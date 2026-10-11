Annnd NOW, We're DEAD: Abdul El-Sayed Added a New 'Item' to His Outfit and OMG, the MEMES Are GOLD

Just when you thought Michigan’s progressive Islamist Socialist Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed had enough to worry about with the midterms, the internet noticed his footwear situation — and let’s just say the lifts are doing a lot of heavy lifting for a guy who’s been known to claim 5'9" “in shoes.”

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Photos from a recent event with Elizabeth Warren’s town hall volunteers in Cadillac have people zooming in on what look like seriously padded kicks, prompting the usual round of short-man-syndrome jokes that have followed El-Sayed for a while.

El-Sayed has spent the campaign leaning hard into the gym-bro aesthetic, bench-pressing for the cameras and talking up his “aura,” but the internet has been super focused on how short he is.

It's just so OBVIOUS.

And to see him adding lifts? Not that we know it's getting to him, it will only get worse.

Heh.

Guys… Abdul El-Sayed is wearing padded shoes to make himself taller 🤣 https://t.co/FAvRhYH9RS — Jack (@jackunheard) October 10, 2026

Poor little man.

Hey, it's gotta be tough always being the shortest person in the room, especially when the room is filled with women.

And now, we're dead.

Sensing a theme here.

@jackunheard ... keep reaching for the stars. https://t.co/HUgaWEAily — Jay P (@CamardelleJay) October 10, 2026

The water was COLD.

@jackunheard https://t.co/HCnUUBzN4n — Trump's Garbage Service (@GoldensRule13) October 11, 2026

THERE it is.

@jackunheard You know what else is small then https://t.co/QiztfejVai — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) October 11, 2026

So tiny.

And fin.

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