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The Athletic (aka, NYT) Demands the Indiana Fever CUT Sophie Cunningham Over 'Turbulent Takes'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 06, 2026 7:00 PM
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The Athletic (aka, NYT) Demands the Indiana Fever CUT Sophie Cunningham Over 'Turbulent Takes'
AP Photo/Paul Beaty


"Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?"

These are the infamous words of King Henry II, just before four of his knights traveled to Canterbury to murder Archbishop Thomas Becket. 

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It is no accident that The New York Times/The Athletic are now issuing the same wink-wink "non-orders" to the WNBA and Indiana Fever concerning star Sophie Cunningham. 

For she, you see, is also "turbulent." 

We can't be entirely certain, but we'll give The Athletic the benefit of the doubt here (even though its writers don't deserve it) and say that we don't think the publication is calling for anyone to hew Cunningham into pieces with a sword. 

No, they simply want the Fever to cut or trade her. For her heresy, we must presume. 

Who can forget those "turbulent" takes from Cunningham, such as saying that men don't belong in women's sports. And, of course, celebrating her birthday by singing a patriotic American song. 

And ... and ... nope, that's pretty much it. That's why she needs to be canceled. 

But the article gets much worse. According to The Athletic, Caitlin Clark has too much to deal with because of her evil skin color. She can't afford to have another white woman on the team with her. 

Cunningham is too combustible, her takes too turbulent to be paired with Caitlin Clark. On the same team, it’s just too much. Clark, by her presence alone, already can’t get through a season without being thrown into gutter debates that pit White against Black; hate that appears even in the DMs of her own teammates. Cunningham, with only a few words, introduced new divisions.

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Clark's mere "presence alone" is a problem. Gee, we can't guess why that would be. 

But The Athletic won't call out the other players who hate Clark because she is white and so much better than they are. Instead, they call out her teammate. A teammate whose job is to protect Clark from her near-nightly muggings from jealous opposing players, and who also might encourage the superstar to grow more of a spine herself when it comes to standing up to the woke mob.

We also probably don't need to tell anyone the race of the author of this latest Cunningham hate article, Candace Buckner. 

Yep. That's exactly the message Buckner is trying to send

... or LeBron James speak out on political issues, they’re celebrated for their courage. 

@sophaller exercised her First Amendment rights, and now she could potentially be blackballed by the @WNBA. 

The double standard is obvious.

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It's as obvious as the deliberate use of the word "turbulent" to describe Cunningham. 

Shocked. We're SHOCKED! 

The WNBA isn't a sports league; it is a platform for woke ideology. 

And Buckner isn't a sports journalist; she is a racist Marxist as bad as Jemele Hill. 

The WNBA is a complete failure as a business. Without the NBA propping it up, the league would have folded when Clark and Cunningham were still in middle school, if not earlier. 

We read the whole article so our readers don't have to. Riley Gaines is 100 percent accurate about it. 

The malice isn't even subtle. It's right there on the surface. 

Even Martina Navratilova, who is about as far left as a person can get (except for also recognizing that men shouldn't be allowed to compete against women), spotted how deranged Buckner's angle on Cunningham is. 

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If even Navratilova thinks it's unhinged, there's a pretty good chance that it's batpoop insane. 

We see right through them, as a matter of fact. 

Ahh, but that one take demolishes everything the WNBA is built upon, so yes. She must be exiled. 

Cunningham isn't a superstar like her teammate Clark. She only averages about eight points and a few rebounds per game. 

But she is an effective and efficient player, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field for the season and over 40 percent from beyond the three-point line. 

And she also knows her role, which is to protect the franchise in Clark. 

The leftist media doesn't want her gone because she's not good at basketball. They want her gone because she refuses to bend the knee to the crown. 

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Exactly like Becket. Cunningham is the new turbulent priest who must be eliminated. 

And the WNBA might just be stupid enough to do it. 

============================================

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Where's the Love? The View Asks the Single Most Idiotic Question (yet) About the Clancy Case

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics INDIANA | SPORTS | THE ATLANTIC | THE NEW YORK TIMES | WNBA | WOKE

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