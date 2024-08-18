WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well As You'd Expect

Kamala Harris finally answered a question from the media today and it went exactly as we thought it would:

🚨Kamala finally took questions from the press.



It went exactly as you would expect.



It’s easy to see why they don’t let her do this.

pic.twitter.com/bkIu1zXr0L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2024

That's a non-answer.

Is Tim Walz wincing in the back toward the end? lol — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 18, 2024

LOL -- he sure was.

Yeah, they don’t look worried at all that Kamala is about to open her mouth. pic.twitter.com/jgtvfN61Yz — Booker9e (@booker9e) August 18, 2024

Their faces say it all.

The question was "how do you pay for this?"



It's like "Honey, I got so many beautiful things, and we saved so much BECAUSE IT WAS ON SALE!" — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) August 18, 2024

Same vibes.

Wait, did she say she’s creating first-time home buyers with the child tax credit? And she’s calling tax credits an investment? Whose investment? In what? It’s not the government’s money. This woman has an Econ degree? — TexanByBirth&Choice (@Txnbybirth) August 18, 2024

She apparently does have an economics degree. She should probably get a refund.

I think she just learned about "return on investment" and really wanted to show off the new knowledge — Jon (Kennesaw State Superfan) (@KSUOwlHowl) August 18, 2024

Surprised she didn't pepper a couple 'dualities' in there.

I don’t think she said “return on investment” enough times to really get the point across that it’s going to be a great return on investment — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 18, 2024

If we get returns on our investments, those returns on our investments will help with future returns on our investments.

This is hilarious, she’s giving some neo Reaganite answer about tax cut pay fors https://t.co/9QyPhCvdMm — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 18, 2024

She's certainly no Ronald Reagan.

You wonder why they won’t usually let her take questions. Good lord. https://t.co/1h1SeRjbwh — DavidH (@DHeaton_47) August 18, 2024

It's so cringeworthy.

Please tell me people are not falling for whatever she just said. https://t.co/iDadlr0rnN — Krease's Krack (@BIGpaulie913) August 18, 2024

We're not quite sure what she said.

The look on their faces… they really don’t know how to handle the stupid.



We may need a body language expert here. https://t.co/RB5Txr3Ujz pic.twitter.com/GlYIPOuAxo — EJ 😊 (@erinhaust) August 18, 2024

Walz and his wife are looking at their shoes, and Emhoff is staring off into the distance.

Such great vibes.

If these are such good ideas, why isn't the Biden-Harris Administration doing anything about them now? https://t.co/17nVemd67x — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) August 18, 2024

Or during the past 3.5 years.

Look at Kamala’s husband and Tim Walz in the background. They are standing on pins and needles, scared of what she might, or might not, say. Kamala is dumb as hell and that’s why she has been hidden from unscripted questioning like this one. She knows nothing about policy. https://t.co/UD8RqZd9A0 — Carl Dean (@carlpdean5) August 18, 2024

They know she's bad at this. Voters know she's bad at this. The media know she's bad at this.