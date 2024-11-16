Mother Arrested for Letting Her 10-Year-Old Walk to the Store Alone

Zelensky: 'War Will End Sooner' After Trump Takes Office
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

Gen X, of which this editor is a proud member, saved the country by voting for Donald Trump by a 53-point margin. Gen X is the generation of latchkey kids who would ride their bikes around the neighborhood until it got dark.

Attitudes toward children have certainly changed, at least in Georgia, where ABC News reports that a mother was arrested on charges of reckless conduct for letting her 10-year-old walk less than a mile from their home to the store. No, really.

… after her son walked into town on his own.

Brittany Patterson was charged with reckless conduct after deputies said her 10-year-old son walked less than a mile to a store from their north Georgia home."

No, really. 

And there's some nonsense about dropping the charge if she signs a safety plan that puts a GPS tracker on her son's phone.

This editor remembers walking to elementary school alone every day, and that was about a mile away.

We wouldn't have believed it had ABC News not reported on it and shown the bodycam video.

Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith
Brett T.
That's what we were thinking. Local law enforcement thinks their beat is too dangerous for a 10-year-old to walk alone? What kind of crimes have been going on there?

Same.

It's fine to let a 10-year-old change their gender and take puberty blockers and hormones, but don't let a boy walk into town in rural Georgia. What's going on over there?

It's crazy. As someone said above, all of our parents would be in jail.

***

 

