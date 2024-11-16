Elon Musk Says the 'Hammer of Justice' Is Coming for Those Who Pushed Foreign Interference Hoaxes

Some progressives still believe that Russia somehow tipped the election for Donald Trump with disinformation on social media, even though Vladimir Putin had said in an interview that he wanted Kamala Harris to win the election. There are still rumors of foreign interference with the election going around, and X owner Elon Musk says the "hammer of justice" is coming for those who perpetuate the hoaxes.
In 2016, some claimed that Russia hacked into the electronic voting machines and changed votes for Trump. But how could the Russians hack machines that weren't internet-connected? Green Party candidate Jill Stein suggested that Russians may have infiltrated polling places and reprogrammed the machines with floppy disks.
There will be consequences for those who pushed foreign interference hoaxes.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024
The Hammer of Justice is coming.
We don't pretend to know what the hammer of justice is, but it sounds pretty cool.
Thank you.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 16, 2024
Start with Schiff.— MAZE (@mazemoore) November 16, 2024
I guess Adam Schiff is about to find out how the DOJ works.— Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) November 16, 2024
Been waiting for a very long time for this. Unbelievable joy.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 16, 2024
It's coming 🔨 pic.twitter.com/25k63C4WVR— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 16, 2024
It’s a long time overdue!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 16, 2024
Justice needs to result in significant jail time for offenders.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 16, 2024
That’s how these crimes will be dissuaded.
Consider starting here.https://t.co/8lX47qbkc4— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2024
Brennan, we are talking about you.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 16, 2024
Obama, that means you too.
Hilldog, you too.@JohnBrennan @BarackObama @HillaryClinton
The left is panicking as they should be.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 16, 2024
It's long overdue.— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 16, 2024
What power does the hammer of justice have? Jail time? Or just suspension from X?
Yes, this means you dear. pic.twitter.com/bBpmumTnTr— 𝐂𝐂 (@ChatByCC) November 16, 2024
