talarico has some kind of security at his home. It would be unwise for any public official not to have a Ring doorbell camera, at least.

Certainly, he can find footage of someone coming to the door to bring him soup or Gatorade. Maybe a staff member came over to pick up paperwork. Most definitely, he didn't stay there completely alone for two weeks.

Maybe he got a Doordash delivery for soup or a pharmacy delivered medication.

Apparently, news crews were outside of his home and saw no movement.

Talarico campaign is denying the report and sticking with the flu story — ALX (x/acc) 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 11, 2026

We'll see how that works out for them.

We have a new Baghdad Bob. Sortor ran the entire operation through his attorney, whom he named, yet you think he’d wrongfully implicate this clinic without knowing he’s bulletproof on a discovery process? Please. — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) October 11, 2026

It's risky for Sortor, for sure. It seems he is confident in his information, for better or for worse.

Here’s the deal - the Talarico campaign just flatly called this story a lie and a “pathetic conspiracy theory.” Meanwhile, there’s a recorded call appearing to confirm a hospital discharge and flight records that warrant questions. The campaign doesn’t get to dismiss the evidence with insults and expect anyone to believe them. If they’re going to make a categorical denial, the public will expect them to back it up with evidence. The longer they go down the “trust me bro” path, the more unelectable he becomes. — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) October 11, 2026

Exactly. A quick post on X isn't going to suffice. The campaign needs to figure out some sort of evidence to prove Sortor is wrong. If they can't, maybe Sortor is right.

He should sue — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 11, 2026

That's a great idea, if the discovery wouldn't make the Talarico campaign look dumb.

How is it a lie the audio is out there stop it that woman had no reason to lie. — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) October 11, 2026

If the woman is lying, it is now up to the Talarico campaign to prove that. It seems they are just hoping it will go away and they'll run down the clock before Election Day.

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URGENT RECORDING BELOW: Despite MAGA liars claiming that James Talarico was a patient at Lindner Center of Hope in Ohio, and allegedly recording an employee stating that he was, I just got off the phone with the Lindner Center and they have confirmed that the whole story is a Giant LIE. Listen Below: — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 11, 2026

Leftist influencer Brian Krassenstein seems desperate to undermine the mental health story and claimed he talked with the Linder Center and Sortor was lying. He shared the audio and the Linder Center simply claimed they wouldn't share information.

They have no idea if an employee went rogue. Krassenstein knows that. It's interesting he is so intent on proving Talarico had the flu.

Does he think this story is hurting Talarico? It sure seems like it.

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