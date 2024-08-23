Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but We Don't Teach That Anymore)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 23, 2024
meme

One of the alarming -- but not surprising -- things that happened during the DNC was the vast number of bold-faced lies spouted by everyone on stage and in media interviews.

Because the media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, Democrat politicians know they can lie and get away with it. The media will ignore the lie, bury the story, or dismiss criticism and facts as 'Right-wing conspiracies' or 'Republicans pouncing.'

But there are lies and the truth. 

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association (NEA) is one of those shameless liars.

Watch her get on C-Span and say we never 'invested' in our public schools.

'Invested' and 'return on investment' must be the latest DNC talking points. Kamala rambled on about ROI in her nonsensical answer about how she plans to pay for her expensive economic policies.

What is an 'investment'? The Oxford Dictionary defines it as 'the action or process of investing money for profit or material result.'

Public schools don't turn a profit, so the 'material result' should be student outcomes. Except -- in may cities -- student outcomes are abysmal.

Twenty thousand dollars per student, per year.

And in June of last year, test scores in reading and math for American public school children dropped to their lowest level in decades.

For worse outcomes. Kids can't read or write, but they know there are 57 genders.

Twice the national average.

What are the scores in NY public schools again? Well, here:

So much for 'investment', huh?

Into the pockets of admins and union bosses like Pringle.

We'd love to hear her answer on this.

Any other group 'investing' such massive amounts of money with no discernable returns would be in big trouble.

Money is not the issue.

