'Do Your Friggin' Job, Lady': Superman Offers Some Sound Advice to Screeching Randi Weingarten



The head of the largest teachers' union in America sounds like a pretty sweet gig. AFT President Randi Weingarten doesn't actually do anything to help students or teachers and gets paid more than half a million dollars a year to do all of that ... nothing.

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Where do we apply?

Most recently, Weingarten was in Alaska, destroying Democrat Mary Peltola's fake image as a moderate by appearing alongside the candidate and going on a Hitler-esque unhinged tirade that had nothing to do with education.

Apparently, Weingarten has so much free time on her hands that she also can stand alone in a field and screech about illegal immigration and deportations.

Again, we're not sure what that has to do with the quality of public education in America, but it's always entertaining to watch.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten is now screeching about illegal immigrants being detained and deported. "They should not be detained or deported because we have a broken immigration system!" "This is one of the most despicable things that our current government does!" https://t.co/FAOecoSjrP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2026

Enforcing the law is now, according to Weingarten and every leftist, "despicable."

Funny, we think it's more despicable how Weingarten has overseen the drastic decline in public school student literacy for years and done absolutely nothing to fix it.

Even more despicable is the fact that she hasn't resigned in disgrace.

Another person who had that thought was none other than Superman himself, actor Dean Cain, who offered Weingarten some solid advice that she will, of course, ignore.

I thought she was President of the teacher's union, or something like that.... for over $500k a year!! Why have our test scores plummeted? Why can't our kids read? Do your friggin' job, lady -- and shut yer yap!! — Dean Cain (@Deancain) October 5, 2026

Imagine the blissful silence America would be able to enjoy if Weingarten ever "shut her yap."

But she never will. Nor will she ever "do her friggin' job," because she believes that jumping up and down and shrieking like a harpy IS her job.

The teachers unions (AFT and NEA) are not interested in educating children. — 🇺🇸PatriotLAA (@LoriAll13493796) October 6, 2026

They never have been. Weingarten's counterpart at NEA, Becky Pringle, also ignores student test scores to scream at anyone within listening distance (which is a pretty large radius, given how loud both of them are).

I loathe that lunatic.

She’s never been a parent but believes her ideology is better parenting for YOUR child! 🤬

Weingarten is an ACTIVIST!

Nothing more! — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) October 6, 2026

She's not even a very good activist.

Who could possibly listen to her wailing like a banshee and ever be convinced by her "arguments"?

Why is she always yelling? Put her in front of a bank of microphones and she yells. Stand two feet away from her and she yells. To whom does this appeal exactly? — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2026

No one. It appeals to no one, except perhaps to other lunatics, which seems to comprise most of the Democrat base lately.

That's really her only job.

Should she be the one pointing out "despical things?" — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) October 6, 2026

Talk about irony!

This is incredible. When you want to understand why public education is a huge disaster and waste of every taxpayer dollar, look no further than this screeching shrew whining about immigration. It’s time to defund these folks and start over with a focus on education. — Waystar Royco Alumni Assn. (@DavidAHolley) October 6, 2026

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Weingarten and Pringle are — unintentionally — the best spokespeople for homeschooling and school choice that Corey DeAngelis could ever hope for.

They're also the best advertisers to get people to shop at Target. (Again, not on purpose.)

Any parent who stops shopping for school supplies at Target because Weingarten told them not to should probably get a visit from Child Protective Services.

She forgot her trampoline — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 6, 2026

HA!

We haven't even mentioned yet how creepy it is that Weingarten is always bouncing up and down like she's on WAY too many drugs.

It’s nice to have a reminder every few days that the Biden administration gave control over school reopening policy during COVID to a raving lunatic far left political activist — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 5, 2026

Just one of the many ways in which the Biden administration sought to destroy America.

Not coincidentally, letting in millions of illegal immigrants was one of the others.

Amen. She is a crazy little troll. — lynn (@lynnnnnntayyyyy) October 6, 2026

We might start attaching that description to every Weingarten article we write from now on.

"Crazy Little Troll Randi Weingarten Screams Again"

It has a nice ring to it. And it also has the benefit of accuracy.

Unfortunately, she's a crazy little troll who still has far too much power over our children's education.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon is doing everything she can (short of a suplex or a piledriver, which we wouldn't mind also seeing) to reduce that power, but the only way to start saving public schools in America is if her authority is reduced to absolute zero.

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Because if there's one thing Weingarten will never, ever do, it is her friggin' job.

Or, sadly, shut her yap.





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