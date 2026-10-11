Uhh, They're Not Here for You: Team Talarico Tries to Take a Victory Lap at Kacey Musgraves Concert



It's rapidly becoming a full-blown clown car cavalcade combined with a Chinese fire drill over at James Talarico headquarters.

Not one single thinking person is buying the excuse that the Texas Senate candidate was AWOL for a couple of weeks because of "the flu."

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Long monkeypox, perhaps. But not the flu.

The speculation only got worse when Talarico was sighted this weekend at the Austin City Limits music festival, which seems an odd choice for someone recovering from the worst case of the flu since Bill Murray in Osmosis Jones.

Both Spencer Pratt and Nick Sortor have exposed reasonable theories that Talarico had checked into a mental health institution while the Democrat media apparatus has been in damage control mode for a fortnight.

Over at Team Talarico, they are truly flailing. Last night, Talarico made another appearance at a Kacey Musgraves concert in Dallas and his campaign team tried to pretend that everyone there was excited to see him, not the Grammy Award-winning performer.

The crowd at Kacey Musgraves’ concert is HYPE for @JamesTalarico 🔥 https://t.co/QLfsaqJNdo — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 11, 2026

We won't deny that some people next to the rail as Talarico made his way to the front row (of course) recognized him and were taking videos. But we're pretty sure that most of the cheers in the arena were for Musgraves.

Since, you know, that's who the crowd paid to see.

Also, if he's recently recovered from the flu, why is Talarico going to crowded music concerts ... without even wearing a mask? Is he trying to be a super-spreader? Or has the Left already forgotten that bit of propaganda?

Continuing the whole Kamala schtick of showing up with famous people and acting like the crowd’s there to see the politician 😂 — The Armed Investor (@Armed_Investor) October 11, 2026

It didn't work out so hot for her at the ballot box. Particularly after she failed to deliver on her promise of Beyoncé.

The crowd was not there for Talafreako. — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) October 11, 2026

Virtually none of the crowd was there for him.

But we might have found one exception:

Interesting crowd you have… 🍽️ https://t.co/2hvBGIeMab — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 11, 2026

LOL.

Many had a little fun with Team Talarico's claim that the crowd was "hype" for a politician.

They went nuts? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 11, 2026

Would you say they went... insane? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 11, 2026

HA!

Six Gender Jimmy is crazy for country, isn't he? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 11, 2026

We think we can just go ahead and delete the words "for country."

Based on his views, that was true of Talarico long before he allegedly made his reservation at the bouncy room hotel.

A remarkable recovery for someone laid out with the flu for two weeks. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2026

One could almost say it's unbelievable ... just like Talarico's claims that he doesn't want to trans the kids anymore.

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Two weeks of the flu, my a**. — Chris🍷🥩🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) October 11, 2026

Nobody believes it.

you'd think a guy who wants to be a senator would not be afraid to give a press conference and explain the 13 days he was missing the voters deserve answers what are you hiding? — idletexan (@idletexan) October 11, 2026

We're not sure we want the answer to exactly what Talarico is hiding. That book might be as thick as an encyclopedia.

Not one letter; the entire encyclopedia.

But on this issue, yes, Texas voters deserve the truth.

Why is Talarico wearing the exact same clothing that he wore the day before when he "reemerged?"



Does he only have one set of clothes with him at the moment? pic.twitter.com/abJE6y5wrF — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) October 11, 2026

Everything about him just screams "weird."

Maybe the rest of his clothes are still being shipped back from the ... ahem ... "cracker factory" he visited in Ohio.

Bless your poor little deluded heart. They are hype for Kacey, not you.



But we thank you for your contribution. pic.twitter.com/8sUZHHmHqt — PJD (@pjd3733) October 11, 2026

It was a nice try, we suppose.

A nice, but desperate and futile try.

So happy he finally licked that nasty flu!!! pic.twitter.com/HShq44tmTV — Mark (@Mark06179304) October 11, 2026

We'd be VERY interested in knowing precisely what meds he might have taken to fight that "flu."

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WEEKEND AT James Talarico's pic.twitter.com/7i6Uwi1x37 — 𝐓𝐄𝐗𝐀𝐒 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐓 ™️🇺🇸 (@Texpatriot26) October 11, 2026

HAAAAAA!

And now, we're dead. Unlike James Talarico, apparently.

All he and his campaign have to do is come clean. It wouldn't necessarily be a campaign killer. Just ask John Fetterman.

The longer he is silent, the more he will be memed into oblivion — along with his chances of winning the election in November.





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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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