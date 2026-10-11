DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'You Tell Them OR WE WILL': Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest TIK-TOK We've Ever Seen on James Talarico

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 11, 2026 9:01 AM
Advertisement
'You Tell Them OR WE WILL': Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest TIK-TOK We've Ever Seen on James Talarico
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Nick Sortor and Rhein Amacher just dropped a very public deadline on Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico, essentially daring him to come clean about his recent absence from the campaign trail before they do it for him.⁠ 

Advertisement

If this isn't an actual TICK-TOCK, we don't know what is.

After weeks of Republicans (including President Trump and Ken Paxton) hammering Talarico for vanishing for roughly 12 days while claiming a severe case of the flu—complete with “missing” posters, “proof of life” demands, and mockery over the longest flu in history — the Democrat resurfaced at the Austin City Limits festival. 

Now Sortor is signaling that the flu explanation may not be the whole story, giving “Jimmy” until 1 PM ET to reveal his actual whereabouts or face the details coming from Sortor and Amacher themselves.

*POPCORN*

Aww, look at that. He even said please.

People deserve to know the truth, especially Texans who he expects to vote for him.

Recommended
Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials Grateful Calvin ‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online Just Mindy
Advertisement

Same bro, same.

Goes without saying, we will be keeping an eye on Sortor's feed today and will update as soon as we see or hear anything. 

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

Mike Rogers Decimated Abdul El-Sayed but It's CNN (No, Really!) That Well and Truly ENDED Him -WATCH

Sooo ... About That Illegal ICE Shot in the Bronx Yesterday? Yeah, There's a Whole Lot MORE to Him

Marco Rubio Goes Full 'OH HELL YEAH' on Amnesty Intl. for Accusing America of 'War Crimes' in Iran

Nate Silver Says the GOP's Best Hope Is a Polling Error. That's ADORABLE.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | DNC | JAMES TALARICO | USA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials

Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials

Grateful Calvin
‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

Just Mindy
‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos