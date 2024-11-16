Mother Arrested for Letting Her 10-Year-Old Walk to the Store Alone
Amy Klobuchar Earns EPIC Ratio After Saying RFK, Jr. Believes Dangerous Conspiracy Theories

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 16, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Remember the saying 'People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones'?

Yeah, that.

Amy Klobuchar really thinks she's going to make a case against RKF, Jr., by calling him a dangerous conspiracy theorist, and demanding the leader of HHS follow facts and science.

Reminder that Amy Klobuchar voted to confirm Rachel Levine to HHS, and Rachel Levin is a man who thinks he's a woman.

Bingo.

Exactly this.

And while you're answering that question, what is a woman?

She sure is

We'd forgotten about that.

When all the things they called conspiracy theories end up being true, hard to believe them when they keep saying stuff is a conspiracy theory.

The turnaround time from 'conspiracy theory' to fact is about two months.

