DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

BIG FAT LIE! Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest Receipt of THEM ALL on James Talarico 'Having the Flu'

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 11, 2026 1:15 PM
Advertisement
BIG FAT LIE! Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest Receipt of THEM ALL on James Talarico 'Having the Flu'
AP Photo/LM Otero

As Twitchy readers know, Nick Sortor alerted the James Talarico campaign that he had the goods on where Talarico has been and even gave them ample opportunity to share the news themselves by 1PM today.

Advertisement

They did not share the news so Sortor dropped his massive receipt and YEAH, it's pretty big.

To Sortor's point, we absolutely sympathize with anyone suffering from mental health issues, but if Talarico can't handle a campaign, how can he expect us to believe he can handle elected office?

Recommended
Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials Grateful Calvin ‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online Just Mindy
Advertisement

For his own good, he absolutely should step down.

Many on social media are open to this information but are holding judgement as they do not believe a facility would share this information; we'll keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

============================================================

Related:

Annnd NOW, We're DEAD: Abdul El-Sayed Added a New 'Item' to His Outfit and OMG, the MEMES Are GOLD

Jake Tapper Thought It Was Smart to LECTURE DHS Sec. Mullin Over 5-Year-Old, He Thought WRONG -WATCH

Same TIRED Playbook: Nidal Hasan Execution Talking Points Went Out and YAWN

LITERAL Menace to Society: We Just Learned Even MORE About Lefties' New Favorite Illegal and WOOF

Give Him a Third Term! CATO Scold David Bier's SMUG Thread Dragging Trump on Immigration BACKFIRES

'You Tell Them OR WE WILL': Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest TIK-TOK We've Ever Seen on James Talarico

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | MENTAL HEALTH | OHIO | TEXAS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials

Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials

Grateful Calvin
‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

Just Mindy
‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos