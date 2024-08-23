Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but We Don't Teach That Anymore)

One of the alarming -- but not surprising -- things that happened during the DNC was the vast number of bold-faced lies spouted by everyone on stage and in media interviews.

Because the media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, Democrat politicians know they can lie and get away with it. The media will ignore the lie, bury the story, or dismiss criticism and facts as 'Right-wing conspiracies' or 'Republicans pouncing.'

But there are lies and the truth.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association (NEA) is one of those shameless liars.

Watch her get on C-Span and say we never 'invested' in our public schools.

Teachers union president Becky Pringle: "Here in America, we have never invested in our public schools."



Inflation-adjusted public school spending per student:



1970: $7,576

1980: $9,615

1990: $13,092

2000: $15,204

2010: $18,024

2021: $19,999



164% real increase since 1970. pic.twitter.com/Z0VKKDULFh — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 22, 2024

'Invested' and 'return on investment' must be the latest DNC talking points. Kamala rambled on about ROI in her nonsensical answer about how she plans to pay for her expensive economic policies.

What is an 'investment'? The Oxford Dictionary defines it as 'the action or process of investing money for profit or material result.'

Public schools don't turn a profit, so the 'material result' should be student outcomes. Except -- in may cities -- student outcomes are abysmal.

Average private school tuition: $12,832



Average government school spending per student: $19,999 pic.twitter.com/OUNddJc5Cz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 22, 2024

Twenty thousand dollars per student, per year.

And in June of last year, test scores in reading and math for American public school children dropped to their lowest level in decades.

The United States spends more on education per student than just about every other country in the world, @BeckyPringle. pic.twitter.com/uwUIIdiHEL — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 22, 2024

For worse outcomes. Kids can't read or write, but they know there are 57 genders.

New York City government schools spend nearly $40,000 per student per year, @BeckyPringle. pic.twitter.com/QBFffEDvlo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 22, 2024

Twice the national average.

What are the scores in NY public schools again? Well, here:

The New York Post blew this story wide open - not only are we spending more on public schools... but those public schools are getting worse over time.https://t.co/yNpvRCfkCv — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 22, 2024

So much for 'investment', huh?

Into the pockets of admins and union bosses like Pringle.

A caller to teachers union president Becky Pringle: "This country spends the most money per student in education in the world." https://t.co/To6LJLTjSO pic.twitter.com/EO1dUzIWDf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 22, 2024

We'd love to hear her answer on this.

In a different context this set of circumstances might be viewed as criminal and more along the lines of racketeering and fraud. https://t.co/vq1ZlO2Q6G — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 22, 2024

Any other group 'investing' such massive amounts of money with no discernable returns would be in big trouble.

I’m sick to death of libs lying about public school spending.



It’s been nothing but increases for decades, with no improvements to show for it.



Money is not the issue. https://t.co/ttLvMuOXGs — Archimusik (@Archimusik) August 22, 2024

Money is not the issue.