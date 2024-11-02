Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac

No matter how many times Democrats try to convince us Biden is perfectly fine and able to do the job of the President until January, the public discovers they are big fat liars.
Where was he going exactly?
https://t.co/yuDo7wBgn0 https://t.co/8HBqRAyFaI— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 2, 2024
Who specifically is making those decisions?
Where…TF….is he going???— RightThinking (@RightThinking17) November 2, 2024
You can’t despise these people enough for covering for this vacant vessel that happens to be the President of the United States.
These people covered for this 🤡 @JoeBiden for 4 years.
Unconscionable.
They should never be trusted again.
he has no idea where he is 😂— Mr.Sandwich (@Donutsandwich1) November 2, 2024
No worries. VP Harris has vouched for him https://t.co/RkbQwciPRN— David Procino (@APBIOonly) November 2, 2024
Oh, that clears it all up.
Could be he’s just decided to walk back to the White House— Jason (@jason1Patterson) November 2, 2024
That doesn't seem safe.
Gotta get those 10,000 steps!— Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 2, 2024
It's important to close those circles. Some people cannot sleep until they are closed each day.
November 2, 2024
He heard Cornpop was waiting to rumble with him. He’s looking for Cornpop.— Jenn 🌿 (@MsBookAHolic) November 2, 2024
Recommended
Get ready to rumbleeeeeee!
Now that’s funny. Where the f*ck is he going? How do the SS agents keep from laughing? Voiceover guy, we need you.— drcycle (@Drcycle143) November 2, 2024
Garbage brain should be removed but then we have cackling Camala. 🤦🏻♀️🙄— Devia (@Devia512) November 2, 2024
The options are terrible.
Totally normal, he's really healthy don't you forget.— Tom Bombadil (@T0mBomb4d1l) November 2, 2024
"Look at the pretty butterflies!"— Matthew Cottrell (@MatthewLovesUSA) November 2, 2024
Biden is headed toward to the light.
November 2, 2024
do whatever ur brain tells u 💀— Slurpee 🍭Crypto (@CryptoSlurpee) November 2, 2024
What brain— 🩸CitizenJournalist 🩸ULTRAAbbreviated (@Abbreviated) November 2, 2024
the demented one 💀— Slurpee 🍭Crypto (@CryptoSlurpee) November 2, 2024
That's the perfect exchange.
Wow.— Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) November 2, 2024
Where is he going?
This man controls the nuclear codes.
That thought she keep America awake at night.
I’ll never think of that man as the real President of the United States.— MrsSnippy (@MrsTourmaline) November 2, 2024
Unfortunately, as much as Americans would like to deny it, he is the real President. There is no telling who is actually pulling the strings.
And Kamala told us he was just fine.— Imerika (@J_Koltay) November 2, 2024
If Kamala's lips are moving, she is probably lying.
@KamalaHarris has covered for this guys dementia for the last 4 years, that in itself makes her disqualified for being President— Cindy (@Cindybinmo) November 2, 2024
Did he see something shiny?— PatriotGrandma🇺🇸 (@momto4plus1) November 2, 2024
All jokes aside
He STILL has the football
Heading straight for an active runway (that’s what the alternating yellow lights denote). I guess that’s another reason they shut all traffic down at an airport where AF1 is operating. 🤦♂️— Steve Smith (@av8steve) November 2, 2024
Just another reason to go vote on Tuesday and end our national nightmare.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member