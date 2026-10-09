Abdul El-Sayed Gets an AWKWARD Geography Lesson From Mike Rogers in Michigan Debate



It shouldn't come as any surprise that Abdul El-Sayed, the Hamas Halfling running for Senate in Michigan, isn't all that talented a debater. After all, he's never had to face anyone who challenges him on his radical communist and Islamist views.

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Maybe that's why he issued a bizarre weightlifting challenge to Vice President JD Vance in September instead of challenging him to a discussion of the issues.

But El-Sayed isn't running against Vance. He is running against Mike Rogers and, try as he might, he couldn't avoid a debate against Rogers without revealing his own cowardice.

Last night, the two finally squared off, and Rogers went for the jugular as expected, pointing out how El-Sayed refuses to condemn Hamas or comments from his bestie, the vile, America-hating podcaster Hasan Piker.

El-Sayed's response to this line of attack was a HUGE mistake, as he pivoted away to point out that Rogers owns a home in Florida.

That's when Rogers dropped the hammer on him. Watch:

Abdul El-Sayed tries to hit Mike Rogers for owning a home in Florida. Rogers: “He owns a home in the United Arab Emirates. At least Florida is in the United States” https://t.co/uUohQw4l0l — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2026

We're not sure why El-Sayed even thought this was a smart line of attack, given that he is now campaigning with Barack Obama, who owns homes in Hawaii, Illinois, and Martha's Vineyard. Not to mention Bernie Sanders and his three homes — which he needs to fight the "oligarchy," obviously.

But he probably should have at least remembered the property he owns in the Middle East (in his wife's name, of course), before he tried to criticize Rogers as rich and out of touch with Michigan.

Damn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2026

fire your debate prep team — Foster (@foster_type) October 9, 2026

LOL.

Can a candidate fire himself?

Remarkable that El Sayed ran this line of attack given that Rogers has already been messaging with this counterpunch. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 9, 2026

No one ever mistook him for a smart man.

It's absolute insanity wolf s*** to attack someone for a second home in Florida when you know you own a second home in an Arab oil kingdom lol. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 9, 2026

At least it's on brand, seeing as how "absolute insanity" is now THE core pillar of the Democrat Party platform.

Abdul is getting his a** kicked, his campaign is over. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) October 9, 2026

It certainly wasn't the only rake stomp by El-Sayed last night (Twitchy will have more coverage on that later today).

But it definitely made us laugh out loud — AT the jihadi in a suit, of course, not with him.

It even exposed how little El-Sayed knows about the state he is running to represent.

A lot of Michiganders own a home or vacation in Florida. It’s hilarious that this little foreigner thinks that is a scandal. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) October 9, 2026

Lots of Michiganders have homes in Florida.

Very, very few have homes in the United Arab Emirates.



Idiot. — Kulak Resistance (@tbm48091) October 9, 2026

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It helps to remember the truth that El-Sayed isn't a Michigander.

Sure, that's where he keeps his residence, but he is a foreigner and always will be.

Why in the world would you say this? They’re in Michigan half the population of the state is in Florida at any given point in time — Desert Eagle 🇺🇸 (@deserteagle291) October 9, 2026

He should have consulted with Gretchen Whitmer, who has spent a lot of time in Florida ... while she was ordering everyone else in the state to stay at home and prohibit them from even planting seeds.

Sayad is a disaster. — Scott Levy. 🟦 (@Shartapus) October 9, 2026

Shrimp Jihadi deserves it. — Right Wise Owl (@DavidLaurenceFL) October 9, 2026

HA!

"Shrimp Jihadi." We like that one.

Mike Rogers body slammed Abdul with this one. 😂 — Richard Hasse 🇺🇸 (@RichardHasse) October 9, 2026

It would be difficult for Rogers to miss, given the soft meatball El-Sayed tossed him right over the center of the plate (sorry for mixing sports metaphors).

Rogers is TOOOOOOOORCHING him🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️📺🤣 — Ind'y85🫍 (@Meta_2077) October 9, 2026

As we noted above, stay tuned for more today from last night's debate.

Come on, Michigan. Please don’t let this Islamo Marxist become a U.S. Senator. — CJ (@IToldUMonsoon) October 9, 2026

Like so many other Senate races this fall, it's going to be a close one.

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But based on his performance last night, like Troy Jackson in Maine two nights before, don't be surprised if El-Sayed backs out of the next scheduled debate on October 21.

The more Michiganders hear from him, the lower his poll numbers will go.





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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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