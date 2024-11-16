Elon Musk Says the 'Hammer of Justice' Is Coming for Those Who Pushed Foreign Interference Hoaxes

Mother Arrested for Letting Her 10-Year-Old Walk to the Store Alone
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 16, 2024

Some progressives still believe that Russia somehow tipped the election for Donald Trump with disinformation on social media, even though Vladimir Putin had said in an interview that he wanted Kamala Harris to win the election. There are still rumors of foreign interference with the election going around, and X owner Elon Musk says the "hammer of justice" is coming for those who perpetuate the hoaxes.

In 2016, some claimed that Russia hacked into the electronic voting machines and changed votes for Trump. But how could the Russians hack machines that weren't internet-connected? Green Party candidate Jill Stein suggested that Russians may have infiltrated polling places and reprogrammed the machines with floppy disks.

We don't pretend to know what the hammer of justice is, but it sounds pretty cool.

ELON MUSK HOAX RUSSIA ELECTION INTERFERENCE

