Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 16, 2024
Twitchy

Wow, we're really doing this again. Earlier this week we told you how a guest on Chris Hayes' MSNBC show smeared incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling him a "known white supremacist." The Associated Press reported Friday that an unnamed fellow service member had flagged Hegseth as a possible "Insider Threat" because of the tattoo of the Jerusalem cross on his chest.

Didn't we learn our lesson when former fact-checker Talia Lavin smeared a disabled ICE employee by falsely claiming he had a Nazi tattoo? She was then hired by Media Matters to research right-wing extremist groups.

Matt Stokes, who has bylines at The Bulwark, wants proof the Jerusalem cross is a normal symbol of one's faith upbringing.

Our own Amy Curtis, who reported on the smears against Hegseth, noted that she had a Jerusalem cross hanging in her home.

Here's a good idea:

***

