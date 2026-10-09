DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Gets an AWKWARD Geography Lesson From Mike Rogers in Michigan Debate

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 09, 2026 7:45 AM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Gets an AWKWARD Geography Lesson From Mike Rogers in Michigan Debate
Twitchy/Meme


It shouldn't come as any surprise that Abdul El-Sayed, the Hamas Halfling running for Senate in Michigan, isn't all that talented a debater. After all, he's never had to face anyone who challenges him on his radical communist and Islamist views. 

Advertisement

Maybe that's why he issued a bizarre weightlifting challenge to Vice President JD Vance in September instead of challenging him to a discussion of the issues.

But El-Sayed isn't running against Vance. He is running against Mike Rogers and, try as he might, he couldn't avoid a debate against Rogers without revealing his own cowardice. 

Last night, the two finally squared off, and Rogers went for the jugular as expected, pointing out how El-Sayed refuses to condemn Hamas or comments from his bestie, the vile, America-hating podcaster Hasan Piker. 

El-Sayed's response to this line of attack was a HUGE mistake, as he pivoted away to point out that Rogers owns a home in Florida. 

That's when Rogers dropped the hammer on him. Watch: 

We're not sure why El-Sayed even thought this was a smart line of attack, given that he is now campaigning with Barack Obama, who owns homes in Hawaii, Illinois, and Martha's Vineyard. Not to mention Bernie Sanders and his three homes — which he needs to fight the "oligarchy," obviously. 

But he probably should have at least remembered the property he owns in the Middle East (in his wife's name, of course), before he tried to criticize Rogers as rich and out of touch with Michigan. 

Recommended
Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others Doug P. You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL. 

Can a candidate fire himself? 

No one ever mistook him for a smart man. 

At least it's on brand, seeing as how "absolute insanity" is now THE core pillar of the Democrat Party platform. 

It certainly wasn't the only rake stomp by El-Sayed last night (Twitchy will have more coverage on that later today). 

But it definitely made us laugh out loud — AT the jihadi in a suit, of course, not with him. 

It even exposed how little El-Sayed knows about the state he is running to represent. 

Advertisement

It helps to remember the truth that El-Sayed isn't a Michigander

Sure, that's where he keeps his residence, but he is a foreigner and always will be. 

He should have consulted with Gretchen Whitmer, who has spent a lot of time in Florida ... while she was ordering everyone else in the state to stay at home and prohibit them from even planting seeds

HA! 

"Shrimp Jihadi." We like that one. 

It would be difficult for Rogers to miss, given the soft meatball El-Sayed tossed him right over the center of the plate (sorry for mixing sports metaphors). 

As we noted above, stay tuned for more today from last night's debate. 

Like so many other Senate races this fall, it's going to be a close one. 

Advertisement

But based on his performance last night, like Troy Jackson in Maine two nights before, don't be surprised if El-Sayed backs out of the next scheduled debate on October 21. 

The more Michiganders hear from him, the lower his poll numbers will go. 

============================================

Related:

This Is the Way: Marco Rubio's Brilliant Athens Speech Shows Who the True 'Ugly Americans' Are

'Oct. 7 Was Bad, BUT ...': Zohran Mamdani Gets DRAGGED for His 10/7 Anniversary Post

Even His Own Party Hates Him: Susan Collins BURIES Troy Jackson in ME Debate With One Question

TWO Navarros Earn a Fresh 'Scott Jennings Face' for Doubling Down on Lies About Trump

The Athletic (aka, NYT) Demands the Indiana Fever CUT Sophie Cunningham Over 'Turbulent Takes'

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Doug P.
You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

Sam J.
Touchy TOUCHY: Abdul El-Sayed Flips Out on Female Journo for Asking Him About Khamenei Comments

Touchy TOUCHY: Abdul El-Sayed Flips Out on Female Journo for Asking Him About Khamenei Comments

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos