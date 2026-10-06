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'Do Your Friggin' Job, Lady': Superman Offers Some Sound Advice to Screeching Randi Weingarten

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 06, 2026 5:00 PM
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'Do Your Friggin' Job, Lady': Superman Offers Some Sound Advice to Screeching Randi Weingarten
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta


The head of the largest teachers' union in America sounds like a pretty sweet gig. AFT President Randi Weingarten doesn't actually do anything to help students or teachers and gets paid more than half a million dollars a year to do all of that ... nothing. 

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Where do we apply? 

Most recently, Weingarten was in Alaska, destroying Democrat Mary Peltola's fake image as a moderate by appearing alongside the candidate and going on a Hitler-esque unhinged tirade that had nothing to do with education.

Apparently, Weingarten has so much free time on her hands that she also can stand alone in a field and screech about illegal immigration and deportations. 

Again, we're not sure what that has to do with the quality of public education in America, but it's always entertaining to watch. 

Enforcing the law is now, according to Weingarten and every leftist, "despicable."

Funny, we think it's more despicable how Weingarten has overseen the drastic decline in public school student literacy for years and done absolutely nothing to fix it. 

Even more despicable is the fact that she hasn't resigned in disgrace. 

Another person who had that thought was none other than Superman himself, actor Dean Cain, who offered Weingarten some solid advice that she will, of course, ignore. 

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Imagine the blissful silence America would be able to enjoy if Weingarten ever "shut her yap."

But she never will. Nor will she ever "do her friggin' job," because she believes that jumping up and down and shrieking like a harpy IS her job. 

They never have been. Weingarten's counterpart at NEA, Becky Pringle, also ignores student test scores to scream at anyone within listening distance (which is a pretty large radius, given how loud both of them are). 

She's not even a very good activist. 

Who could possibly listen to her wailing like a banshee and ever be convinced by her "arguments"?

No one. It appeals to no one, except perhaps to other lunatics, which seems to comprise most of the Democrat base lately. 

That's really her only job. 

Talk about irony! 

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Weingarten and Pringle are — unintentionally — the best spokespeople for homeschooling and school choice that Corey DeAngelis could ever hope for. 

They're also the best advertisers to get people to shop at Target. (Again, not on purpose.)

Any parent who stops shopping for school supplies at Target because Weingarten told them not to should probably get a visit from Child Protective Services. 

HA! 

We haven't even mentioned yet how creepy it is that Weingarten is always bouncing up and down like she's on WAY too many drugs. 

Just one of the many ways in which the Biden administration sought to destroy America. 

Not coincidentally, letting in millions of illegal immigrants was one of the others. 

We might start attaching that description to every Weingarten article we write from now on. 

"Crazy Little Troll Randi Weingarten Screams Again"

It has a nice ring to it. And it also has the benefit of accuracy. 

Unfortunately, she's a crazy little troll who still has far too much power over our children's education. 

Education Secretary Linda McMahon is doing everything she can (short of a suplex or a piledriver, which we wouldn't mind also seeing) to reduce that power, but the only way to start saving public schools in America is if her authority is reduced to absolute zero. 

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Because if there's one thing Weingarten will never, ever do, it is her friggin' job. 

Or, sadly, shut her yap. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | RANDI WEINGARTEN | 2026 ELECTIONS

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