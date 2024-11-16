Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were...
Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their...
One of the the 'Ladies' from 'The View' Leaves Twitter Because People Disagreed...
UK Police Investigate Telegraph Columnist Over Deleted Year-Old Tweet
No More Pallets of Cash: Trump Admin to Put 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran...
Owner of Bakery Defamed by Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out
J.D. Vance's Shorts Scandal: TMZ Snaps Incoming Vice President in Rare Casual Outing
Huntington Beach City Attorney Sticks It to Gavin Newsom's Ridiculous Voter ID Ban
What a Peach: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to Attend Fallen Officer's Funeral Over...
Let's Check the Latest Pentagon Audit to See How the 'Totally Qualified' Current...
Brian Stelter's Thread About Restoring Trust in News Media Could Have Been a...
'Intellectual Incest': Bill Maher Tells Democrats to Get With the Program or Keep...
Lying Hack John Oliver Must Want to Help Republicans Win With His Advice...
From Eco-Warriors to 'Compost Your Elders': The Latest in Leftist Lunacy

Winds of Change in the Windy City: Watch Chicago Residents Stand Up to Mayor Johnson, City Council

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Earlier, we told you about Mayor Brandon Johnson's jerkwad move to attend the funeral of a fallen Chicago police officer who died in the line of duty. The other day, the city council voted 50-0 to kill Mayor Johnson's $300M property tax increase.

Advertisement

Illinois went for Kamala Harris in the election, but there were significant shifts to the right and Trump took a larger margin of the vote than he did in 2016 and 2020.

Chicago residents are FED UP with their local government.

Here are residents absolutely ripping Johnson a new one:

What a thing of beauty.

They sure are.

And they should be.

Seems they have.

Things have been bad in cities like Chicago for a long time, and the local politicians don't care.

Recommended

Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith
Brett T.
Advertisement

People are fed up.

There has been a change in the air.

Nothing good.

The lady at the end tells them exactly what to do: remove illegal immigrants and they won't need to raise taxes.

This video also explains why the council voted unanimously against that increase.

Nice catch.

Advertisement

All politics is local.

We wouldn't be surprised if it flipped.

We hope this anger translates into voting the current leaders out of office.

Tags: CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP ILLINOIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith
Brett T.
Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were Not Sex Traffickers
Brett T.
One of the the 'Ladies' from 'The View' Leaves Twitter Because People Disagreed With Her
justmindy
J.D. Vance's Shorts Scandal: TMZ Snaps Incoming Vice President in Rare Casual Outing
justmindy
Huntington Beach City Attorney Sticks It to Gavin Newsom's Ridiculous Voter ID Ban
Amy Curtis
Let's Check the Latest Pentagon Audit to See How the 'Totally Qualified' Current Leadership Has Performed
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith Brett T.
Advertisement