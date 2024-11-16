Elon Musk Says the 'Hammer of Justice' Is Coming for Those Who Pushed Foreign Interference Hoaxes

Some progressives still believe that Russia somehow tipped the election for Donald Trump with disinformation on social media, even though Vladimir Putin had said in an interview that he wanted Kamala Harris to win the election. There are still rumors of foreign interference with the election going around, and X owner Elon Musk says the "hammer of justice" is coming for those who perpetuate the hoaxes.

Advertisement

In 2016, some claimed that Russia hacked into the electronic voting machines and changed votes for Trump. But how could the Russians hack machines that weren't internet-connected? Green Party candidate Jill Stein suggested that Russians may have infiltrated polling places and reprogrammed the machines with floppy disks.

There will be consequences for those who pushed foreign interference hoaxes.



The Hammer of Justice is coming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

We don't pretend to know what the hammer of justice is, but it sounds pretty cool.

Thank you. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 16, 2024

Start with Schiff. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 16, 2024

I guess Adam Schiff is about to find out how the DOJ works. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) November 16, 2024

Been waiting for a very long time for this. Unbelievable joy. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 16, 2024

It’s a long time overdue! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 16, 2024

Justice needs to result in significant jail time for offenders.



That’s how these crimes will be dissuaded. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 16, 2024

The left is panicking as they should be. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 16, 2024

It's long overdue. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 16, 2024

What power does the hammer of justice have? Jail time? Or just suspension from X?

***