Gen X Declared 'They're Not Going to Take it' and They Brought Trump the Big Win

America owes the latchkey kids who raised themselves a huge high five.

This is fascinating. Any hot takes on why Gen X decided the election? https://t.co/ONhg2HR8ft pic.twitter.com/eVw20W84Az — David Zweig (@davidzweig) November 6, 2024

Too many of us know what life under an irresponsible and abusive parent is like. We understood what needed to happen. https://t.co/KttWGDJzMi — Josh Slocum (@JoshSlocumDP) November 6, 2024

Too many also knew what it's like to live with an alcoholic stepmomala. Allegedly.

We’re the only sane generation. https://t.co/MgfRrCIuli — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 6, 2024

Because we'll never have a GenX President, and we're kinda pissed about it. Or don't care, you choose. https://t.co/SWnexLu1vH — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 6, 2024

The Boomers and the Millenials skipped Gen X! What is up with that?

Because -- like always -- when it comes right down to it, we do whatever is needed when everyone else is screwing things up. https://t.co/pILJzLJ9qT — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) November 6, 2024

Gen X has to fix the messes of their parents and take care of their kids, too.

I'm going to give one serious answer to this, especially to the people insisting people didn't want to vote for a "brown woman".



We, Gen X, don't care. There's no other way to tell you.



We Do Not Care.



We grew up in a less racist time than any of you can understand. https://t.co/5Jp12YXvEw — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 6, 2024

People will never understand how the 80's and 90's were the least racist time in American history. It was wonderful.

We told them not to poke the bear.



~We don't like liars.



~We don't like people that mess with kids.



~We are sick of endless wars https://t.co/lGA6iZdaOV — Nomadic mama The Arctic Menace🌲🪔🇮🇱 (@SaintNomadic) November 6, 2024

Now, they understand Gen X was serious.

Because you little weasels pissed us off.

Keep calling us names and pushing your freak shows and we'll do it again. https://t.co/tpIKpSvSXA — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 6, 2024

My generation, Gen X, experienced President Reagan. We remember what American Dynamism and Optimism felt like. I remember crying as a kid watching Reagan’s Star Wars Oval Office address. We were still doing nuclear drills and hiding under our desks. We watched him tell Gorbachev… https://t.co/TO1rl5rNbq — Shervin (@shervin) November 6, 2024

Gen X understands America is exceptional and they are ready for the younger generation to stop pretending it is not.

We grew up not caring about Boy George wearing a dress. Who you slept with. What color you are.



And then the whole prog machinery spent the last decade calling us racist, sexist Nazis.



A lot of it just boils down to, "How f@cking dare you". Enough is enough. https://t.co/ncEq0I2Dho — Mike in Costa Rica (@GetOuttaHeah) November 6, 2024

You can only call people ugly names for so long and then they'll suddenly push back.

Gen X here. I understood the assignment. We grew up in the 80s when America was great. https://t.co/Io1MeOfPCZ — Kathleen Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KathleenforUtah) November 6, 2024

America is great no matter what the Left believes.