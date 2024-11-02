Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac

No matter how many times Democrats try to convince us Biden is perfectly fine and able to do the job of the President until January, the public discovers they are big fat liars.

Advertisement

Where was he going exactly?

Who specifically is making those decisions?

Where…TF….is he going???



You can’t despise these people enough for covering for this vacant vessel that happens to be the President of the United States.



These people covered for this 🤡 @JoeBiden for 4 years.



Unconscionable. — RightThinking (@RightThinking17) November 2, 2024

They should never be trusted again.

he has no idea where he is 😂 — Mr.Sandwich (@Donutsandwich1) November 2, 2024

No worries. VP Harris has vouched for him https://t.co/RkbQwciPRN — David Procino (@APBIOonly) November 2, 2024

Oh, that clears it all up.

Could be he’s just decided to walk back to the White House — Jason (@jason1Patterson) November 2, 2024

That doesn't seem safe.

Gotta get those 10,000 steps! — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 2, 2024

It's important to close those circles. Some people cannot sleep until they are closed each day.

He heard Cornpop was waiting to rumble with him. He’s looking for Cornpop. — Jenn 🌿 (@MsBookAHolic) November 2, 2024

Get ready to rumbleeeeeee!

Now that’s funny. Where the f*ck is he going? How do the SS agents keep from laughing? Voiceover guy, we need you. — drcycle (@Drcycle143) November 2, 2024

Garbage brain should be removed but then we have cackling Camala. 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄 — Devia (@Devia512) November 2, 2024

The options are terrible.

Totally normal, he's really healthy don't you forget. — Tom Bombadil (@T0mBomb4d1l) November 2, 2024

"Look at the pretty butterflies!" — Matthew Cottrell (@MatthewLovesUSA) November 2, 2024

Biden is headed toward to the light.

do whatever ur brain tells u 💀 — Slurpee 🍭Crypto (@CryptoSlurpee) November 2, 2024

What brain — 🩸CitizenJournalist 🩸ULTRAAbbreviated (@Abbreviated) November 2, 2024

the demented one 💀 — Slurpee 🍭Crypto (@CryptoSlurpee) November 2, 2024

That's the perfect exchange.

Wow.



Where is he going?



This man controls the nuclear codes. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) November 2, 2024

That thought she keep America awake at night.

I’ll never think of that man as the real President of the United States. — MrsSnippy (@MrsTourmaline) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

Unfortunately, as much as Americans would like to deny it, he is the real President. There is no telling who is actually pulling the strings.

And Kamala told us he was just fine. — Imerika (@J_Koltay) November 2, 2024

If Kamala's lips are moving, she is probably lying.

@KamalaHarris has covered for this guys dementia for the last 4 years, that in itself makes her disqualified for being President — Cindy (@Cindybinmo) November 2, 2024

Did he see something shiny?

All jokes aside

He STILL has the football — PatriotGrandma🇺🇸 (@momto4plus1) November 2, 2024

Heading straight for an active runway (that’s what the alternating yellow lights denote). I guess that’s another reason they shut all traffic down at an airport where AF1 is operating. 🤦‍♂️ — Steve Smith (@av8steve) November 2, 2024

Just another reason to go vote on Tuesday and end our national nightmare.