'You Tell Them OR WE WILL': Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest TIK-TOK We've Ever Seen on James Talarico

Nick Sortor and Rhein Amacher just dropped a very public deadline on Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico, essentially daring him to come clean about his recent absence from the campaign trail before they do it for him.⁠

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If this isn't an actual TICK-TOCK, we don't know what is.

After weeks of Republicans (including President Trump and Ken Paxton) hammering Talarico for vanishing for roughly 12 days while claiming a severe case of the flu—complete with “missing” posters, “proof of life” demands, and mockery over the longest flu in history — the Democrat resurfaced at the Austin City Limits festival.

Now Sortor is signaling that the flu explanation may not be the whole story, giving “Jimmy” until 1 PM ET to reveal his actual whereabouts or face the details coming from Sortor and Amacher themselves.

*POPCORN*

Good morning, @JamesTalarico! Would YOU like to reveal where you *actually* were these past couple weeks, or should me and @RheinAmacher do it? Please let us know by 1pm ET today! Thank you for your attention to this matter! 🇺🇸 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

Aww, look at that. He even said please.

@nicksortor @jamestalarico Time is ticking, @TeamTalaricoHQ… ⏳ — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 11, 2026

@nicksortor @jamestalarico @RheinAmacher You KNOW he won't be honest RELEASE THE KRAKEN!!! — The Gunny (#CENSORED in Bio) (@GunnyRoyRogers) October 11, 2026

People deserve to know the truth, especially Texans who he expects to vote for him.

@nicksortor @Bobmar10179236 @jamestalarico @RheinAmacher https://t.co/koRtOHJwA1 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 11, 2026

Same bro, same.

@nicksortor @SMDUnfiltered @jamestalarico @RheinAmacher https://t.co/56pAu5ZSFX — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 11, 2026

Goes without saying, we will be keeping an eye on Sortor's feed today and will update as soon as we see or hear anything.

Stay tuned.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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