Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo

Sometimes we forget that Joe Biden is still president, though he seemed happy to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House this week. Now he's at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. All the collected leaders posed for a photo, with lame-duck Biden stuck in the back. The New York Post reported that Biden was humiliated by being stuck in the back, but also reported that the order of world leaders was alphabetical by country, with Biden of the United States standing between Thailand and Vietnam. However, the Post also reports that then-President Donald Trump was front and center in the 2017 family photo in Vietnam.

Advertisement

Biden humiliated with back-corner spot in APEC family photo as China’s Xi get place of honor in front row https://t.co/eSPqMTgGL1 pic.twitter.com/bTXt4sVbI1 — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2024

Steven Nelson reports:

Lame-duck President Biden was relegated to the back corner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference’s annual family photo in Peru — as Chinese President Xi Jinping was honored with a front-and-center position next to the host country’s President Dina Boluarte. The petty humiliation of America’s leader came ahead of his Saturday afternoon meeting with Xi — who has been feted with relative pomp throughout the APEC event in Lima as thanks for his country’s financing of a large new port on Peru’s coast. Biden, 81, whose increasing irrelevance domestically and on the world stage has earned him the moniker of “super lame duck,” arrived last to the family photo before taking his pre-decided position between the fellow back-row leaders of Thailand and Vietnam.

Biden indeed was the last to arrive, as shown in a video posted by RNC Research. Skip ahead to 5:00 to see Biden finally show up.

Biden made other world leaders wait more than five minutes to take the group photo at the APEC Summit in Peru — then stuck him in the back corner when he finally showed up.



Xi Jinping was front and center. pic.twitter.com/yxb713aRxN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2024

This will never happen under Trump — 🎄Merry KrazIIvan🎅🏻 (@KrazIIvan_) November 16, 2024

Pple sometimes complain about DJT being too bold and forthright, but this is the crew he has to deal with, they only respect strength and intimidation — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) November 16, 2024

I mean, that's about how his administration has prioritized us. — Joey Smith 🇺🇸 (@joe_b_smitty) November 16, 2024

It’s where he belongs — Mr. Bob 🇺🇸 (@rbrtcffmn) November 16, 2024

We're going to call a foul on the New York Post because it looks like the world leaders were arranged alphabetically. Still, having the wait on Biden to finally show up was an embarrassment.

President Trump would never allow that to happen — Shoegal0128 (@shoegal0128) November 16, 2024

This is humiliating. Can’t wait for the adults. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 16, 2024

Trump would never do that. He knows how it’s done 🤣💪https://t.co/y4Wsw9f5cb — Juju (@Teacrumpets) November 16, 2024

Good grief

What the hell was he doing? — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) November 16, 2024

He has no idea where he is. — Chris Vuola (@ChrisVuola) November 16, 2024

Advertisement

That's very possible. We recently saw Biden ignore the car that was waiting for him to take a stroll along the tarmac, with Secret Service agents following closely and probably wondering where they were going.

***