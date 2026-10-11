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‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 11, 2026 3:10 PM
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‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Earlier today, we shared a report James Talarico was in a mental health facility for the last two weeks and that is why he went AWOL off the campaign trail. His campaign claims he had the flu

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His spokesperson has finally responded to the claim he was in a facility receiving treatment for a breakdown out of state.

It seems this would be easy to prove. Surely, Talarico has some kind of security at his home. It would be unwise for any public official not to have a Ring doorbell camera, at least. 

Certainly, he can find footage of someone coming to the door to bring him soup or Gatorade. Maybe a staff member came over to pick up paperwork. Most definitely, he didn't stay there completely alone for two weeks. 

Maybe he got a Doordash delivery for soup or a pharmacy delivered medication. 

Apparently, news crews were outside of his home and saw no movement.

We'll see how that works out for them.

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It's risky for Sortor, for sure. It seems he is confident in his information, for better or for worse. 

Exactly. A quick post on X isn't going to suffice. The campaign needs to figure out some sort of evidence to prove Sortor is wrong. If they can't, maybe Sortor is right. 

That's a great idea, if the discovery wouldn't make the Talarico campaign look dumb.

If the woman is lying, it is now up to the Talarico campaign to prove that. It seems they are just hoping it will go away and they'll run down the clock before Election Day.

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Leftist influencer Brian Krassenstein seems desperate to undermine the mental health story and claimed he talked with the Linder Center and Sortor was lying. He shared the audio and the Linder Center simply claimed they wouldn't share information. 

They have no idea if an employee went rogue. Krassenstein knows that. It's interesting he is so intent on proving Talarico had the flu.

 Does he think this story is hurting Talarico? It sure seems like it. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | LAWSUIT | MENTAL HEALTH | TEXAS

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