Amy Klobuchar Earns EPIC Ratio After Saying RFK, Jr. Believes Dangerous Conspiracy Theories

Remember the saying 'People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones'?

Yeah, that.

Amy Klobuchar really thinks she's going to make a case against RKF, Jr., by calling him a dangerous conspiracy theorist, and demanding the leader of HHS follow facts and science.

Advertisement

RFK Jr. has pushed conspiracy theories that would threaten our nation’s health and safety. Secretary of Health and Human Services is a serious job that requires a leader who follows facts and science. pic.twitter.com/t9Oey9Vs51 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 16, 2024

Reminder that Amy Klobuchar voted to confirm Rachel Levine to HHS, and Rachel Levin is a man who thinks he's a woman.

You believe men can have periods and get pregnant, STFU lady — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) November 16, 2024

Bingo.

Exactly this.

That is exactly what he is going to do. He is going to follow real science not big Pharma science. How much money do you take from big Pharma? — Patty (@pattyisright) November 16, 2024

And while you're answering that question, what is a woman?

Why don't you meet with him? State your concrete claims of conspiracies, and then read the peer reviewed papers backing what he asserts? Or no, not possible...you're a Dem who must trumpet talking points to virtue signal unintelligence and polemics du jour. — Asymmetrical Information (@convexity888) November 16, 2024

She sure is

Oh the smarty from Minnesota who promoted pizza sauce as vegetable in school lunch. — Renata (@Renata80285560) November 16, 2024

We'd forgotten about that.

It's always a conspiracy theory with these people. Most conspiracy theories in the past 5 years have been 100% true. I DON'T believe you. — Family Man (@redpilledinCA) November 16, 2024

When all the things they called conspiracy theories end up being true, hard to believe them when they keep saying stuff is a conspiracy theory.

Your "Conspiracy Theories" are our "Conspiracy Facts" yall won't admit to...🤦‍♂️🤣 https://t.co/HB5VemUSvK — MikeyB🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@mikeysocal5383) November 16, 2024

The turnaround time from 'conspiracy theory' to fact is about two months.