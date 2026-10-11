BIG FAT LIE! Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest Receipt of THEM ALL on James Talarico 'Having the Flu'

As Twitchy readers know, Nick Sortor alerted the James Talarico campaign that he had the goods on where Talarico has been and even gave them ample opportunity to share the news themselves by 1PM today.

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They did not share the news so Sortor dropped his massive receipt and YEAH, it's pretty big.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week The “flu” thing was a BIG FAT LIE Following reporting by @SaraGonzalesTX and @CarolineWren, a hospital employee told @RheinAmacher and I that Talarico had in fact been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio, which specializes in around-the-clock mental health treatment. While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS. The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful. And Talarico clearly can’t handle it. I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

To Sortor's point, we absolutely sympathize with anyone suffering from mental health issues, but if Talarico can't handle a campaign, how can he expect us to believe he can handle elected office?

@nicksortor @SaraGonzalesTX @CarolineWren @RheinAmacher Wow… So he lied to Texas voters about having the flu and was actually in a MENTAL HOSPITAL the entire time? Completely disqualifying to lie like that. He should drop out immediately. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 11, 2026

For his own good, he absolutely should step down.

Many on social media are open to this information but are holding judgement as they do not believe a facility would share this information; we'll keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

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'You Tell Them OR WE WILL': Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest TIK-TOK We've Ever Seen on James Talarico

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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