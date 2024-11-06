Gen X Declared 'They're Not Going to Take it' and They Brought Trump the Big Win

Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:05 PM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy

America owes the latchkey kids who raised themselves a huge high five.

Too many also knew what it's like to live with an alcoholic stepmomala. Allegedly.

The Boomers and the Millenials skipped Gen X! What is up with that?

Gen X has to fix the messes of their parents and take care of their kids, too.

justmindy
People will never understand how the 80's and 90's were the least racist time in American history. It was wonderful. 

Now, they understand Gen X was serious. 

Gen X understands America is exceptional and they are ready for the younger generation to stop pretending it is not.

You can only call people ugly names for so long and then they'll suddenly push back. 

America is great no matter what the Left believes.

