Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan

We don't know about you, Twitchy readers, but if someone had just tried to take off our head at a rally a week ago, we might be a little squeamish about getting up on a stage again.

Advertisement

But that's not Donald Trump. Today, Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the first rally he has held with his now official running mate, J.D. Vance. (This was an indoor rally, so hopefully the Secret Service director doesn't have to worry about any sloped roofs.)

Judging by the crowd outside of Van Andel Arena hours before the rally was set to begin, Trump supporters were very enthusiastic about showing their support for the Republican presidential nominee.

The line for Donald Trump’s rally with JD Vance later today in Michigan 🔥



pic.twitter.com/vHbehJ0jy5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2024

And while Trump had not yet spoken at the time of this writing, Vance did get in a pretty good dig at his counterpart (for now, anyway), Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sounds like Tulsi inspired him … 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5okvkfUt9R — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2024

LOL. Harris really should think twice before ever taking on someone with military experience.

But not everyone was happy to see Trump and Vance visit the Wolverine State. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, for example, took a break from trying to sell her horribly titled memoir, True Gretch, to spread as many lies as she could about the Republican ticket in 40 seconds. Watch:

Welcome to Michigan, Donald Trump and JD Vance. Here's what you need to know: pic.twitter.com/AiRALGWtpC — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 20, 2024

We counted four whoppers in there, one for every 10 seconds. That's some fast-talking disinformation.

1. There is no proposed national abortion ban. LIE.

2. The Consumer Price Index in Michigan has increased by 3.4 percent in just the last year. LIE.

3. There were no promises broken to Michigan workers (and many UAW members are supporting Trump). LIE.

4. Donald Trump has nothing to do with the Heritage Foundation policy paper known as 'Project 2025.' LIE.

Wow. We wonder how many lies Whitmer could spin if she spoke for two minutes.

LOL. We think she's far worse than that, but this still made us chuckle.

Governor Ratched. More than annoying. pic.twitter.com/qQYqPeZl4X — Tom Jahn (@NexIiaIist) July 20, 2024

Yes, we think that comparison is much more appropriate.

wElCoMe tO mIcHiGaN, dOnAlD tRuMp aNd jD vAnCe. hErE’s wHaT yOu nEeD tO kNoW: https://t.co/UOGOkNtP6Y pic.twitter.com/xIOoonzCRb — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 20, 2024

HA. Even better.

OOF. Those numbers gotta' hurt. The Democrats know they can't win the presidency without Michigan.

Advertisement

For all the lies Whitmer told here though, some were surprised she left out the biggest lie of all.

You faked your kidnapping, lied about it, then blamed Trump.



Pathetic.https://t.co/gfnxgAcb6B — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 20, 2024

How long did you work with the FBI to plan your own kidnapping? That’s what we need to know. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 20, 2024

According to this individual, she worked with them for a long time.

The biggest gaslighting fake kidnapping plot since Sherri Papini. And Whitmer and the FBI were all in on it.

Hey sweet cheeks. I need some seeds to grow my own food. Any recommendations on a local garden center? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) July 20, 2024

LOL. 'Sweet cheeks.' Yes, let's not forget that Whitmer forbade people from buying seeds to grow their own food during COVID. She also traveled out of state to Florida while banning others from doing the same.

She sleeps sweetly having gotten away with shunting Covid patients into nursing homes, causing numerous deaths, with the help of her putrid AG. This is the face of evil. https://t.co/GVkUJqwXzl — Annie Opeley (@Aaaannieway_No) July 20, 2024

That too.

Speaking of unions, though, why didn't Whitmer mention the Teamsters?

Advertisement

Oh. Oh, right.

Wow, the evil face of delusion rears its ever more ugly head to spew more falsehoods without flinching. She lies so naturally and without effort. This woman should never be with 1000 miles of the Presidency. She is pure evil. https://t.co/DDhaWuVeQ6 — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) July 20, 2024

This is your finest moment since the '76 Summer Olympics https://t.co/Z2IzsasrUU — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2024

OUCH. Hey, Treacher said it, not us.

This woman terrifies me https://t.co/OyVL10ZIih — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) July 20, 2024

She does have those crazy eyes, doesn't she?

But, to paraphrase Gretchen Whitmer, here's what you need to know:

Throughout that entire speech she said a lot of words, all of them lies, but notably, there were two words she did not utter even once.

Joe. Biden.

The Democrats are getting desperate and it's plain for everyone to see.