Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith

Wow, we're really doing this again. Earlier this week we told you how a guest on Chris Hayes' MSNBC show smeared incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling him a "known white supremacist." The Associated Press reported Friday that an unnamed fellow service member had flagged Hegseth as a possible "Insider Threat" because of the tattoo of the Jerusalem cross on his chest.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible "Insider Threat" by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that’s associated with white supremacists.… — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) November 15, 2024

Didn't we learn our lesson when former fact-checker Talia Lavin smeared a disabled ICE employee by falsely claiming he had a Nazi tattoo? She was then hired by Media Matters to research right-wing extremist groups.

Matt Stokes, who has bylines at The Bulwark, wants proof the Jerusalem cross is a normal symbol of one's faith upbringing.

I will give five dollars to any standard evangelical over the age of 40 who can prove the Jerusalem cross was a normal symbol of their faith upbringing. https://t.co/A8qOD0p5KF — Matt Stokes (@stokesmatthew81) November 16, 2024

Our own Amy Curtis, who reported on the smears against Hegseth, noted that she had a Jerusalem cross hanging in her home.

Give me my $5. My dad was a Presbyterian minister. I was born in 1958. I am now a devout Evangelical. We had this on our shelves. pic.twitter.com/fGozyiXBh8 — Scott Somerville (@ReviveDueling) November 16, 2024

My church LITERALLY uses it. Always has. Pay up. pic.twitter.com/GnkKl2fKOO — Mary 🥧 Thankful Ginger 🦃 (@mchastain81) November 16, 2024

It's a very common symbol within Christianity and has for many centuries pic.twitter.com/B5lC6O5954 — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) November 16, 2024

Father Mike Schmitz has one. Please send him $5. pic.twitter.com/2sKAFL11qj — Haz (@Michael_Haz) November 16, 2024

This necklace belonged to my mother who was born in the 1950s. I’m 45 years old. Please donate my $5 to a charity that educates people on Christian history. pic.twitter.com/QjeHJPD8bI — Appalachian Chestnut (@AppyOrtho) November 16, 2024

My three favorite Bibles have these crosses. pic.twitter.com/WristrLIz1 — Raygun (@Group935_E115) November 16, 2024

Catholic. Dad wore one on a chain as do I. Deus Vult — Terry Schiavo (@Poopfart91) November 16, 2024

Catholic Mass celebratwd by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, and the Cantor.



Donate the money. pic.twitter.com/rTIXsvMSIK — Gary Durst (@GaryD68) November 16, 2024

It’s pretty ubiquitous. My favorite Bible publisher uses it on every Bible. pic.twitter.com/22EqDTPYML — J.W. Echols (@Jwechols) November 16, 2024

I'm 42 and my girlfriend (now 45) and later wife wore one of these necklaces our entire relationship. I believe her parents bought it for her on their trip to (cough) Jerusalem in 1996. pic.twitter.com/9OSd0MuJpK — Jamie Henry (@JamieHe63096490) November 16, 2024

Here's the Vatican newsletter. I grew up Catholic, and that symbol was everywhere. pic.twitter.com/bNyZkU1QHx — Noodles Now (@Noodles_Now) November 16, 2024

I’m not a “standard evangelical,” whatever the fnck that is, but here’s the Jerusalem Bible, available on Amazon for $19.95. pic.twitter.com/wEmg9ROiCh — Marcus Redd (@guyincodel) November 16, 2024

This is the dumbest challenge I've ever seen, 😆



To Be a Christian: An Anglican Catechism - J.I. Packer (Approved Edition) https://t.co/ODu8OiRaYm pic.twitter.com/0mKF2jIQ3G — Glenn Jones (@idotf) November 16, 2024

I’m 40, this was and still is the cross my grade school uses pic.twitter.com/auJERdc5PW — lrburbs (@LRBurbs) November 16, 2024

This didn't work did it Matt. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) November 16, 2024

I'll pay you six dollars to quit acting like a pathetic little crybaby. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 16, 2024

Here's a good idea:

Turn it around. Show me where the Jerusalem Cross was used by white supremacists or shut the fuck up, Matt. — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) November 16, 2024

