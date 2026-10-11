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Give Him a Third Term! CATO Scold David Bier's SMUG Thread Dragging Trump on Immigration BACKFIRES

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 11, 2026 9:30 AM
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Give Him a Third Term! CATO Scold David Bier's SMUG Thread Dragging Trump on Immigration BACKFIRES
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We get that CATO's David Bier is COMPLAINING about what's happening with immigration in this thread but ... to sane Americans who have been seeing the writing on the wall for a long while, this is actually a list of accomplishments by the Trump administration.

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Funny how that works out, don't you think?

Ok? And?

Tell us you have not been paying attention without telling us, Dave.

*sigh*

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Or, and hear us out, he knows Americans should come before immigrants. Once legal citizens have work and aren't homeless or hungry we can start looking at helping the rest of the world.

How DARE he help actual refugees in danger of being murdered for their faith instead of the people claiming they're refugees because they don't want to live in Mexico anymore. The nerve.

And?

Nah.

This hasn't gone the way Bier thought it would: 

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And he thought he was dragging Trump. That's adorable.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SOUTH AFRICA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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