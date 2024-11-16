Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo

Elon Musk Says the 'Hammer of Justice' Is Coming for Those Who Pushed...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Sometimes we forget that Joe Biden is still president, though he seemed happy to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House this week. Now he's at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. All the collected leaders posed for a photo, with lame-duck Biden stuck in the back. The New York Post reported that Biden was humiliated by being stuck in the back, but also reported that the order of world leaders was alphabetical by country, with Biden of the United States standing between Thailand and Vietnam. However, the Post also reports that then-President Donald Trump was front and center in the 2017 family photo in Vietnam.

Steven Nelson reports:

Lame-duck President Biden was relegated to the back corner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference’s annual family photo in Peru — as Chinese President Xi Jinping was honored with a front-and-center position next to the host country’s President Dina Boluarte.

The petty humiliation of America’s leader came ahead of his Saturday afternoon meeting with Xi — who has been feted with relative pomp throughout the APEC event in Lima as thanks for his country’s financing of a large new port on Peru’s coast.

Biden, 81, whose increasing irrelevance domestically and on the world stage has earned him the moniker of “super lame duck,” arrived last to the family photo before taking his pre-decided position between the fellow back-row leaders of Thailand and Vietnam.

Biden indeed was the last to arrive, as shown in a video posted by RNC Research. Skip ahead to 5:00 to see Biden finally show up.

We're going to call a foul on the New York Post because it looks like the world leaders were arranged alphabetically. Still, having the wait on Biden to finally show up was an embarrassment.

That's very possible. We recently saw Biden ignore the car that was waiting for him to take a stroll along the tarmac, with Secret Service agents following closely and probably wondering where they were going.

***

