Winds of Change in the Windy City: Watch Chicago Residents Stand Up to Mayor Johnson, City Council

Earlier, we told you about Mayor Brandon Johnson's jerkwad move to attend the funeral of a fallen Chicago police officer who died in the line of duty. The other day, the city council voted 50-0 to kill Mayor Johnson's $300M property tax increase.

Illinois went for Kamala Harris in the election, but there were significant shifts to the right and Trump took a larger margin of the vote than he did in 2016 and 2020.

Chicago residents are FED UP with their local government.

Here are residents absolutely ripping Johnson a new one:

NEW: Pissed off Chicago residents slam Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) to his face, celebrate President Trump's victory: pic.twitter.com/huzBIjF5vR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2024

What a thing of beauty.

This video right here is the reason that Twitter/X is so important. Without it, this would never see the light of day. EVERYONE is pissed. — Dr. Adam Hoffoss (@adamhoffoss) November 15, 2024

They sure are.

And they should be.

The people of Chicago have definitely had enough — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 15, 2024

Seems they have.

Chicago residents have had enough of the chaos and are making it known. They’re calling out Mayor Brandon Johnson while celebrating Trump’s victory—people are waking up. — Tucker Carlson 🇺🇸 News (@TuckerNews_) November 15, 2024

Things have been bad in cities like Chicago for a long time, and the local politicians don't care.

People are fed up.

You know, getting the feeling that this election has changed everything. Normally very few people would stand up to boards like this. Seems it's happening all over the country now. We the people, are back.🇺🇲 — Aaron Taylor (@manslayer76) November 15, 2024

There has been a change in the air.

The people of Chicago can now see exactly what voting for Democrats year after year gets you. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 15, 2024

Nothing good.

The people of Chicago are counting on President Trump to protect them from their mayor! https://t.co/PjmELXstxY — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) November 16, 2024

The lady at the end tells them exactly what to do: remove illegal immigrants and they won't need to raise taxes.

This video also explains why the council voted unanimously against that increase.

Dude went to SIU. Carpentersville is MAGA country. https://t.co/kG4ptlZPi3 — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) November 16, 2024

Nice catch.

Anyone who watches Chicago City Hall meetings knows speakers making comments like this is no longer uncommon. Politics are being shaken up at an astonishing rate in the City. https://t.co/hEISbayQhM — SafeSuburbsUSA (@SafeSuburbsUSA) November 16, 2024

All politics is local.

The people of Chicago are pissed with their local democratic leadership and cannot wait for Trump to start deporting illegals. Soon Chicago and Illinois will be a red state. https://t.co/A35V1Sd83k — The Central Mind Podcast (@centralmindpod) November 16, 2024

We wouldn't be surprised if it flipped.

Wow. The people are not happy with the mayor's plan to defy the new president. Or the new property taxes. With voter ID, Illinois turns red in 2026/2028 https://t.co/a4UeJ11RJA — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) November 16, 2024

We hope this anger translates into voting the current leaders out of office.