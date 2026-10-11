Give Him a Third Term! CATO Scold David Bier's SMUG Thread Dragging Trump on Immigration BACKFIRES

We get that CATO's David Bier is COMPLAINING about what's happening with immigration in this thread but ... to sane Americans who have been seeing the writing on the wall for a long while, this is actually a list of accomplishments by the Trump administration.

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Funny how that works out, don't you think?

Illegal entries are down under Trump, but he's cut legal immigration even more than illegal immigration. The cuts to immigrants, refugees, parolees, students, H-1B workers, and fiancés were 2.7 times as large as the cut in Border Patrol arrests and evasions. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

Ok? And?

I predicted this outcome as soon as he came into office because it was obvious all along that his admin's antipathy toward immigrants wasn't about their lack of legality. Here's the comparison of December 2024 and February 2026: https://www.cato.org/blog/trump-cut-legal-entries-27-times-more-illegal-entries — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

Tell us you have not been paying attention without telling us, Dave.

It was also the case that illegal entries, Border Patrol arrests, Border Patrol releases, and evasions of Border Patrol ("gotaways") were all low. Indeed, lower than when Trump left office the first time. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

*sigh*

President Trump has cut every type of legal immigration. He has reduced immigrant visas by 50%, mainly for spouses, minor children, and parents of US citizens and green card holders but also employment-based immigrants and others. Again, no new laws, just a lawless presidency. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

Or, and hear us out, he knows Americans should come before immigrants. Once legal citizens have work and aren't homeless or hungry we can start looking at helping the rest of the world.

Trump is allowing South African refugees to come to the United States, but that's it, and as a result, the number of refugees coming has fallen dramatically. Most refugees coming at the end of Biden's term were Christians whom Trump promised to help. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

How DARE he help actual refugees in danger of being murdered for their faith instead of the people claiming they're refugees because they don't want to live in Mexico anymore. The nerve.

Fiancés of US citizens, high-skilled workers, and international students have seen dramatic declines in the number of visas issued. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

And?

You can read more about the cuts to legal immigration here: https://www.cato.org/blog/trump-cut-legal-entries-27-times-more-illegal-entries — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 9, 2026

Nah.

This hasn't gone the way Bier thought it would:

Okay, I take back all my criticism. Trump deserves a third term — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 10, 2026

At some point, Donald Trump is going to have to file the Cato Institute as an in-kind political donation. Just absolutely masterful work highlighting one of the greatest achievements of the Trump administration thus far. Thank you David for helping to combat the narrative that Trump isn’t doing anything about immigration! — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) October 9, 2026

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Starting to believe that CATO is a much better PR team for Trump than his actual coms shop — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 9, 2026

And he thought he was dragging Trump. That's adorable.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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