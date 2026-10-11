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Uhh, They're Not Here for You: Team Talarico Tries to Take a Victory Lap at Kacey Musgraves Concert

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 11, 2026 9:05 PM
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Uhh, They're Not Here for You: Team Talarico Tries to Take a Victory Lap at Kacey Musgraves Concert
Grok


It's rapidly becoming a full-blown clown car cavalcade combined with a Chinese fire drill over at James Talarico headquarters. 

Not one single thinking person is buying the excuse that the Texas Senate candidate was AWOL for a couple of weeks because of "the flu." 

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Long monkeypox, perhaps. But not the flu. 

The speculation only got worse when Talarico was sighted this weekend at the Austin City Limits music festival, which seems an odd choice for someone recovering from the worst case of the flu since Bill Murray in Osmosis Jones. 

Both Spencer Pratt and Nick Sortor have exposed reasonable theories that Talarico had checked into a mental health institution while the Democrat media apparatus has been in damage control mode for a fortnight. 

Over at Team Talarico, they are truly flailing. Last night, Talarico made another appearance at a Kacey Musgraves concert in Dallas and his campaign team tried to pretend that everyone there was excited to see him, not the Grammy Award-winning performer. 

We won't deny that some people next to the rail as Talarico made his way to the front row (of course) recognized him and were taking videos. But we're pretty sure that most of the cheers in the arena were for Musgraves. 

Since, you know, that's who the crowd paid to see. 

Also, if he's recently recovered from the flu, why is Talarico going to crowded music concerts ... without even wearing a mask? Is he trying to be a super-spreader? Or has the Left already forgotten that bit of propaganda? 

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It didn't work out so hot for her at the ballot box. Particularly after she failed to deliver on her promise of Beyoncé.

Virtually none of the crowd was there for him. 

But we might have found one exception: 

LOL. 

Many had a little fun with Team Talarico's claim that the crowd was "hype" for a politician. 

HA! 

We think we can just go ahead and delete the words "for country." 

Based on his views, that was true of Talarico long before he allegedly made his reservation at the bouncy room hotel. 

One could almost say it's unbelievable ... just like Talarico's claims that he doesn't want to trans the kids anymore. 

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Nobody believes it. 

We're not sure we want the answer to exactly what Talarico is hiding. That book might be as thick as an encyclopedia. 

Not one letter; the entire encyclopedia. 

But on this issue, yes, Texas voters deserve the truth.

Everything about him just screams "weird." 

Maybe the rest of his clothes are still being shipped back from the ... ahem ... "cracker factory" he visited in Ohio. 

It was a nice try, we suppose. 

A nice, but desperate and futile try. 

We'd be VERY interested in knowing precisely what meds he might have taken to fight that "flu." 

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HAAAAAA! 

And now, we're dead. Unlike James Talarico, apparently. 

All he and his campaign have to do is come clean. It wouldn't necessarily be a campaign killer. Just ask John Fetterman. 

The longer he is silent, the more he will be memed into oblivion — along with his chances of winning the election in November. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | MEDIA BIAS | MENTAL HEALTH | TEXAS

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